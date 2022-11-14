Family Frustrated After Man Who Killed 3 People In Car Crash Remains Free

Steven Wade Jameson has pleaded guilty to second degree manslaughter for the 2009 Christmas Eve crash that killed Michael Mulanax. After fighting for justice for nearly 13 years, the family of Mulanax says they are glad it is finally over, but they do not believe they got justice for their loved ones killed in the crash.

Michael, as well as his wife Angela and son James, were also inside the car and died in the crash. At first, Jameson pleaded guilty and went to prison for four years, but then took back his plea and was released.

The Supreme Court decision of tribal jurisdiction was issued, which meant Jameson could not be prosecuted for the deaths of Angela and James since they were Choctaw. On Monday, Jameson pleaded guilty to manslaughter for Michael's death.

Jameson also pleaded guilty to possession of marijuana. He will remain out of jail after getting credit for the jail time already served.

The Tulsa County District Attorney’s Office said evidence showed Jameson was speeding in bad weather and had marijuana in his system when the crash happened on Highway 51 near Sand Springs.

Linda Perkins, the mother of Angela, has been in court many times along the journey.

“Hundreds and hundreds of legal hearings, driving 300 miles to come to the hearings,” said Jameson. “My husband and I have come every time.”

Perkins had the chance to read her victim’s impact statement during the final court appearance on Monday.

“It’s never been about how much punishment he gets, but taking responsibility instead of just always choosing to sidestep that and not take responsibility for his actions,” said Perkins.

In her statement, Perkins said the crash could have been prevented and she has not been able to forgive Jameson for killing her three loved ones.

“It’s not justice, it’s not what we wanted,” said Perkins. “He did finally admit his guilt and that’s some form of responsibility.”

Jameson released a statement through his attorneys following Monday's sentencing:

“On December 24, 2009, three members of the Mulanax family were killed in an automobile accident when my vehicle collided with theirs on an icy bridge. To the family and friends of Michael, Angela, and James: I am truly sorry and hope to convey to you my sincere sadness and heartfelt regret for the loss of their lives. I cannot put into words the sadness and despair that day has caused. I think of their lives and the horrible accident that caused their deaths every day. I humbly acknowledge that it is incomparable to your suffering. Please know that I am grateful to those of you who have been able to forgive me and have reached out to me over the last 13 years. The collision occurred when I was 20 years old, traveling from college in Stillwater to my mother’s home in Tulsa. Following the accident, I faced criminal prosecution for three counts of first-degree manslaughter. My attorney at the time told me that the case was indefensible based upon the State’s theory that my driver’s license was canceled at the time of the collision. I relied on my attorney’s advice and entered a blind plea. In 2011, I received a sentence for each count totaling 48 years. I was remanded to prison, where I believed I would remain for the rest of my life. Ed and Barbara Townsend followed the local news the evening my sentence was reported. The Townsends did not know me, but they felt compelled to understand how the sentencing result could occur from a traffic accident. After learning more about the circumstances of the accident, the Townsends were moved to learn more details. In 2014, the Townsends reached out to Clark Brewster and asked him to review my case. Upon review of the publicly-available filings and a brief review of the facts reported by the media, Mr. Brewster found what no one (not the District Attorney, the Court, nor my previous defense attorney) took the time to discover – that the cancellation of my driver’s license was the product of a court clerk’s mistake. The Brewster & DeAngelis law firm, through Katie Arnold McDaniel and Clark Brewster, agreed to represent me conditioned upon their insistence that all services would be at no charge. A suit was filed in Payne County to judicially confirm the driver’s license cancellation was contrary to law and void. In 2015, the District Judge ordered the cancellation void and the ruling was affirmed on appeal. That same year, while I remained in prison, I obtained a Bachelor of Art’s degree in Business Administration and General Business, graduating summa cum laude. I knew then that I wanted to be a lawyer to help others have the hope that Clark and Katie gave me. A post-conviction proceeding was filed in my case in Tulsa County. After serving five years in the penitentiary, I was judicially granted the right to withdraw the blind plea and my convictions were vacated. I was released on bond as the prosecution continued. While on bond, I have continued working toward my goal of becoming a lawyer. I studied for, and took, the Law School Admission Test (“LSAT”) and began volunteering with the Tulsa County Public Defender’s Office. I have been employed full-time assisting public defenders in representing indigent clients accused of crimes. I have worked hard to demonstrate sincere contrition through service to others. Today, I entered a consensual plea to a reduced charge of second-degree manslaughter. Although my plea brings finality to the criminal prosecution, the consequences of the accident do not end. I intend to spend the rest of my life paying forward the trust and grace extended to me. To Ed and Barbara Townsend, Clark Brewster, Katie Arnold McDaniel, and many, many others: Thank you for your support and selfless generosity.”