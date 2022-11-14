Read full article on original website
Lehi man mixes alcohol and meds, destroys his home and then some
LEHI, Utah, Nov. 17, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Police responding to a resident’s concern about a hole in the wall and a bullet on his floor found a neighbor had shot up the place. Officers made contact with the homeowner in the adjoining town home “who answered the...
KUTV
Police: Both parents present when toddler fatally shoots himself by accident
TAYLORSVILLE, Utah (KUTV) — A 3-year-old boy died early Thursday morning after what appears to be an accidental shooting, police said. The incident happened shortly after midnight at an apartment complex in the area of Redwood Road and 5600 South. Detectives with the Taylorsville Police Department tell 2News that...
KUTV
4-vehicle crash in Roy hospitalizes 2 people, fight breaks out with gun being drawn
ROY, Utah (KUTV) — A four-vehicle crash Wednesday in Roy sent two people to the hospital and caused a fight that ended with a gun being drawn. Stuart Hackworth with the Roy Police Department said the incident happened just before 2 p.m. near 5400 South and 1900 West. He...
kslnewsradio.com
Man destroys own home after negative reaction to medication and alcohol
LEHI, Utah — A Lehi man was taken into custody Wednesday morning in connection to a felony discharge of a firearm. Police say he allegedly destroyed his own home. Lehi Police were called to the area of W. Barley Bend for a report of a criminal mischief incident around 6 a.m. When officers arrived on scene, the reporting individual stated to police that there was damage to his dry wall.
Gephardt Daily
Child fatally wounded in Taylorsville shooting
TAYLORSVILLE, Utah, Nov. 17, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Police in Taylorsville are investigating the fatal shooting of a 3-year-old child overnight. Police were called to an apartment complex near 1600 W. Thornhill Drive about 12:16 a.m. Thursday with a report of an accidental shooting. First responders arrived and placed...
KUTV
Police arrest Tooele man after victim found dead in possible domestic violence incident
TOOELE, Utah (KUTV) — One man is dead and another is behind bars after a police in Tooele responded to a call of an unconscious man who wasn't breathing, according to authorities. Dispatch fielded a call at about 2:25 a.m. Thursday about an unresponsive 60-year-old man at a home...
Police investigating ‘accidental’ child fatality in Taylorsville
The Taylorsville Police department (TPD) is investigating the fatal shooting of a 3-year-old boy that took place around 12:15 a.m. on Thursday.
KUTV
Man killed in West Valley City hit-and-run had just become new father, dad says
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A Salt Lake City dad is struggling to sleep after a driver hit and killed his son. Robert Lewis said his 39-year-old son, Joel Lewis, was on the phone while crossing the street when he was hit. “He was just talking to his mother...
Fox 13 Now - Salt Lake City
2 juveniles identified as responsible for vandalizing LDS church building
PERRY, Utah — Police report they have identified two juveniles who they believe are responsible for vandalizing a meetinghouse for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Perry. The vandalism happened nearly a week ago, on Saturday afternoon or evening, a representative from local church leadership told...
KSLTV
Students escape house fire in Provo; fire crews stress caution during holidays
PROVO, Utah — Firefighters responded to house fires in Salt Lake and Utah counties Thursday morning, including one that initially trapped some Brigham Young University students. There was yellow tape up from a fire that burned the back side of a home in the area of 200 North and...
ksl.com
Utah man allegedly points gun at driver, then finds out it's a cop
WEST VALLEY CITY — A man who police say brandished a gun at another driver soon found himself in handcuffs after he learned that the victim was actually a police officer in an unmarked patrol car. About 11:45 a.m. Monday, Taylor Ray Bradley, 29, was driving on 5600 West...
KUTV
Parolee who steals to fund his drug addiction wanted by Utah County Sheriff's Office
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A parole fugitive with a history of burglary and theft to feed his drug addiction, is the focus of this week's At Large: Utah's Fugitives. A warrant has been issued by the Utah Board of Pardons and Parole for Cody Patrick Neff, 30, and Utah County Sheriff’s deputies are asking for your help to find him.
ksl.com
Utah County rare vehicle dealer charged with fraud, theft
LINDON — A Pleasant Grove man who owns a business that sells rare 4x4 vehicles is now facing criminal charges alleging that he was paid for three vehicles and then disappeared without delivering the cars. Steven James Jackson, 46, was charged Tuesday in 4th District Court with three counts...
kslnewsradio.com
Shooting leaves 3-year-old dead in Taylorsville
TAYLORSVILLE, Utah — Police are investigating a shooting overnight that killed a 3-year-old child at a Taylorsville apartment. According to Sgt. Aaron Cheshire with the Taylorsville Police Department, crews were dispatched on reports of a gunshot wound at a residence in the area of 1645 West Thornhill Dr. at around 12:15 a.m.
No charges filed in July 4 parade death of Kaysville girl
No charges will be filed in the death of an 8-year-old Kaysville girl killed while participating in the town's July 4 parade, police announced.
Gephardt Daily
Salt Lake City police arrest 2 for allegedly running gambling operation
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Nov. 15, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Salt Lake City police investigators have arrested two people and recovered illegal drugs, machines and a loaded firearm as part of an investigation into an illegal gambling operation. This investigation started on Oct. 27 when detectives learned illegal gambling...
UPDATE: West Valley Police find scraps of suspect vehicle involved in fatal hit-and-run
Law enforcement continues the search for the suspect vehicle involved in a fatal hit-and-run that took place in West Valley City on Monday night.
KUTV
Victim in fatal West Valley hit-and-run identified; suspect still unknown
WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah (KUTV) — West Valley City police on Tuesday identified a pedestrian who was killed while crossing the road on the city's western border the night before. Police are still actively searching for a suspect. According to an update posted to the department' social media, Joel...
KSLTV
Wednesday’s Child: Angel wants to be a big brother for a new family
WEST JORDAN, Utah — It doesn’t matter if it’s shooting hoops or throwing a baseball, 12-year-old Angel loves being active. “I like to play sports at school, mostly basketball,” Angel said. Sports are an escape for Angel, who has lived in foster care for nearly two...
KSLTV
One arrested after man found dead in Tooele apartment
TOOELE, Utah — A 60-year-old man died Thursday morning and Tooele police say one person has been arrested. Officials with the Tooele Police Department said officers were dispatched to a basement apartment in the area of Date Street and Third Street at approximately 2:25 a.m. and found a 55-year-old man, who was not conscious and not breathing.
