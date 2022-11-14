Read full article on original website
thepennyhoarder.com
Work Remotely as a Client Support Rep for CVS and Earn Up to $27 Per Hour
CVS is hiring a client support representative to work remotely full time. The anticipated salary ranges from $17 to $27.16 per hour depending on location and experience. You will be handling a high volume of calls and emails; evaluating and identifying opportunities to drive process improvements; and working with business partners to provide solutions for clients and members.
beckerspayer.com
UnitedHealthcare, AARP partnering on hearing aid benefits
UnitedHealthcare will administer AARP's Hearing Solutions, which provides affordable hearing aids to members of the association. AARP members will be able to purchase prescription hearing aids starting at $699 per hearing aid through UnitedHealthcare, according to a Nov. 15 news release. These members will also have access to discounted pricing...
beckerspayer.com
Cigna's CEO says supporting employee mental health is 'front and center' for CEOs
Cigna CEO David Cordani told Fortune's "Leadership Next" podcast employers now have employee well-being and mental health "front and center." Mr. Cordani joined the podcast Nov. 15 to discuss Cigna's research and efforts around mental health and well-being. If someone is dealing with a mental health challenge, Mr. Cordani said,...
beckerspayer.com
How payers stack up on Medicare Advantage transportation benefits
Around 4 in 10 Medicare Advantage enrollees receive transportation benefits, according to an analysis from Kaiser Family Foundation. The group compared the types of extra benefits Medicare Advantage plans provide. While almost every plan provides beneficiaries with vision, hearing, dental and fitness benefits, other benefits vary widely across payers and plans.
beckerspayer.com
Independent pharmacies get 2nd chance to join Express Scripts' Tricare network for 2023
The nearly 15,000 independent pharmacies dropped from Tricare's network could be reinstated, Military Times reported Nov. 14. Express Scripts, owned by Cigna, manages Tricare's pharmacy network. Thousands of independent pharmacies went out of network with Express Scripts on Oct. 24 because of lowered proposed reimbursement rates from the pharmaceutical benefit manager.
A CFO to CEO transition story that just took an ugly turn
Ozan Dokmecioglu, the CEO and former CFO of Keurig Dr. Pepper, resigns after conduct violations. It’s been a busy week for news, including reports on executives violating codes of ethics. Earlier this week, there was the arrest of Tyson Foods CFO John R. Tyson, a month into his role....
beckerspayer.com
Where Centene has some of its largest government contracts
Centene is the largest Medicaid managed care organization, serving 15.7 million low-income members nationwide. According to federal policy publication ExecutiveGov, these are some of the company's largest government contracts with details publicly available:. TRICARE: $17.7 billion. Texas Medicaid: $10 billion. Pennsylvania Medicaid: $7 billion. Nebraska Medicaid: $5 billion. Missouri Department...
OnProcess announces Agora DSI™ – a software management tool that provides deep new levels of actionable insight across the service supply chain
BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 16, 2022-- OnProcess, a global pioneer powering the world’s circular service supply chains, announced today the early-access release of its new analytics and intelligent orchestration tool - Agora DSI™. Agora DSI (short for Dynamic Service Insight) provides a unique and connected view across the lifecycle of a service part. It helps businesses gain valuable insight across the planning, delivery and recovery stages of the service supply chain, highlighting potential issues to be resolved before they become critical. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221116005121/en/ Agora DSI seamlessly integrates with existing data infrastructure, captures valuable information, and provides valuable insights, all in a single, easy-to-use application. (Photo: Business Wire)
Hearsay Systems 2022 Finserv Compliance Benchmark Report Provides Snapshot of Growing Challenges Amid Increased Regulation
SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 16, 2022-- Hearsay Systems, the trusted global leader in digital client engagement for the financial services industry, today announced the findings from its 2022 Finserv Compliance Benchmark Report. This year’s report looks at how compliance teams continue to contend with the challenges posed by digital communications, amid a far more active regulatory landscape. Based on survey findings, financial services firms currently feel constrained by existing resources and often lack the trust or the technical skill to fully leverage automated technologies that could relieve some of their supervisory pain points. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221116005427/en/ Across both reputational and regulatory dimensions, texting was a key source of concern for compliance professionals, according to findings in Hearsay’s 2022 Finserv Compliance Benchmark Report. (Graphic: Business Wire)
beckerspayer.com
CareMax closes on deal for value-based Medicare members from Steward Health Care
Senior healthcare provider CareMax has acquired Dallas-based Steward Health Care's Medicare value-based care business in a cash and stock deal. The deal, first announced in June, makes Miami-based CareMax the exclusive value-based management services organization for Steward's Medicare network. The purchase expands CareMax's network to 2,000 providers and over 200,000 senior value-based care patients in 10 states, according to a Nov. 11 news release.
beckerspayer.com
Why payers are holding back on dual special needs plans
Unclear regulations and a lack of experience managing risk for dual-eligible populations are holding payers back from developing plans for individuals eligible for both Medicare and Medicaid, executives for Belong Health write in an opinion for Health Affairs published Nov. 15. Jordan Anderson, MD, senior vice president of care delivery...
How the Speed of the Covid Vaccine Breakthrough Is Changing the Way Pfizer Thinks About the Future
Pfizer's chief business innovation officer Aamir Malik says the pace of the Covid vaccine development has led the pharmaceutical giant to rethink how long it should take to bring new drugs to market. From AI to redesign of clinical trials, the pharma company sees the potential to cut years off...
Helbiz is Now on Webull Corporate Communications Service Platform
NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 16, 2022-- Helbiz (NASDAQ:HLBZ), a leader in global micro-mobility, has joined the Webull Corporate Communications Service Platform to be able to communicate directly with the audience of retail investors on the app. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221116005975/en/ To follow Helbiz, current users can follow this link: webull.com/quote/nasdaq-hlbz. Users looking to sign up for Webull can start here: webull.com/introduce. (Graphic: Business Wire)
beckerspayer.com
AMA calls for federally maintained Medicare Advantage provider directory
The American Medical Association is calling for the federal government to create a federal database of physicians participating in Medicare Advantage plans. Delegates at the association's Interim Meeting voted to adopt a policy urging Medicare Advantage plans to maintain accurate provider directories, the association said Nov. 15. "Patients face a...
US Treasury Promotes Bank-FinTech Partnerships
The U.S. Department of the Treasury issued a report Wednesday (Nov. 16) encouraging collaboration between banks and FinTechs, provided it is done responsibly. The report finds a number of financial technology companies (FinTechs) competing with banks. It argues that while FinTechs have offered new capabilities, they also create new risks to consumer protection and market integrity. It calls for more oversight of non-bank firms.
beckerspayer.com
Why Amwell is urging payers to embrace full digital care delivery
Cathy Hartman is the general manager of payor commercialization and marketing at Amwell. She sat down with Becker's to discuss how payers are poised to move healthcare beyond traditional telehealth and improve clinical outcomes through full digital care delivery. Formerly with BCBS of Massachusetts, she now oversees 55 health plan...
YAHOO!
More collaboration needed in health care: Walgreens exec
Walgreens' (WBA) new president of U.S. health care is still familiarizing himself with the company's vast portfolio of businesses, but he's clear about one thing: the industry benefits as a whole when competitors work together. John Driscoll, who has worked across health sectors including, insurance, pharmacies and health technology, said...
beckerspayer.com
7 payers named among best employers for veterans
Humana is the best employer for veterans among large insurers, according to the Military Times' "Best for Vets: Employer Survey." The annual survey was conducted online from May to August and collected 175 responses. The ranking of 175 organizations is based on 10 key metrics around veteran recruitment, retention, and support services for current and former service members, along with their families.
freightwaves.com
FreightWaves integrates with GoodShip’s freight analytics and procurement platform
Today, FreightWaves announced a SONAR data integration with GoodShip, a digital freight procurement and analytics platform that allows shippers and carriers to measure and optimize contract freight networks more easily and accurately than ever before. GoodShip, founded by Convoy veterans Ryan Soskin and David Tsai, raised a $2.4 million pre-seed round earlier this year.
beckerspayer.com
Private payers spent $1.87B on social determinants of health over 5 years: 5 things to know
The top 20 private health insurers spent $1.87 billion on social determinants of health between 2017 and 2021, according to a Nov. 10 study in the Journal of General Internal Medicine. To determine social spending for the top largest private insurers by market share, the researchers searched news articles and...
