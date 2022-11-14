ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

WESH

Jetty Park closed for launch viewing

PORT CANAVERAL, Fla. — One of the popular locations to watch a lunch will not be available this time around. A sign outside Jetty Park and Campground tells people it is closed. Crews are still cleaning up debris left over from Hurricane Nicole and the park will not be...
PORT CANAVERAL, FL
click orlando

Ride-along: Hurricane Nicole damage assessment in Volusia County

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – Officials with the Florida Division of Emergency Management gave News 6 a look at the coastline in Daytona Beach Shores on Wednesday, nearly a week after Hurricane Nicole. “What it took was the combination punch of Hurricane Ian that came through. It did a lot...
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
click orlando

Gaylord Palms Resort prepares to open Grinch-inspired ICE! experience

KISSIMMEE, Fla. – Get ready to see the classic Dr. Seuss story, “How the Grinch Stole Christmas,” in an all-new way. Gaylord Palms Resort is preparing to open its holiday experience ICE! on Nov. 18. This year, the holiday event is making its grand return after a two-year absence due to the pandemic.
KISSIMMEE, FL
informedinfrastructure.com

Superior Construction Wins Two FDOT Projects Worth a Combined $112.5M

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Superior Construction, an American family-owned infrastructure contractor, has won two Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) contracts worth approximately $112.5 million. The heavy civil contractor was awarded FDOT’s project to complete much-need improvements to the I-295 and U.S. 17 Interchange, as well as a contract to improve the I-4 and Daryl Carter Parkway Interchange.
ORLANDO, FL
mynews13.com

After Nicole, access to some Artemis viewing sites is limited

Crowds will soon gather along the Space Coast to witness NASA's historic Artemis test launch early Wednesday morning, but normal viewing spots might not be available because of Hurricane Nicole damage. What You Need To Know. When Hurricane Nicole hit Brevard County, the storm damaged many beach accesses. Now, most...
click orlando

🐲Asian Lantern Festival brings culture, light to Central Florida Zoo

SANFORD, Fla. – This year, every single lantern in Central Florida’s Asian Lantern Festival is brand-new. The handmade pieces coming straight from China not only showcase colorful art, but encourage visitors to learn the culture. [TRENDING: Owner pulls the plug on Orlando’s last RadioShack after 52 years in...
ORLANDO, FL
floridainsider.com

This Florida beach town was rated the number-one surf spot in the U.S.

Surf Hotspot: Cocoa Beach, FL Pier – Courtesy: Shutterstock – Image by lunamarina. The top surfing locations in the world provide more than just consistent waves. The perfect surf spot requires warm water, lots of breaks, and a long, wide beach. Additionally, it helps if there is a lively surf posse in the water.
COCOA BEACH, FL
fox35orlando.com

Delta plane bound for Atlanta from Fort Myers makes emergency landing in Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. - A plane traveling from Fort Myers to Atlanta (Delta DL1470) made an emergency landing in Orlando on Tuesday. Delta Air Lines said it was due to a cabin pressurization issue. The airline said oxygen masks did not deploy because they were not needed in this situation and the plane dropped altitude to avoid any concerns.
ORLANDO, FL
ormondbeachobserver.com

Calendar: Enjoy seafood at the annual Riverfest Seafood Festival

Where: Tanger Outlets, 1100 Cornerstone Blvd., Daytona Beach. Details: Tanger Outlets Daytona Beach will kick off the holiday season with a family-friendly tree lighting and Santa arrival celebration, presented by Halifax Health. There will be festive entertainment, holiday games, live snow fall and kids craft stations. 2022 Josh Crews Gala.
DAYTONA BEACH, FL
westshoreroar.com

Hurricane Nicole impacts barrier islands residents

Hurricane Nicole directly hit Brevard County on Wednesday and Thursday, impacting residents of the Barrier Islands such as Indialantic and Merritt Island. Freshman Kellyn Hoffmann, who lives in Indialantic, experienced property damage Wednesday night. “One of our small palm trees fell down,” she said. “And our fence came down again.”...
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
daytonatimes.com

Nicole mostly ravages beachside and downtown

While recovering from Hurricane Ian which hit in September, Daytona Beach and Volusia County were ravaged by Tropical Storm Nicole on Nov. 9 and Nov. 10. Volusia County puts property damage at $522 million from the storm, which was more than Hurricane Ian’s damage of $377 million. Nicole seems...
DAYTONA BEACH, FL

