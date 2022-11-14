ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

fox8live.com

When you think of a Louisiana swamp, this is not what comes to mind

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Anyone who has driven along I-10 between Lafayette and Baton Rouge has journeyed over Henderson Lake, soaking in a classic view of towering cypress trees in a Louisiana swamp. These days, parts of the Henderson Swamp look more like a desert. “We’re hiking in the middle...
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Baton Rouge shelters in need of donations

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — As America continues to see the impacts of inflation, Baton Rouge shelters are struggling to meet the same demand for donations. To be specific, St. Vincent de Paul says they help about 1,000 people per day. They’re able to do that with the help of food, clothing, and monetary donations. Items given to the shelter help provide housing and prescriptions for the homeless.
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

Baton Rouge Classic lunch with Gordon McKernan: 'I don't just jump in. I do a cannonball into the deep end'

Gordon McKernan doesn't believe in taking himself too seriously. The get-it-done Baton Rouge attorney known for taking self-promotion to new heights picked Albasha in CitiPlace for our lunch. Once we were settled at the table, I asked him the question the newsroom most wanted answered: Did he ever find either of the gigantic inflatable Santas stolen last December from in front of his office alongside I-10?
BATON ROUGE, LA
Louisiana Illuminator

Fear of Baton Rouge traffic drives misinformation on I-10 expansion project

Louisiana officials are working to dispel misinformation that has prompted truck drivers and the state attorney general to voice last-minute complaints about traffic due to planned lane closures for an Interstate 10 widening project in Baton Rouge. The Louisiana Legislature’s Joint Highway Priority Construction Committee convened Thursday and heard from truck drivers concerned about the […] The post Fear of Baton Rouge traffic drives misinformation on I-10 expansion project appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
BATON ROUGE, LA
eenews.net

La. legal showdown may preview national battle over hydrogen

The developer of a $4.5 billion hydrogen project in Louisiana is in a legal battle with local lawmakers in a case that analysts say could preview conflicts around the country. Air Products and Chemicals Inc., the developer, announced a year ago that it would build its sprawling Louisiana Clean Energy Complex across multiple parishes in the Baton Rouge area. One site would make hydrogen out of natural gas, while capturing up to 95 percent of the resulting carbon dioxide emissions — a process characterized as “blue” production.
LOUISIANA STATE
Talk Radio 960am

Traffic Closures Set For I-10, US 90, and Near LA 93 as Thanksgiving Holiday Approaches

Thanksgiving Day is fast approaching and there are many traffic closures set to happen before and after the blessed holiday. The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development has traffic closures scheduled for Interstate 10, U.S. Highway 90, and Apollo Road. Groundbreaking For The Ambassador Caffery Interchange Project. Speaking of U.S....
SAINT MARTIN PARISH, LA
thelouisianaweekend.com

Take The Family To Istrouma Eatery & Brewery

St. Gabriel — BATON ROUGE, La. (THE LOUISIANA WEEKEND) - Istrouma Eatery & Brewery in St. Gabriel has something for everyone. You may go for the food, but you will stay for the fun. Once you turn into the gravel driveway, the unique experience begins. Texas Longhorns and chickens greet you as you walk up to the eatery. You can sit inside or outside, there’s plenty of space. All food at Istrouma is made from scratch. Their pizzas are delicious. They have a secret recipe that makes their dough distinct. They have a full menu of brunch, lunch, and dinner items that is sure to satisfy even the pickiest eater. Aside from the eatery, Istrouma is a brewery and they brew eight different beers.
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Baton Rouge Salvation Army sees an uptick in utility assistance, seeking donations

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — As temperatures drop, your power will be working harder, possibly leading to higher electrical bills. The Baton Rouge Salvation Army has an assistance program to help with high electrical bills. Power-to-care eligibility includes those 60 years or older, who have a disability or caregivers of those who have a disability.
BATON ROUGE, LA
Talk Radio 960am

Chick-fil-A Buys Five Acres of Land for 4th Lafayette Location—But What Happened to the One in Broussard?

Chick-fil-A just made their fourth Lafayette location "official" official. After news of a fourth Lafayette Chick-fil-A location broke earlier this year, The Advocate is reporting that the fast-food restaurant has purchased five acres of land off Johnston Street. According to reporter Adam Daigle, land records show that Chick-fil-A purchased 5.3...
LAFAYETTE, LA
M Henderson

5 Places to Pickup a Complete Thanksgiving Dinner in Baton Rouge

Enjoy a worry-free Thanksgiving Day in Baton Rouge with help from these restaurants. Spending hours or even days in the kitchen working on a meal of turkey and all the trimmings is no longer mandatory for those in charge of hosting Thanksgiving dinner. These 5 restaurants located in Baton Rouge are providing complete Thanksgiving Day feasts for the holiday table.
BATON ROUGE, LA
wbrz.com

Shots fired on LSU campus early Thursday morning

BATON ROUGE - Early Thursday morning, law enforcement responded to reports of shots fired near LSU campus. At 2:44 a.m., the LSU Emergency Alert system said that officers were investigating reported shots first near the area of Dalrymple and West Lakeshore Drives and said to avoid the area. At 3:16...
BATON ROUGE, LA
The Vivid Faces of the Vanished

Her Family Believes She Was Set-Up. What Happened To Tameka Anderson?

25-year-old Tameka Anderson is a Baton Rouge, Louisiana resident. Tameka, nicknamed Kesha, was a devoted and loving mother to two sons. On February 23, 2010, Tameka went to the Telco Federal Credit Union on Telco Boulevard. Tameka planned to buy a car from a man in Galvez, Louisiana. She withdrew $1,000 to use for the purchase of the vehicle. According to The Charley Project, Tameka spoke with several people on her way to Galvez. Tameka never bought the car and she has never been seen or heard from again.
BATON ROUGE, LA
