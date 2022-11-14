Read full article on original website
Jax
2d ago
Love Tyrus! Bullying doesn’t work on him! He should be 2024 USA president! Tyrus is an example how being a born American citizen can make it regardless of color or gender!
Reply
22
Eunice Walter
3d ago
Tyrus is not only physically strong, but also mentally strong. Agree with most of his observations on Gutfeld.
Reply
46
Mark Prettyman
2d ago
what a great show and love the Sarcasm....they say if something someone say bugs ya....well maybe you should take a look at it. ..if you don't then go cry on your milke swim fans of the woke Nation
Reply
5
Related
411mania.com
Various News: Tyrus Fires Back at ‘Woke’ Critics Of His NWA Title Win, Sami Callihan Opening School
Tyrus has heard the complaints about his NWA Worlds Heavyweight Championship win, and he has a message for those critics. The new NWA Champion posted to Twitter on Monday to respond to those criticizing his win, writing:. “I know what da woke haters trolls cheer for. their boos and hate...
PWMania
Update on Randy Orton Amidst His Absence From WWE Television
According to PWInsider, veteran WWE Superstar Randy Orton was spotted in Birmingham, Alabama on Monday. There is no word on why Orton was in Alabama, but Birmingham is home to Andrews Sports Medicine and the American Sports Medicine Institute. Dr. James Andrews runs both facilities, which are where WWE usually sends injured WWE stars.
ewrestlingnews.com
Reby Sky Goes Viral, News & Notes On The XFL, Tonight’s NWA Powerrr Lineup, More
WKBN.com has an article up looking at WWE Hall of Famer Jesse Ventura’s recent visit to the Super Toy Events Expo in Canfield, Ohio. WRAL.com is running a story on Matt Hardy’s wife, Reby Hardy, and her baby daughter going viral with a goth outfit. You can check...
itrwrestling.com
Booker T Bursts Out Laughing After Discovering Tyrus Is NWA World Heavyweight Champion
WWE Hall of Famer Booker T had a less than flattering response after learning that Tyrus is the current NWA World Heavyweight Champion. It has been a tumultuous few months for the National Wrestling Alliance with a number of recent controversies drawing criticism from wrestling fans. One notable criticism was...
ComicBook
WWE: Randy Orton Health Update
Randy Orton has been out of action with a back injury since late May and updates on the former WWE Champion's return have been scarce. PWInsider reported this week that Orton was spotted in Birmingham, Alabama, where WWE often sends its wrestlers to undergo surgery or rehabilitate an injury. Orton's wife, Kim, posted a photo celebrating their anniversary that saw Orton in a hospital, though it's unclear how recent that photo was.
‘American Pickers’ Star Danielle Colby Gives Fans An Update After Major Surgery
American Pickers star Danielle Colby has been resting after having a hysterectomy to remove her uterus after experiencing “incredibly painful” uterine fibroids. The 46-year-old has been sharing more about her surgery and her recovery process with fans and thanked everyone for their well wishes. Danielle seems to be...
wrestlinginc.com
WWE Reportedly Had Different Raw Plans For Dominik Mysterio
Dominik Mysterio was featured on the November 14 episode of "WWE Raw” in a singles match against veteran Shelton Benjamin. Although the scion to the Mysterio bloodline was victorious in the bout, it appears the match wasn't part of WWE's original plans. Fightful Select reports that there were "several...
wrestlinginc.com
Rhea Ripley Addresses Male WWE Stars Not Laying Hands On Her
Rhea Ripley is not afraid to mix it up with the male stars in WWE. In recent weeks, she's attacked all three members of The O.C. stable, comprised of AJ Styles, Luke Gallows, and Karl Anderson. Notably, Ripley delivered a low blow to Anderson in his match against Finn Balor after then body-slammed the 300-pound Gallows at ringside. Her actions sent Anderson and Gallows to the backstage trainer's room, where they looked for a solution to combat Ripley's high jinks.
ewrestlingnews.com
Stephanie McMahon Praises All-Female Photography Team From This Week’s RAW
WWE Chairwoman Stephanie McMahon has praised the first-ever all-female photo team who worked on this week’s RAW. The November 14th episode of the red brand featured only women taking photos at ringside for WWE.com, which McMahon highlighted in a tweet. WWE Superstar and Global Ambassador Titus O’Neil also responded...
tjrwrestling.net
Triple H “100%” Behind Bringing Ex-WWE Star Back
A new report has shed light on how Triple H feels about bringing back a former WWE Superstar in what could work out as a “two-for-one” offer from the company. Since Triple H took over as Chief Content Officer in WWE he has been aggressive in his recruitment, bringing back many former stars that were previously released such as Braun Strowman, Dakota Kai, Karrion Kross, Scarlett, and perhaps most notably, Bray Wyatt.
slamwrestling.net
Tyrus ushers in a new era of NWA POWERRR
As the big man Tyrus says, we’re just living in his world. That is pretty clear since his win at Hard Times 3, and he wants to usher in the IdolMania Sports Management Era into the National Wrestling Alliance. Whatever your feelings on the big man(which John Powell did a great job in his Mat Matters piece), we will see the champ speak his mind and we’ll also have Kratos finally get his hands on The Most Feared Kratos.
wrestlinginc.com
Nick Aldis Doesn't Think Billy Corgan's Booking Passes 'The Harley Race Test'
The recent falling out between Nick Aldis and the National Wrestling Alliance was due to the former NWA Worlds Heavyweight Champion growing frustrated by the company's creative direction. Aldis — who was the face of the NWA over the past five years — voicing his displeasure with the NWA has been the biggest story regarding the promotion in recent weeks, although it has been stated numerous times by both Aldis and NWA owner Billy Corgan that it is not a worked angle.
Nick Aldis Wants To Explore Free Agency, Feels Like He Can Deliver Wherever
Nick Aldis is excited about his looming free agency. Aldis has been the face of the NWA for the last few years; he has been working for the promotion since 2017. But on November 6, he announced that he gave his notice to the company. As a result, he will become a free agent when his contract expires on January 1, 2023.
Sami Zayn Corrects Doja Cat's Spelling Of 'Ucey'
"Ucey" has taken the WWE Universe by sport ever since Sami Zayn stated that Jey Uso hadn't been feeling very Ucey on the October 28 episode of WWE SmackDown. Shirts have been made, trademarks have been filed, and even celebrities need a lesson in being "ucey." Doja Cat tweet "ussy"...
Jake Something On Leaving IMPACT, Working NJPW and AEW; Lashley & Switchblade | Interview
Sean Ross Sapp speaks with Jake Something at a Black Label Pro show. Exclusive! Grab the NordVPN deal https://nordvpn.com/fightful Try it risk-free now with a 30-day money-back guarantee, and FOUR MONTHS FREE!
Viewership Numbers For Polynesian Pro Wrestling Episode Of Tales From The Territories
The viewership numbers are in for the sixth episode of Tales From The Territories. According to Wrestlenomics, episode six of Tales From The Territories drew 74,000 viewers, 28,000 of those viewers were between the ages of 18 and 49, scoring a 0.02 rating. The episode focused on Polynesian Pro Wrestling in Hawaii and aired at 10 p.m. ET on Tuesday, November 8 on VICE TV. This number is up from episode four, which drew 34,000 viewers. Episode five focused on Calgary's Stampede Wrestling.
Saraya Believes She'll Be 'Under A Microscope' In First Match Back At AEW Full Gear
Saraya is set to return to the ring at AEW Full Gear on November 19 when she takes on Britt Baker. Saraya hasn't wrestled since December 2017 when she was forced to retire due to a neck injury. She was cleared on Halloween, and wasting little time getting back into the ring, though she knows she will have to change up her bumping style to protect herself.
Jeff Jarrett Explains Taking A Shot At Braun Strowman On AEW Dynamite
Jeff Jarrett has already made a big impact in AEW, laying out Darby Allin with a guitar when he made his debut on the November 2 episode of AEW Dynamite. One week later, Jarrett laid out the challenge to Sting & Darby Allin for AEW Full Gear, which was accepted. In his promo, Jarrett put over his group of Jay Lethal, Sonjay Dutt, and Satnam Singh. While praising Singh for his size and ability, Jarrett took a shot at Braun Strowman and WWE by saying, "This ain't no make-believe monster who wears red skinny jeans and is produced by the banana-nosed circus, no, this guy is one in a billion."
WWE Raw On 11/14 Records Highest Viewership Number In A Month, Demo Rating Also Increases
WWE Raw viewership is in for 11/14. Brandon Thurston reports that WWE Raw on November 14 averaged 1.648 million viewers, which is up from last week's total of 1.593 million viewers. This is the highest viewership average that the show has recorded since October 17. Monday's episode scored a 0.44...
The Young Bucks Abandon Trademark For 'The Wayward Sons'
The Young Bucks have abandoned their latest trademark. On November 3, The Young Bucks (Matt & Nick Jackson) filed to trademark "The Wayward Sons" for merchandising purposes and entertainment services. However, as of November 14, the filing was abandoned. The Young Bucks have been off AEW television since AEW All...
Fightful
14K+
Followers
33K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
Wrestling, MMA and boxing news.https://www.fightful.com/
Comments / 30