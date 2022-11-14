Read full article on original website
Aldi is Opening a New Location in DecemberBryan DijkhuizenLafayette, LA
Chick-fil-A Planning to Open a New RestaurantBryan DijkhuizenLafayette, LA
Louisiana Mother Vanished Without A Trace. What Happened To Keshia Sylvester?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedBreaux Bridge, LA
Loyola Boys Cross Country Team Wins Region 1 Division III TitleUnder The Radar NWLALafayette, LA
4 Great Pizza Places in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
Lafayette Deputies Try to Identify Homicide Victim, Can You Help?
The Lafayette Parish Sheriff's Office says a shooting death happened just after midnight this morning, but they have no idea who the victim is. A call was made to 911 to report that a shot was heard in the 700 block of Malapart Road. Deputies went to the location to...
Over $7,000 Worth of Guns Stolen From Home in South Louisiana
Crime Stoppers of Acadia Parish is asking for your help in finding those responsible for the theft of $7,400 in firearms. According to their Facebook, the residential burglary occurred on Nov. 1 in the 3000 block of the Church Point Highway, which is north of Rayne. Those who stole the...
Lafayette Police Bust Alabama Man with $47,000 Worth of Cough Syrup
LAFAYETTE (KPEL News) - A narcotics investigation led to officers finding 50 bottles of promethazine syrup, a prescription cough syrup with a high street value and known for its narcotic effects. Mikel Daniels, 26, of Prichard, Alabama, was arrested by the Lafayette Police Department on Tuesday after the discovery of...
Traffic Closures Set For I-10, US 90, and Near LA 93 as Thanksgiving Holiday Approaches
Thanksgiving Day is fast approaching and there are many traffic closures set to happen before and after the blessed holiday. The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development has traffic closures scheduled for Interstate 10, U.S. Highway 90, and Apollo Road. Groundbreaking For The Ambassador Caffery Interchange Project. Speaking of U.S....
Lafayette Parish Had 13 A-Rated Schools, No F’s in 2022 According to Department of Education
LAFAYETTE PARISH, La. (KPEL News) - The Lafayette Parish School System had 13 schools earn an "A" on the state's report card, according to the Louisiana Department of Education on Wednesday. Led by Early College Academy, the district overall earned a "B" grade with an 84.8 school performance score, up...
Lafayette Man Charged With Attempted Murder in Shooting of Juvenile
LAFAYETTE, La. (KPEL News) - 21-year-old Keiontre Thomas of Lafayette now sits in the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center after he was arrested for the October shooting of a juvenile victim. Lafayette Police say the young victim is still alive so Thomas is currently being charged with Attempted First Degree Murder...
Chick-fil-A Buys Five Acres of Land for 4th Lafayette Location—But What Happened to the One in Broussard?
Chick-fil-A just made their fourth Lafayette location "official" official. After news of a fourth Lafayette Chick-fil-A location broke earlier this year, The Advocate is reporting that the fast-food restaurant has purchased five acres of land off Johnston Street. According to reporter Adam Daigle, land records show that Chick-fil-A purchased 5.3...
Ready to Get Rid of Household Hazardous Goods? Lafayette Has an Event
This Saturday is your chance to get rid of all of those pesky things you have in your garage or on your back porch. This Saturday is the day when residents of the city of Lafayette and the unincorporated areas of Lafayette Parish can drop off all those things that are taking up space.
Lafayette Road Becoming Dump Site and Major Eye Sore in The City
This is absolutely disgusting. I recently detoured to get to my son's school a few days ago and it sickened me what I saw on the side of the road. While I was on Lajaunie Road in Lafayette I first noticed a dead dog on the side of the road that did not appear to be hit by a vehicle.
Man Allegedly Snatches Purse in Lafayette Restaurant
The Lafayette Police is looking for the man in this photo after he allegedly stole a purse from someone in a Lafayette restaurant. Police say that the crime happened at Wendy’s fast-food restaurant on the 200 block of Ambassador Caffery Parkway. According to a post on social media, the...
Shoppers Value Confirms Closure of Ambassador Caffery Location
The Ambassador Caffery Parkway location of discount grocer Shoppers Value has officially closed. That leaves the Baton Rouge-based discount grocer with only one Lafayette location open for business. The chain's location on Moss Street will remain open for Lafayette area customers. According to reports the death knell for the Ambassador...
Two Iberia Parish Churches Among Dozens Leaving United Methodist Church Over LGBT Issues
IBERIA PARISH, La. (KPEL News) - As issues on same-sex marriage and LGBT clergy cause a rift in the United Methodist Church, two Iberia Parish Methodist churches joined more than 50 others in disaffiliating with the national denomination. First UMC of New Iberia and Lydia UMC of Lydia are just...
Tragedy in St. Landry Parish as an Opelousas Man Died in a Crash
Louisiana State Police officials investigated a fatal crash in St. Landry Parish Wednesday night that claimed the life of an Opelousas man. Louisiana State Police Troop I Spokesman Trooper Thomas Gossen says that 44-year-old Scott W. Edwards crossed the center line of US Highway 190 near Frank Road. When that...
McDonald’s on Hwy 90 in Broussard Closes its Doors for the Final Time as New Location Set to Open Soon
A popular fast food staple in Broussard has marked the end of an era as the McDonald's on Hwy 90 has closed its doors for the very last time. But don't worry, McDonald's will still be serving Broussard as Miller Management is simply moving on down the road (literally) to a brand new store off St. Nazaire across from Walmart.
A Fire Was Reported at the Evangeline Maid Bakery in Lafayette
There was a fire at the Evangeline Maid Bread Bakery according to the Lafayette Fire Department. We spoke to Lafayette Fire Department Investigator and Spokesman Alton Trahan who says there was some damage. He says a fire in an oven was reported around 5 o'clock Thursday morning. The flue of...
Woman Rescued After Car Goes Airborne, Crashes into Attic of Louisiana Home
A car ended up stuck in the attic of a Louisiana home after a violent impact somehow launched the vehicle airborne, crashing into the roof. Investigators are still working to figure out what exactly happened in a crash that happened Friday night around 5:30 p.m. in the 2300 block of Rita Street in Zachary, LA.
Sensory Services Lab in Baton Rouge Needs Sausage Tasters for New Study
The Sensory Services Lab in Baton Rouge is putting out the call for sausage tasters for an upcoming study. Can you say dream job?. According to a recent Facebook post from the LSU AgCenter, the Sensory Services Lab in Baton Rouge is looking for sausage tasters to take part in an upcoming study on turkey sausage.
Waffle House Starts Construction on Youngsville Location
It was announced on October 29, 2021, that Waffle House was planning on opening up a restaurant in Youngsville. This was very exciting news to the residents of Youngsville since a Waffle House has been missing from the area for quite some time. But soon after it was announced that...
Deer Crosses I-49 Then Runs Towards Business Near Carencro [VIDEO]
Keep your eyes open for them. A local business, Liberty Refrigeration and HVAC, got word on Thursday morning that a deer ran towards their shop. The business, which is located just off of I-49 near Carencro (near Prejean's), went to their security footage and sure enough, you can see a small deer gallop towards their shop.
What Is ‘Find My Home’ in Lafayette? An Updated Feature of LCG Gives Tremendous Information
Innovation and technology is one of the biggest tenets of helping anyone who wants to know more about Lafayette whether you live here or if you are looking to move here. Chief innovation Officer Randy Gray tells us the 'Find My Home' is a feature of Lafayette's website where you can find information on school districts, who represents you and more. Click here to put in your address to see the plethora of information that is now available with one simple click.
