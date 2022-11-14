ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Mother Nature is forcing the Buffalo Bills to shuffle off to the Motor City. The NFL decided Thursday to shift the Bills’ home game against the Cleveland Browns on Sunday to Detroit’s Ford Field because of travel and safety concerns stemming from a lake-effect snowstorm set to hit the Buffalo region. The move to relocate the game came before the storm even began. The forecast calls for 1 to 3 feet of snow to fall through the weekend. The switch in sites means the Bills will play back-to-back games in Detroit, one as the home team and then as visitors when they face the Lions on Thanksgiving. To maintain continuity, Bills general manager Brandon Beane said the team has chosen to use the visitors’ locker room, sideline and coaching booths for both trips.

BUFFALO, NY ・ 38 MINUTES AGO