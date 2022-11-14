Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
First Call: Ben Roethlisberger on the notion of becoming an offensive coordinator; Steelers looking at defensive backs
Ben Roetlisberger is talking about life after football. The Steelers are considering making another move to bolster their defensive backfield. The Prime Video ratings for “Thursday Night Football” are a struggle. And Duquesne’s next men’s basketball game looks like it could be a real test. All...
Yardbarker
Steelers Safety Minkah Fitzpatrick Absolutely Has A Chance To Play In Week 11
The Pittsburgh Steelers walked away from their Week 10 victory over the New Orleans Saints with a limited amount of injuries. TJ Watt was obviously able to return to action, and he did quite well despite not getting in the box score with a sack. Head coach Mike Tomlin didn’t mention Watt in his injury report, so the team’s star player should be a full go in Week 11.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Antonio Brown Shares Heartfelt Messages Between He and Ben Roethlisberger
PITTSBURGH -- Remember the good old days when the Pittsburgh Steelers offense consisted of the Killer B's, and there wasn't a quarterback-wide receiver tandem as electric as the one at Heinz Field?. Antonio Brown does. The former Steelers wide receiver shared some heartfelt messages between him and Ben Roethlisberger from...
NFL shifts Bills' game vs. Browns to Detroit due to storm
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Mother Nature is forcing the Buffalo Bills to shuffle off to the Motor City. The NFL decided Thursday to shift the Bills’ home game against the Cleveland Browns on Sunday to Detroit’s Ford Field because of travel and safety concerns stemming from a lake-effect snowstorm set to hit the Buffalo region. The move to relocate the game came before the storm even began. The forecast calls for 1 to 3 feet of snow to fall through the weekend. The switch in sites means the Bills will play back-to-back games in Detroit, one as the home team and then as visitors when they face the Lions on Thanksgiving. To maintain continuity, Bills general manager Brandon Beane said the team has chosen to use the visitors’ locker room, sideline and coaching booths for both trips.
Tomlin Notes-Wright kicker, meeting changes, LB released, TJ the dude
Some of the notes from the Mike Tomlin news conference includes a linebacker released, keeping the kicker, what changed with the team & praise for Watt
Wild Times: Misery Mutual for Penguins, Minnesota; Fleury Out
CRANBERRY — The Pittsburgh Penguins entered this season with great expectations and lofty objectives. Nearly 20 percent of the way through it, however, they have struggled to break even in the standings and are sitting outside the playoff field. That’s pretty humbling for a team that views itself as...
SKYLIGHTS 2022: Here’s what we’re covering for Week 3 of playoffs
PITTSBURGH — The Skylights 2022 season is winding down, and we’ve got some great match-ups for high school football playoffs in western Pennsylvania!. Here are the games we are covering this week on Skylights:. Friday. Aliquippa vs. McKeesport (at Canon-McMillan) Shady Side Academy vs. Avonworth. Sto-Rox vs. Beaver...
(UPDATED) Penguins Practice: Sullivan Shakes Up Top Two Lines
CRANBERRY — The Pittsburgh Penguins’ No. 1 line, with Sidney Crosby between Jake Guentzel and Bryan Rust, has been one of the NHL’s most effective forward units at times this season. Today, it isn’t even a line anymore. At least for now. With his team being...
Steelers Get Massive Injury Update On Key Defensive Star
The Pittsburgh Steelers are heading into Week 11 action preparing to face off against the Cincinnati Bengals. While their season is practically over at 3-6, they are still trying hard to turn things around. This week, they will be getting a major lift on the defensive side of the football.
Tramel's ScissorTales: Wizards, like most of the NBA, had no idea what to do with SGA
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander was so dazzling Wednesday night in Washington, he left the Wizards wondering what they should have and could have done differently. SGA had the Wizards so bumfuzzled, they gave conflicting ideas. ...
