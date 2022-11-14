Read full article on original website
Lottery ticket worth $1 million sold at Pennsylvania convenience store
A scratch-off ticket worth $1 million was recently sold at a convenience store in Pennsylvania. Read on to learn where the winning ticket was sold and what to do if you are ever the holder of a winning Pennsylvania Lottery ticket.
Winning $1M Lottery Ticket Sold in Harrisburg
(Harrisburg, PA) -- Someone in the Harrisburg area is likely debating how to spend proceeds of their one-million-dollar lottery ticket. State lottery officials say the winning prize - which was a Cash Corner scratch-off ticket -- was sold at the Bajwa Convenience Store in Harrisburg. The store will also get a five-thousand-dollar bonus for selling the winning ticket.
