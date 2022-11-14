Driver will not be charged in death of pedestrian

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The pedestrian who was hit and killed on Garden of the Gods Road in October has been identified, and the driver of the car is not facing charges, the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) said.

The pedestrian has been identified by the El Paso County Coroner as 72-year-old Morton Maneson of Hazelwood, Missouri.

Just after 7:45 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 25, officers with the Falcon Division of CSPD responded to the 400 block of west Garden of the Gods Road, between the I-25 interchange and Mark Dabling Boulevard, to investigate a car vs. pedestrian crash.

When officers arrived, they found Maneson dead on scene. Detectives learned through their investigation that Maneson had been trying to cross Garden of the Gods mid-block, outside of any marked crosswalks. When Maneson reached the center median, he stepped off the median and was hit by a car heading east on Garden of the Gods.

CSPD said the driver who hit Maneson is not facing any charges in the crash, given the circumstances found in their investigation. According to CSPD, this is the 48th fatal traffic crash of 2022 in Colorado Springs. At this time last year, there were 41 fatal traffic crashes.

