Utah politicians pen letter encouraging DeSantis to run for president

SALT LAKE CITY — As many in the Republican Party blame former President Donald Trump for the GOP's less-than-spectacular results in the midterm election, a large number of Utah politicians are now urging someone else to take the job.

In a letter released Monday, 86 elected officials in Utah encouraged Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis to explore running for president in 2024.

Thirty-nine members of the Utah Legislature signed the letter, including Senate Majority Leader Sen. Evan Vickers and House Majority Leader Rep. Mike Schultz.

“Our nation stands at a crossroads. We recognize the need for a strong leader to guide and direct our nation, someone with a proven track record, strong conservative foundation, and who understands the operations of state government. We need a leader who will strengthen and unify the nation. Gov. Ron DeSantis serves his country and state well and skillfully navigated the many challenges Florida faced during his first term," the letter reads.

While DeSantis has often flirted with running, he has not come out and said he will put his name on the ballot. Trump is scheduled to make announcement Tuesday where he is expected to announce he will run for office after being voted out in 2020.

Despite a faltering economy and rising inflation, Democrats were able to retain control of the Senate in last week's election, a rarity for the party of a sitting president in midterm elections. Critics within the Republican Party blame Trump and his angry rhetoric for the election day failure, with many looking for someone else to run against President Joe Biden in 2024.

Utah politicians who signed letter:

State Auditor John Dougall

Sen. Todd Weiler

Sen. Scott Sandall

Sen. Mike McKell

Sen. Mike Kennedy

Sen. Lincoln Fillmore

Sen. Kirk Cullimore

Sen. Jake Anderegg

Sen. Evan Vickers

Sen. Derrin Owens

Sen. Daniel McCay

Sen. Curtis Bramble

Rep. Tom Hawkes

Rep. Susan Pulsipher

Rep. Ryan D. Wilcox

Rep. Robert Spendlove

Rep. Raymond Ward

Rep. Paul Cutler

Rep. Mike Schultz

Rep. Melissa Garff Ballard

Rep. Marsha Judkins

Rep. Keven J Stratton

Rep. Kera Birkeland

Rep. Ken Ivory

Rep. Kay Christofferson

Rep. Karianne Lisonbee

Rep. Karen Peterson

Rep. Jordan Teuscher

Rep. Jon Hawkins

Rep. Jefferson Moss

Rep. Jefferson Burton

Rep. Elect Stephanie Gricius

Rep. Doug Welton

Rep. Dan Johnson

Rep. Colin Jack

Rep. Christine Watkins

Rep. Casey Snider

Rep. Candace Pierucci

Rep. Brady Brammer

Rep. Walt Brooks

Mayor Trent Staggs

Mayor Tamara Tran

Mayor Mike Mendenhall

Mayor Mark Johnson

Mayor Lorin Palmer

Mayor Kendalyn Harris

Mayor Julie Fullmer

Mayor Dawn Ramsey

Mayor Brian J. Horrocks

Mayor Bill Wright

County Clerk Josh Daniels

County Auditor Elect Rod Mann

Councilmember Todd Williams

Councilmember Troy McDougal

Councilmember Terry D Peterson

Councilmember Tawnee McCay

Councilmember Tamara Zander

Councilmember Stacy Beck

Councilmember Sheldon Stewart

Councilmember Seth Sorensen

Councilmember Scott L Smith

Councilmember Richard Higginson

Councilmember Paul Hancock

Councilmember Michael Green

Councilmember Mark Hales

Councilmember Laurie Stringham

Councilmember Kevin Oyler

Councilmember Kari Malkovich

Councilmember Jesse Bell

Councilmember Gina Worthen

Councilmember Don Shelton

Councilmember Dea Theodore

Councilmember Dave Erickson

Councilmember Dave Alvord

Councilmember Clint Morris

Councilmember Claude Wells

Councilmember Chris Condie

Councilmember Cal Roberts

Councilmember Bradley G. Marlor

Councilmember Ben Hillyard

Councilmember Aimee Winder Newton

Commissioner Randy B. Elliott

Commissioner-Elect Brandon Gordon

Commissioner Amelia Powers Gardner

Clerk/Auditor Jess Bradfield

Auditor Chris Harding