Shred event scheduled to benefit My Sister's House
Fourth Creek Rotary Club of Statesville, Randy Marion Ford and Shred South are presenting the fall community shred event Saturday from 10 a.m. to noon. The community shred event will be held at Randy Marion Ford Lincoln, 1030 Gateway Crossing in Statesville. Shredding documents containing personal information such as old...
'Amahl and the Night Visitors' to be presented in Statesville, Taylorsville
The students of Melody Beaty’s studio will present “Amahl and the Night Visitors” by Gian-Carlo Menotti on Nov. 27 and 29 in Statesville and Taylorsville. The Statesville performance will be Nov. 27 at 4 p.m. at First Baptist Church, 815 Davie Ave., and Taylorsville Baptist Church’s Davis Hall will be the host of the Nov. 29 performance at 7 p.m. Taylorsville Baptist is at 321 W. Main Ave., Taylorsville.
Opening for new Iredell Museums exhibit is set for Friday
The opening of Iredell Museums new exhibit will be Friday. The opening for "Changing Landscapes in Iredell County" will take place from 5:30-7:30 p.m. at 134 Court St. in downtown Statesville. The event is free to the public but donations are always appreciated and support ongoing operations and programs. Light refreshments will be served. This exhibit was made possible thanks to support from North Carolina Humanities.
Statesville native Steve Hill recognized for historical book
Statesville native Steve Hill was recently recognized by the North Carolina Society of Historians at their annual awards dinner at the North Carolina Transportation Museum in Spencer. Hill’s book, “In the Shadow of the Clock: The History of the Square, Statesville, North Carolina, 1789-1989,” received the 2022 NCSH Award of...
Statesville Pack 607 performs skits, songs at family campfire night
Cub Scouts of Pack 607 met Oct. 29 for their family campfire night. They welcomed new families to their pack by performing skits and songs by the campfire while enjoying delicious campfire cones.
Statesville city offices to close Nov. 24-25 for Thanksgiving
Statesville city offices will be closed Nov. 24 and 25 in observance of the Thanksgiving holiday. There will be no garbage collection on those days. Monday’s route will run on a regular schedule. Tuesday and Wednesday routes will be collected on Tuesday. Thursday and Friday routes will be collected...
Iredell Commissioners say goodbye to Mallory, honor Marvin Norman
There is always plenty of business on the agenda for Iredell County Commission meetings, but the board took a moment to reflect and remember departing Chairman James Mallory and the late Marvin Norman. “It was my deepest wish that I and Marvin Norman could leave the stage together,” Mallory said...
Statesville neighbors: Obituaries for November 16
Read through the obituaries published today in Statesville Record and Landmark . (8) updates to this series since Updated 20 min ago.
Statesville's Jessica O'Brien takes part in Exercise Silent Wolverine
Lt. Cmdr. Jessica O’Brien, from Statesville, is currently assigned to the first-in-class aircraft carrier USS Gerald R. Ford’s (CVN 78) air department as part of Exercise Silent Wolverine. The exercise is a U.S.-led, combined training exercise that tests Ford-class aircraft carrier capabilities through integrated high-end naval warfare scenarios...
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 17, 2022 in Statesville, NC
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Statesville Thursday. It looks to reach a brisk 48 degrees. 24 degrees is today's low. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The Statesville area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from Northwest.
Nov. 15, 2022 evening weather update for Statesville
This evening in Statesville: Showers in the evening, then cloudy overnight. Low 37F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 70%. Looking ahead, Statesville temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 56 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 28 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The Statesville area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest.
