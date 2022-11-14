Read full article on original website
click orlando
‘You have to be here early:’ Historic Artemis I moon mission launch brings crowds to Florida parks
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – NASA’s Artemis I moon mission launch early Wednesday packed nearby parks, as many came to witness the historic moment. The launch was the first test flight for the 322-foot (98-meter) rocket — the most powerful ever built by NASA — and NASA will attempt to keep the capsule in lunar orbit.
WESH
Stunning pictures, videos give view of historic Artemis 1 launch
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — ABOVE: Video shows how launch appeared to turn night to day. NASA’s SLS rocket successfully lifted off from Kennedy Space Center at 1:47 a.m. Wednesday without any astronauts on board on a test flight scheduled to last 25 days. BELOW: Shirley Corliss shares video...
WESH
Jetty Park closed for launch viewing
PORT CANAVERAL, Fla. — One of the popular locations to watch a lunch will not be available this time around. A sign outside Jetty Park and Campground tells people it is closed. Crews are still cleaning up debris left over from Hurricane Nicole and the park will not be...
click orlando
Magic of Lights at Daytona International Speedway offers dazzling holiday drive
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – The sixth annual Magic of Lights drive-through holiday experience begins Friday at Daytona International Speedway. With over 2 million lights to take in, the event promises dazzling family fun as your captivated carload travels through scenes of the season at the speedway. [TRENDING: Owner pulls...
click orlando
Ride-along: Hurricane Nicole damage assessment in Volusia County
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – Officials with the Florida Division of Emergency Management gave News 6 a look at the coastline in Daytona Beach Shores on Wednesday, nearly a week after Hurricane Nicole. “What it took was the combination punch of Hurricane Ian that came through. It did a lot...
The Weather Channel
Erosion From Hurricanes Ian, Nicole In Florida Is No Surprise, Geologist Says
Dozens of buildings along Florida's east coast were deemed unsafe after Nicole. Sea level rise is making the impact from storms worse, scientists say. "We should not be surprised," coastal geologist Randall Parkinson says. Sign up for the Morning Brief email newsletter to get weekday updates from The Weather Channel...
disneydining.com
Universal Studios Offering an Annual Pass with Unlimited Visits for Less Than $200
Not sure which Florida vacation to take since Disney World has still not resumed selling annual passes to non-Florida residents? A recent announcement from Universal Studios Orlando may help you make that decision. Some non-Florida residents are growing weary of waiting for Disney World to begin selling annual passes again...
click orlando
Gaylord Palms Resort prepares to open Grinch-inspired ICE! experience
KISSIMMEE, Fla. – Get ready to see the classic Dr. Seuss story, “How the Grinch Stole Christmas,” in an all-new way. Gaylord Palms Resort is preparing to open its holiday experience ICE! on Nov. 18. This year, the holiday event is making its grand return after a two-year absence due to the pandemic.
informedinfrastructure.com
Superior Construction Wins Two FDOT Projects Worth a Combined $112.5M
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Superior Construction, an American family-owned infrastructure contractor, has won two Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) contracts worth approximately $112.5 million. The heavy civil contractor was awarded FDOT’s project to complete much-need improvements to the I-295 and U.S. 17 Interchange, as well as a contract to improve the I-4 and Daryl Carter Parkway Interchange.
mynews13.com
After Nicole, access to some Artemis viewing sites is limited
Crowds will soon gather along the Space Coast to witness NASA's historic Artemis test launch early Wednesday morning, but normal viewing spots might not be available because of Hurricane Nicole damage. What You Need To Know. When Hurricane Nicole hit Brevard County, the storm damaged many beach accesses. Now, most...
click orlando
🐲Asian Lantern Festival brings culture, light to Central Florida Zoo
SANFORD, Fla. – This year, every single lantern in Central Florida’s Asian Lantern Festival is brand-new. The handmade pieces coming straight from China not only showcase colorful art, but encourage visitors to learn the culture. [TRENDING: Owner pulls the plug on Orlando’s last RadioShack after 52 years in...
floridainsider.com
This Florida beach town was rated the number-one surf spot in the U.S.
Surf Hotspot: Cocoa Beach, FL Pier – Courtesy: Shutterstock – Image by lunamarina. The top surfing locations in the world provide more than just consistent waves. The perfect surf spot requires warm water, lots of breaks, and a long, wide beach. Additionally, it helps if there is a lively surf posse in the water.
click orlando
‘All hands on deck’ for Titusville restaurant open for overnight Artemis I launch
TITUSVILLE, Fla. – At Pier 220 under the A. Max Brewer Bridge, Pier 220 General Manager Samantha Ablan said even though Wednesday’s Artemis I launch attempt is at 1:04 a.m., the restaurant with a direct view of Kennedy Space Center and launch pad 39B expects to stay open late.
fox35orlando.com
Flying for Thanksgiving? Orlando airport could see record-breaking number of travelers
ORLANDO, Fla. - Officials at Orlando International Airport are helping travelers prepare for what is shaping up to be a busy holiday season. AAA says Orlando is the top destination for Thanksgiving this year and officials says the projected travel numbers will rival record-breaking pre-pandemic levels. One of the biggest...
fox35orlando.com
Delta plane bound for Atlanta from Fort Myers makes emergency landing in Orlando
ORLANDO, Fla. - A plane traveling from Fort Myers to Atlanta (Delta DL1470) made an emergency landing in Orlando on Tuesday. Delta Air Lines said it was due to a cabin pressurization issue. The airline said oxygen masks did not deploy because they were not needed in this situation and the plane dropped altitude to avoid any concerns.
WESH
Residents move back into several Daytona Beach Shores condos, hotels originally deemed unsafe
DAYTONA BEACH SHORES, Fla. — Several condominiums and hotels in Daytona Beach Shores have reopened. This comes after city and county building inspectors deemed 26 properties unsafe as Hurricane Nicole came barreling in last week. The designation prompted immediate evacuations. Last Wednesday, Alex Abramowitz said he got a surprising...
ormondbeachobserver.com
Calendar: Enjoy seafood at the annual Riverfest Seafood Festival
Where: Tanger Outlets, 1100 Cornerstone Blvd., Daytona Beach. Details: Tanger Outlets Daytona Beach will kick off the holiday season with a family-friendly tree lighting and Santa arrival celebration, presented by Halifax Health. There will be festive entertainment, holiday games, live snow fall and kids craft stations. 2022 Josh Crews Gala.
westshoreroar.com
Hurricane Nicole impacts barrier islands residents
Hurricane Nicole directly hit Brevard County on Wednesday and Thursday, impacting residents of the Barrier Islands such as Indialantic and Merritt Island. Freshman Kellyn Hoffmann, who lives in Indialantic, experienced property damage Wednesday night. “One of our small palm trees fell down,” she said. “And our fence came down again.”...
daytonatimes.com
Nicole mostly ravages beachside and downtown
While recovering from Hurricane Ian which hit in September, Daytona Beach and Volusia County were ravaged by Tropical Storm Nicole on Nov. 9 and Nov. 10. Volusia County puts property damage at $522 million from the storm, which was more than Hurricane Ian’s damage of $377 million. Nicole seems...
click orlando
Pilot killed in Oak Hill plane crash was flying a homemade plane, deputies say
OAK HILL, Fla. – A 73-year-old Venice man died after the single-engine airplane he was piloting crashed into a tree Tuesday. Charles Alban had traded his plane for an experimental, homemade Monoplane earlier that day, according to a release from the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office. [TRENDING: WATCH AGAIN:...
