DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa (WHP) — The number of kids being left in cars outside of Pennsylvania casinos has nearly doubled in 2022 compared to 2021. Data from the Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board shows since the start of 2022, there has been 269 incidents involving 441 minors, with 68 under the age of six, left unattended in the car while their caregiver was gambling inside a Pennsylvania casino. That’s up from last year’s 279 minors left in cars outside casinos across the state.

PENNSYLVANIA STATE ・ 2 HOURS AGO