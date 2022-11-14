ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Jordan, UT

Gephardt Daily

Lehi man mixes alcohol and meds, destroys his home and then some

LEHI, Utah, Nov. 17, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Police responding to a resident’s concern about a hole in the wall and a bullet on his floor found a neighbor had shot up the place. Officers made contact with the homeowner in the adjoining town home “who answered the...
LEHI, UT
kslnewsradio.com

Gephardt Daily

Child fatally wounded in Taylorsville shooting

TAYLORSVILLE, Utah, Nov. 17, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Police in Taylorsville are investigating the fatal shooting of a 3-year-old child overnight. Police were called to an apartment complex near 1600 W. Thornhill Drive about 12:16 a.m. Thursday with a report of an accidental shooting. First responders arrived and placed...
TAYLORSVILLE, UT
Fox 13 Now - Salt Lake City

2 juveniles identified as responsible for vandalizing LDS church building

PERRY, Utah — Police report they have identified two juveniles who they believe are responsible for vandalizing a meetinghouse for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Perry. The vandalism happened nearly a week ago, on Saturday afternoon or evening, a representative from local church leadership told...
PERRY, UT
ksl.com

Utah County rare vehicle dealer charged with fraud, theft

LINDON — A Pleasant Grove man who owns a business that sells rare 4x4 vehicles is now facing criminal charges alleging that he was paid for three vehicles and then disappeared without delivering the cars. Steven James Jackson, 46, was charged Tuesday in 4th District Court with three counts...
UTAH COUNTY, UT
kslnewsradio.com

Gephardt Daily

Salt Lake City police arrest 2 for allegedly running gambling operation

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Nov. 15, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Salt Lake City police investigators have arrested two people and recovered illegal drugs, machines and a loaded firearm as part of an investigation into an illegal gambling operation. This investigation started on Oct. 27 when detectives learned illegal gambling...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
KSLTV

One arrested after man found dead in Tooele apartment

TOOELE, Utah — A 60-year-old man died Thursday morning and Tooele police say one person has been arrested. Officials with the Tooele Police Department said officers were dispatched to a basement apartment in the area of Date Street and Third Street at approximately 2:25 a.m. and found a 55-year-old man, who was not conscious and not breathing.
TOOELE, UT

