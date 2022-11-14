Utah politicians pen letter encouraging DeSantis to run for president
SALT LAKE CITY — As many in the Republican Party blame former President Donald Trump for the GOP's less-than-spectacular results in the midterm election, a large number of Utah politicians are now urging someone else to take the job.
In a letter released Monday, 86 elected officials in Utah encouraged Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis to explore running for president in 2024.
Thirty-nine members of the Utah Legislature signed the letter, including Senate Majority Leader Sen. Evan Vickers and House Majority Leader Rep. Mike Schultz.
“Our nation stands at a crossroads. We recognize the need for a strong leader to guide and direct our nation, someone with a proven track record, strong conservative foundation, and who understands the operations of state government. We need a leader who will strengthen and unify the nation. Gov. Ron DeSantis serves his country and state well and skillfully navigated the many challenges Florida faced during his first term," the letter reads.
While DeSantis has often flirted with running, he has not come out and said he will put his name on the ballot. Trump is scheduled to make announcement Tuesday where he is expected to announce he will run for office after being voted out in 2020.
Despite a faltering economy and rising inflation, Democrats were able to retain control of the Senate in last week's election, a rarity for the party of a sitting president in midterm elections. Critics within the Republican Party blame Trump and his angry rhetoric for the election day failure, with many looking for someone else to run against President Joe Biden in 2024.
Utah politicians who signed letter:
State Auditor John Dougall
Sen. Todd Weiler
Sen. Scott Sandall
Sen. Mike McKell
Sen. Mike Kennedy
Sen. Lincoln Fillmore
Sen. Kirk Cullimore
Sen. Jake Anderegg
Sen. Evan Vickers
Sen. Derrin Owens
Sen. Daniel McCay
Sen. Curtis Bramble
Rep. Tom Hawkes
Rep. Susan Pulsipher
Rep. Ryan D. Wilcox
Rep. Robert Spendlove
Rep. Raymond Ward
Rep. Paul Cutler
Rep. Mike Schultz
Rep. Melissa Garff Ballard
Rep. Marsha Judkins
Rep. Keven J Stratton
Rep. Kera Birkeland
Rep. Ken Ivory
Rep. Kay Christofferson
Rep. Karianne Lisonbee
Rep. Karen Peterson
Rep. Jordan Teuscher
Rep. Jon Hawkins
Rep. Jefferson Moss
Rep. Jefferson Burton
Rep. Elect Stephanie Gricius
Rep. Doug Welton
Rep. Dan Johnson
Rep. Colin Jack
Rep. Christine Watkins
Rep. Casey Snider
Rep. Candace Pierucci
Rep. Brady Brammer
Rep. Walt Brooks
Mayor Trent Staggs
Mayor Tamara Tran
Mayor Mike Mendenhall
Mayor Mark Johnson
Mayor Lorin Palmer
Mayor Kendalyn Harris
Mayor Julie Fullmer
Mayor Dawn Ramsey
Mayor Brian J. Horrocks
Mayor Bill Wright
County Clerk Josh Daniels
County Auditor Elect Rod Mann
Councilmember Todd Williams
Councilmember Troy McDougal
Councilmember Terry D Peterson
Councilmember Tawnee McCay
Councilmember Tamara Zander
Councilmember Stacy Beck
Councilmember Sheldon Stewart
Councilmember Seth Sorensen
Councilmember Scott L Smith
Councilmember Richard Higginson
Councilmember Paul Hancock
Councilmember Michael Green
Councilmember Mark Hales
Councilmember Laurie Stringham
Councilmember Kevin Oyler
Councilmember Kari Malkovich
Councilmember Jesse Bell
Councilmember Gina Worthen
Councilmember Don Shelton
Councilmember Dea Theodore
Councilmember Dave Erickson
Councilmember Dave Alvord
Councilmember Clint Morris
Councilmember Claude Wells
Councilmember Chris Condie
Councilmember Cal Roberts
Councilmember Bradley G. Marlor
Councilmember Ben Hillyard
Councilmember Aimee Winder Newton
Commissioner Randy B. Elliott
Commissioner-Elect Brandon Gordon
Commissioner Amelia Powers Gardner
Clerk/Auditor Jess Bradfield
Auditor Chris Harding
