Nicole packed a lot of wind but seemed to be more of a misty rain, it did cause some damage but not the flooding we had an thank God for that
WESH
Flagler Beach assessing aftermath of storms to beach erosion, A1A
FLAGLER BEACH, Fla. — When it comes to A1A and the dunes just east of the state highway in Flagler Beach, vulnerable is an understatement. Previous storms have eroded the dunes and damaged or closed the road. Ian threatened, but for the most part, the road held. However, Nicole just weeks later, with her ferocious storm surge, ate into the road forcing a temporary closure while repairs were done.
‘It keeps rising’: Deltona floodwaters continue to creep toward homes after back-to-back hurricanes
DELTONA, Fla. — People across Deltona said they’ve watched as floodwaters continue to rise. The problem started weeks ago after Hurricane Ian, but for some, it has only gotten worse since Hurricane Nicole. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. The city said they are doing all...
The Weather Channel
Erosion From Hurricanes Ian, Nicole In Florida Is No Surprise, Geologist Says
Dozens of buildings along Florida's east coast were deemed unsafe after Nicole. Sea level rise is making the impact from storms worse, scientists say. "We should not be surprised," coastal geologist Randall Parkinson says. Sign up for the Morning Brief email newsletter to get weekday updates from The Weather Channel...
flaglerlive.com
State Emergency Management Chief Kevin Guthrie Calls for ‘Holistic’ Re-Engineering of Florida Coast
Kevin Guthrie used the word “resiliency” or its derivatives 13 times in his appearance before the Flagler Tiger Bay Club today, underscoring the state director of emergency management’s focus in the aftermath of Hurricanes Ian and Nicole. Then Palm Coast Mayor David Alfin almost put him on the spot.
fox35orlando.com
Florida neighbors build seawall hours before hurricane to save beachside business
NEW SMYRNA BEACH, Fla. - A beachside business owner in New Smyrna Beach is relieved her property was spared by the hurricane thanks to the help of her neighbors. Teri Corbett and her husband own a small beachside inn called Angel Inn the Sand. Corbett remembers the fear she felt as Hurricane Nicole moved in last week. Ian destroyed the dunes that protected her property.
click orlando
Crash shuts down SR-33 in Clermont for hours
CLERMONT, Fla. – A crash has northbound State Road 33 shut down in Clermont for about two hours on Wednesday, according to the Lake County Sheriff’s Office. The sheriff’s office said the crash happened near County Road 474. [TRENDING: WATCH AGAIN: NASA’s mega moon rocket lifts off...
WESH
Residents move back into several Daytona Beach Shores condos, hotels originally deemed unsafe
DAYTONA BEACH SHORES, Fla. — Several condominiums and hotels in Daytona Beach Shores have reopened. This comes after city and county building inspectors deemed 26 properties unsafe as Hurricane Nicole came barreling in last week. The designation prompted immediate evacuations. Last Wednesday, Alex Abramowitz said he got a surprising...
WESH
Daytona Beach Shores homeowners quickly try to reinforce their houses after hurricanes
DAYTONA BEACH SHORES, Fla. — As the wreckage of multiple homes cascades down a cliff of sand and others dangle on the edge in Wilbur-by-the-Sea, just 3 miles up the coast, Daytona Beach Shores is bracing for the possibility of trouble too. “It’s devastating. Devastating and heartbreaking,” said Mayor...
daytonatimes.com
Nicole mostly ravages beachside and downtown
While recovering from Hurricane Ian which hit in September, Daytona Beach and Volusia County were ravaged by Tropical Storm Nicole on Nov. 9 and Nov. 10. Volusia County puts property damage at $522 million from the storm, which was more than Hurricane Ian’s damage of $377 million. Nicole seems...
click orlando
Man found dead on shoulder of road in Orange County
ORLANDO, Fla. – A man was found dead on the shoulder of an Orange County road early Wednesday morning, according to Florida Highway Patrol. Troopers said a passerby saw the man on the grass shoulder of South Westmoreland Drive — just north of 34th Street near Pineloch Elementary School — around 7:16 a.m.
WESH
Deputies identify siblings electrocuted by downed power lines in Orange County
ORLANDO, Fla. — Two adult siblings are dead due to electricity from downed power lines in Orange County. Officials say it happened Thursday morning in Conway in the area of Bayfront Parkway and East Pershing Avenue. According to the Orange County Sheriff's Office, Khalil Malik Sapp, 23, exited a...
WESH
Chilly start to Thursday
The cooler air is here! Morning temps are in the 50s (few 60s in Brevard), and afternoon highs will be in the 60s! Tomorrow morning will be another cold start as temps will be in the 40s and 50s. To round out Friday afternoon, highs are expected to be in the 60s again.
fox35orlando.com
Cold front coming to Central Florida this week: Here's how low temperatures will drop
ORLANDO, Fla. - Today's high: 65 degrees. No weather concerns for the area today. Gusty North winds will create a "long shore current" along the beaches today. A long shore current is a strong flowing current-channel of water that will flow from North to South today. Rip current risk will be a bit elevated as well.
Lake County student fatally struck by car
LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — Lake County Public Schools said a high school student was killed after being hit by a car Thursday morning. The deadly crash happened on County Road 455 near Willo Pines Lane in Clermont. Officials said a Lake Minneola High School student was hit by a...
fox35orlando.com
1 Florida property owner holding up massive dune restoration project, officials say
FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. - Last week, parts of State Road A1A in Flagler County were washed into the ocean. For years, the county has been working with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to rebuild the dunes on a two-and-a-half-mile stretch of beach in that area. The county says more sand and a bigger beach will provide more protection.
WESH
Southbound lanes on Florida's Turnpike blocked in Orange County
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — All southbound lanes on the turnpike are blocked Monday night at Exit 259 to I-4/Orlando due to a deadly crash. One pedestrian, a woman, died after troopers said she ran out from the bushes on the west side, laid in the road and three vehicles hit her. It happened around 6:15 p.m.
theapopkavoice.com
Win a ride with the Clydesdales!
Who: World-famous Budweiser Clydesdales come to Apopka on December 2nd to celebrate the legacy of Firefighter Austin Duran. Four months ago, we suffered an unspeakable loss within our Apopka Fire Department family. It has been four months since we laid our brother Austin Duran to rest. It has been four months since the Duran family was forced to face the unthinkable tragedy no family should ever have to endure. As we have all fought to regain some footing, it has always been The Duran’s and our greatest aspiration to ensure we honor Austin and the enormous impact his life has had on each and every one of us. Austin had a spirit that was simply infectious. His smile made you smile. No one was ever left the same once they met him. We want to continue spreading that love and joy within our community and beyond.
10NEWS
Twin siblings identified as 2 people electrocuted in Central Florida following Nicole's impacts
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — A pair of twin siblings have been identified as the two people who died Thursday after they came in contact with a downed power line in the Orange County area left in the wake of Tropical Storm Nicole, according to a GoFundMe. The brother and...
WESH
Jetty Park closed for launch viewing
PORT CANAVERAL, Fla. — One of the popular locations to watch a lunch will not be available this time around. A sign outside Jetty Park and Campground tells people it is closed. Crews are still cleaning up debris left over from Hurricane Nicole and the park will not be...
