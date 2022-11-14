Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
KOLO TV Reno
Local non-profit climbing team turns 10
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A local non-profit climbing team is celebrating its 10th anniversary this year. Sierra Climbing Team (SCT) was started in 2012 and teaches kids how to climb at Basecamp at The Whitney Peak. “I’d originally been climbing at our recreation center. They didn’t really have grades there,...
KOLO TV Reno
Nevada bears are preparing for hibernation, NDOW and RPD ask residents to secure attractants
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - From Verdi down through Topaz Lake and over to Hawthorne, bear sightings continue in Western Nevada, a common theme this time of the year. “We’re getting calls from people noticing bears and Reno Police Department also reached out because they were getting more calls,” said Ashley Sanchez, public information officer at the Nevada Department of Wildlife (NDOW). “Bears are nearing the end of hyperphagia and that’s a face they go through when they spend all of their time and energy trying to build up calories. They’re trying to take in 20,000 compared to the normal 5,000.”
40-Year-Old Sizzler Location Unexpectedly Closes
The company, which had previously filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection, has permanently shuttered one of its remaining 90-plus restaurants. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:Wikipedia.org, Sizzler.com, and RGI.com.
sparkstrib.com
Ceremony held for official opening of Nevada Veterans Memorial Plaza
On a cool, early November afternoon in front of a glassy lake on 300 Howard Drive on the west side of the Sparks Marina, close to a thousand people came out to celebrate the official grand opening of the Nevada Veterans Memorial Plaza. Eight years in the making, the dream of late Mayor Ron Smith came true with this special statewide commemoration to honor and preserve the legacy of Nevada’s 896 fallen service members who fought for our country dating back to 1864.
KOLO TV Reno
Local turkey farmer prepares for Thanksgiving
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Nancy Ogan and her family own Ogan Family Farms in Wellington, Nevada. “We have 164 turkeys that we are raising here,” Ogan said. But she wasn’t always a turkey farmer. It all started about 30 years ago at the feed store. “We just saw...
Foot Locker Opens Distribution Center in Reno
Foot Locker Inc. has opened a new distribution center in Reno, Nevada. The 465,000 square foot center will serve more than 300 stores on the West Coast, process more than 20 million units and employ 200 full-time workers. The center, which will be Foot Locker’s second largest in the US, represents a more than $40 million investment and will help cut down shipping times in the region by more than 50%, Foot Locker said. “The opening of this new distribution center is an important milestone moment for Foot Locker,” said Mary Dillon, president and CEO, Foot Locker, Inc. “As we continue to...
Why a Nevada water utility is looking upstream to forest management in California
This week’s Indy Environment looks at efforts to reduce wildfire risks through forest treatments, an effort that supporters say will also benefit the Truckee River watershed. The post Why a Nevada water utility is looking upstream to forest management in California appeared first on The Nevada Independent.
Tahoe Daily Tribune
TubeTahoe in Meyers opening Saturday
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — The snow flew early so grab the winter gear and family and head to TubeTahoe this weekend. The tubing hill will be open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Nov. 19-20, and from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. during the week. They will also be open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Thanksgiving, Nov. 24.
2news.com
NDOW, RPD Ask People to be Bear Aware Ahead of Winter
The Nevada Department of Wildlife (NDOW) and the Reno Police Department (RPD) have seen an uptick in calls related to bears throughout Reno, as the animals near the end of hyperphagia. Hyperphagia is a phase bears go through from August through late November to take in massive amounts of calories...
KOLO TV Reno
Pet of the Week
Many signs in Reno have already been removed. This is a recurring recording of GMR at 5 am. Nevada gets 98-54 win over William Jessup behind Blackshear's triple-double, Davidson's bench production. Updated: 17 hours ago. Nevada gets 98-54 win over William Jessup behind Blackshear's triple-double, Davidson's bench production.
mynews4.com
Mountain lion euthanized after attacking teenage girl walking dog in Reno neighborhood
A mountain lion was euthanized after attacking a teenage girl who was walking her dog, according to the Nevada Department of Wildlife. NDOW said the incident happened off Terry Way in the Virginia Foothills during the early morning hours on Nov. 10. Both the girl and her Great Pyrenees are...
KOLO TV Reno
Former American Idol contestant, Clay Aiken, excited to host Wheel of Fortune LIVE! in Reno
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Wheel of Fortune is called America’s game for a reason! It’s been on the air and in our homes for 40 years and now the game show is coming to the Grand Theatre at the Grand Sierra Resort and Casino this weekend. KOLO 8...
KOLO TV Reno
$5,000 reward in South Virginia Street homicide
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Secret Witness is offering a reward of $5,000 for information in a homicide case in June. The Reno Police Department says around 11 p.m. on June 3, a man was found shot on the 3800 block of S. Virginia St. After life-saving efforts were made by medical personnel, the man died of his injury.
KOLO TV Reno
Campaign signs removal in Reno
Pet of the Week is available at the Nevada Humane Society. This is a recurring recording of GMR at 5 am. Nevada gets 98-54 win over William Jessup behind Blackshear's triple-double, Davidson's bench production. Updated: 15 hours ago. Nevada gets 98-54 win over William Jessup behind Blackshear's triple-double, Davidson's bench...
KOLO TV Reno
Local non-profit, Cops Vs. Robbers, needs your help collecting toys for children this holiday season
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Marcus Woods was born and raised in Chicago, before moving to Reno as an adult. He grew up in over 100 foster homes, 10 group homes, & 1 independent living home and says he never really got to experience Christmas until he was 19 years old. Amid many of his challenges, including abuse from ages 5-16 years old, he found solace in school, basketball and music.
Record-Courier
A and H moves to new office
A and H Insurance Inc. has moved into their new office at 1663 Lucerne St. Suite C, Minden. They were previously located on Wildhorse Drive. This newly remodeled office is next door to 88 Cups and was formerly occupied by Shelby’s Bookstore. This new larger location will allow them to better serve individuals and business owners in the Minden, Gardnerville, and South Lake Tahoe areas.
KOLO TV Reno
Chemigram Landscapes Exhibit at Stremmel Gallery
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Stremmel Gallery is showcasing the work of local artist Nolan Preece who invented the chemigram. It runs through December 23, 2022. Parker Stremmel visited KOLO 8 to talk about this unique art and why it’s not what it appears to be.
2news.com
Northern Nevada Sierra Medical Center on Maternity Care
The hospital says they have an experienced staff at their maternity units and they're trying to cultivate a sense of community. After decades of delivering Reno's babies, Saint Mary's Regional Medical Center is closing its Maternal Child Health Program, effective immediately. Saint Mary’s Regional Medical Center says that they will...
KOLO TV Reno
Remembering John Mayer
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -The city of Sparks and its schools lost one of their own this week. John Mayer, a third-generation resident, long-time educator and the longest-serving councilman in city history, passed away. I knew John Mayer when we were both serving in the Air Force. You always knew where...
KOLO TV Reno
Crash near Mustang kills Reno resident
MUSTANG, Nev. (KOLO) - A crash in the area of I-80/Mustang killed one person, Nevada Highway Patrol says. NHP says that on Oct. 20 around 6:00 a.m., a 2016 Volvo S60, driven by a Stephan William Adams was traveling west on I-80 when it attempted to pass a 2021 GMC Savanna driven by a Wayne Parillo.
Comments / 1