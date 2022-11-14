ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yardbarker

Steelers Safety Minkah Fitzpatrick Absolutely Has A Chance To Play In Week 11

The Pittsburgh Steelers walked away from their Week 10 victory over the New Orleans Saints with a limited amount of injuries. TJ Watt was obviously able to return to action, and he did quite well despite not getting in the box score with a sack. Head coach Mike Tomlin didn’t mention Watt in his injury report, so the team’s star player should be a full go in Week 11.
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Antonio Brown Shares Heartfelt Messages Between He and Ben Roethlisberger

PITTSBURGH -- Remember the good old days when the Pittsburgh Steelers offense consisted of the Killer B's, and there wasn't a quarterback-wide receiver tandem as electric as the one at Heinz Field?. Antonio Brown does. The former Steelers wide receiver shared some heartfelt messages between him and Ben Roethlisberger from...
The Associated Press

NFL shifts Bills' game vs. Browns to Detroit due to storm

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Mother Nature is forcing the Buffalo Bills to shuffle off to the Motor City. The NFL decided Thursday to shift the Bills’ home game against the Cleveland Browns on Sunday to Detroit’s Ford Field because of travel and safety concerns stemming from a lake-effect snowstorm set to hit the Buffalo region. The move to relocate the game came before the storm even began. The forecast calls for 1 to 3 feet of snow to fall through the weekend. The switch in sites means the Bills will play back-to-back games in Detroit, one as the home team and then as visitors when they face the Lions on Thanksgiving. To maintain continuity, Bills general manager Brandon Beane said the team has chosen to use the visitors’ locker room, sideline and coaching booths for both trips.
