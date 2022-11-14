ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wichita Falls, TX

Atmos Energy provides tips to save big this winter season

By Curtis Jackson
 3 days ago

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The cold frigid temperatures are upon us, you’ve already got your heater cranked up at home, something that Atmos Manager of Public Affairs Pam Hughes said we should be very mindful of.

“Some of the most basic ways people can conserve energy are by reducing the temperature of their home to 68 degrees at least in the winter time and then if they are not home, reduce it to 58, it’s just wasted energy otherwise since nobody is there,” Hughes said.

When was the coldest night in Wichita Falls?

She said most people don’t think about it, but the sun can actually help you save in the winter seasons.

“If you leave your blinds and your curtains pulled back the sun will actually help to heat your home during the winter time, and these are very simple tips that people could use to make a significant difference this winter,” Hughes said.

Hughes said also purchasing a programmable or smart thermostat to help regulate the temperature of your home, and has one tip that could potentially save lives.

“Please if you are going to dig in your yard for any reason, call 811 and make sure that we get line locates because that can be very dangerous because you never know. You could believe the gas line is four feet down but due to erosion it could be one foot and so shallow,” Hughes said.

Not only are folks with Atmos offering conservation tips, but they also offer funding for organizations like Interfaith Ministries and the Salvation Army to help go towards high utility bills. Something Major Joe Burton with the Salvation Army said can have a big impact on less fortunate families.

“It’s going to be a great impact for them because they can get help with their utility bills and that’s going to loosen up some money. Especially, like I said during the inflation where they can go get groceries or they can get clothes for their kids and so on and so forth. So it comes at a great time,” Burton said.

Not to mention freeing up some funds that may allow a less fortunate family to experience Thanksgiving or Christmas this holiday season.

If you would like more information on how you can utilize this energy assistance program, click here .

