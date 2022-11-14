Read full article on original website
Football: ‘Just doing my job’: Boren reflects on 10 years since rivalry sack photoThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: A look back at Ohio State’s uniform selection in ‘The Game’The LanternColumbus, OH
Pickle & Chill provides balance for pickleball players of all levelsThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: Stroud not listening to ‘outside noise,’ to lead Buckeyes into rivalry meeting with MichiganThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: What last season’s loss to Michigan means for Ohio State, look to overcome skepticism and be ‘tough’The LanternColumbus, OH
Freshman Brice Sensabaugh leads Ohio State to easy win
Freshman Brice Sensabaugh had a career-high 20 points off the bench and Zed Key recorded his third straight double-double when
Eleven Warriors
Mark Fletcher Decommits from Ohio State
Ohio State has lost its lone running back commitment in the 2023 class. Four-star Florida running back Mark Fletcher decommitted from Ohio State Wednesday evening, as the 6-foot-1, 225-pound bruising back has been flirting with other schools such as Florida and Miami. With Fletcher's decommitment, Ohio State is now down...
WSYX ABC6
Ohio State remains at No. 2 in College Football Playoff rankings
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — For a third straight week, Ohio State came in at No. 2 in the College Football Playoff Rankings. The Buckeyes held onto the No. 2 spot after a 56-14 win over Indiana. Georgia (10-0) remains atop the rankings and the top four teams remained unchanged...
Eleven Warriors
Four-star 2023 Linebacker Arion Carter Said His Official Visit to Ohio State “Set The Standard” for The Rest of His Recruitment
One of the most important recruiting visitors Ohio State hosted at Ohio Stadium on Saturday was Tennessee 2023 linebacker Arion Carter. The Buckeyes would love to pair the fast-rising four-star prospect with Arvell Reese to complete their linebacker recruiting for the current cycle, and after Carter made an official visit to Columbus last weekend, OSU has given itself a chance to land the heavily sought-after defensive prospect.
wagertalk.com
Ohio State vs Michigan College Football Ultimate Prediction, Picks and Odds | November 26
Ohio State vs Michigan Prediction: The Betting Preview. Ohio State and Michigan play in yet another huge matchup that will likely decide who will be playing in Indianapolis on December 3rd for the Big 10 Championship. WagerTalk is weighing in early with a Ohio State vs Michigan prediction. WagerTalk content contributor Kyle Kargel gives his Ohio State vs Michigan betting preview kicking off next Saturday at noon ET.
cleveland.com
What happened the last 5 times OSU was trying to avenge a Michigan loss?
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio State football finds itself in a spot it hasn’t been used to in quite a few years. The Buckeyes had an eight-game winning streak vs. the Wolverines snapped last season in Ann Arbor, 42-27. That loss took the Buckeyes out of the running for a Big Ten championship and a potential spot in the College Football Playoff.
columbusmessenger.com
Three Alder athletes sign to compete at college level
Three Jonathan Alder High School athletes recently signed letters of intent to compete at the college level. Eli Stoll will swim for The Ohio State University in Columbus starting this fall. OSU is a member of NCAA Div. I and competes in the Big 10 Conference. “I think my determination...
thelaniertimes.com
Michigan vs Ohio State Predictions
With a big game coming up with the Michigan Wolverines vs the Ohio State Buckeyes. Journalists and Sport channels including ESPN, CBS, and FOX are going insane over this game as it is the biggest rivalry in sports history as it’s called the “Border war”. This game is so big that the lowest price for tickets are going as high as $550 and the most expensive tickets are skyrocketing up to $1500. With both teams running backs being absolute power houses in the BIG10. Blake Corum representing Michigan having 1,078 rushing yards and 14 tds this season. While TreVeon Henderson representing Ohio State has depressing stats of 552 rushing yards and 6 tds. Ohio State’s one up on Michigan is that Ohio State has their extraordinarily talented quarterback CJ Stroud which this season alone has 2,453 passing yards with only 4 interceptions. While on the contrast Michigan’s quarterback J.J. McCarthy has only 1,615 passing yards with only 2 interceptions. Most students at Lanier High School stated that they “believe that Michigan will win due to their talented running back”. We will see the outcome on Saturday, November 26th 2022.
Ohio State University enrollment reaches number not seen in years
Ohio State University's total student enrollment is the lowest it has been since 2016, according to the university's enrollment reports from the past decade.
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
Standouts Set to Join Buckeye Program
COLUMBUS, Ohio – Seven standouts have signed National Letters of Intent to enroll in Ohio State and join the Buckeye women’s lacrosse program, Ohio State head coach Amy Bokker announced. The future Buckeyes include Alexa Kupka (Chester, N.J.), Audrey Rudolph (Glencoe, Ill.), Gracie Shoup (Lafayette Hill, Pa.), Maeve...
spectrumnews1.com
Tommy's Diner ranked No. 1 diner in Ohio
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Out of all the diners in the entire state of Ohio, one has been ranked No. 1 through Google reviews. Mindy Drayer talks with the owner of Tommy's Diner in Columbus to get his reaction. They also discuss the diner's most popular dish, its oldest recipe...
WSYX ABC6
Blue Jackets 'Hockey Fights Cancer' awareness night takes place Tuesday
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Columbus Blue Jackets will host its Hockey Fights Cancer awareness night on Tuesday when the team hosts the Philadelphia Flyers. Fans in attendance will receive a Hockey Fights Cancer rally towel and are encouraged to wear lavender, the official color of Hockey Fights Cancer.
buckeyefirearms.org
Series: Columbus' last assault weapons ban was a failure; City Attorney Zach Klein wants to reinstate it (Part 2)
Editor's Note: After a three year effort to convince a local judge to rule that Ohio's premption law, R.C. 9.68, unconstitutionally infringes upon the City of Columbus' right to exercise its zoning powers, City Attorney Zach Klein is taking the opportunity to fantasize about reinstating another so-called assault weapons ban in Columbus. Given that Klein was in his mid-20s the last time Columbus enacted such a ban, and quite possibly wasn't paying attention, we thought it would be worth refreshing his memory on why reinstating such a ban would be pointless. This is the second in a series of 2005-2006 BuckeyeFirearms.org articles, which were not-so-affectionately named after the ban's sponsor, then-city councilman Mike Mentel.
WUSA
The first Wendy's opens in Columbus, Ohio | Today in History
One of the world's biggest fast food chains celebrates a birthday. And hear about the innovation they created that we should all be thanking them for.
The richest man in Columbus, Ohio
Earlier this year, Forbes published its annual list of Forbes 400, which ranks the richest Americans by their net worths. The 400 richest Americans saw their combined wealth increase 40% over the last year to $4.5 trillion. Almost all are richer than last year.
Lottery ticket sales are distributed unevenly among Ohio’s public, private and charter schools
Profits from the lottery in Ohio go straight into a state-managed fund for K-12 education, and some of that money goes into the private sector.
columbusfreepress.com
Busting Myths - The City that breaks its laws has a police force that refuses to enforce the city’s laws: The Columbus Way
Across the board, budgets and staffing are insufficient for the City to meet its legal obligations. As a result, the city is a dirty, physical wreck. Visitors who venture beyond the steroid-spewing The Arnold Classic in the Convention Center, within a few blocks of OSU’s football or basketball stadia, or venture into the city for an overpriced steak from the Memorial golf tournament almost universally comment on this.
