ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sanford, FL

Comments / 1

Tony Montana
2d ago

Nicole packed a lot of wind but seemed to be more of a misty rain, it did cause some damage but not the flooding we had an thank God for that

Reply
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WESH

Flagler Beach assessing aftermath of storms to beach erosion, A1A

FLAGLER BEACH, Fla. — When it comes to A1A and the dunes just east of the state highway in Flagler Beach, vulnerable is an understatement. Previous storms have eroded the dunes and damaged or closed the road. Ian threatened, but for the most part, the road held. However, Nicole just weeks later, with her ferocious storm surge, ate into the road forcing a temporary closure while repairs were done.
FLAGLER BEACH, FL
fox35orlando.com

Florida neighbors build seawall hours before hurricane to save beachside business

NEW SMYRNA BEACH, Fla. - A beachside business owner in New Smyrna Beach is relieved her property was spared by the hurricane thanks to the help of her neighbors. Teri Corbett and her husband own a small beachside inn called Angel Inn the Sand. Corbett remembers the fear she felt as Hurricane Nicole moved in last week. Ian destroyed the dunes that protected her property.
NEW SMYRNA BEACH, FL
click orlando

Crash shuts down SR-33 in Clermont for hours

CLERMONT, Fla. – A crash has northbound State Road 33 shut down in Clermont for about two hours on Wednesday, according to the Lake County Sheriff’s Office. The sheriff’s office said the crash happened near County Road 474. [TRENDING: WATCH AGAIN: NASA’s mega moon rocket lifts off...
CLERMONT, FL
daytonatimes.com

Nicole mostly ravages beachside and downtown

While recovering from Hurricane Ian which hit in September, Daytona Beach and Volusia County were ravaged by Tropical Storm Nicole on Nov. 9 and Nov. 10. Volusia County puts property damage at $522 million from the storm, which was more than Hurricane Ian’s damage of $377 million. Nicole seems...
DAYTONA BEACH, FL
click orlando

Man found dead on shoulder of road in Orange County

ORLANDO, Fla. – A man was found dead on the shoulder of an Orange County road early Wednesday morning, according to Florida Highway Patrol. Troopers said a passerby saw the man on the grass shoulder of South Westmoreland Drive — just north of 34th Street near Pineloch Elementary School — around 7:16 a.m.
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
WESH

Chilly start to Thursday

The cooler air is here! Morning temps are in the 50s (few 60s in Brevard), and afternoon highs will be in the 60s! Tomorrow morning will be another cold start as temps will be in the 40s and 50s. To round out Friday afternoon, highs are expected to be in the 60s again.
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
WESH

Southbound lanes on Florida's Turnpike blocked in Orange County

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — All southbound lanes on the turnpike are blocked Monday night at Exit 259 to I-4/Orlando due to a deadly crash. One pedestrian, a woman, died after troopers said she ran out from the bushes on the west side, laid in the road and three vehicles hit her. It happened around 6:15 p.m.
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
theapopkavoice.com

Win a ride with the Clydesdales!

Who: World-famous Budweiser Clydesdales come to Apopka on December 2nd to celebrate the legacy of Firefighter Austin Duran. Four months ago, we suffered an unspeakable loss within our Apopka Fire Department family. It has been four months since we laid our brother Austin Duran to rest. It has been four months since the Duran family was forced to face the unthinkable tragedy no family should ever have to endure. As we have all fought to regain some footing, it has always been The Duran’s and our greatest aspiration to ensure we honor Austin and the enormous impact his life has had on each and every one of us. Austin had a spirit that was simply infectious. His smile made you smile. No one was ever left the same once they met him. We want to continue spreading that love and joy within our community and beyond.
APOPKA, FL
WESH

Jetty Park closed for launch viewing

PORT CANAVERAL, Fla. — One of the popular locations to watch a lunch will not be available this time around. A sign outside Jetty Park and Campground tells people it is closed. Crews are still cleaning up debris left over from Hurricane Nicole and the park will not be...
PORT CANAVERAL, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy