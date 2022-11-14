Read full article on original website
whvoradio.com
Cadiz Lions Club Accepting Coats for EKY Flood Victims
The Cadiz Lions Club will be doing its part to assist in the continued recovery from July’s flooding in eastern Kentucky which still has people homeless. The Lions Club will be accepting coats, blankets, quilts, and any other item to keep people warm during a collection Drive Friday. Club President Marsha Pater says the collection will begin at 9 at the VFW Post on Lafayette Street and end at 3.
Hopkinsville store is taking Santa Claus photos on Friday
Santa Claus will make an appearance at Herb Hays Furniture and Mattress from 1 to 4 p.m. Friday, Nov. 18, and parents are invited to bring children in for a visit. A photographer will be present to take photos, and the store will email images to families at no charge, employee Elizabeth Sparks said. Pet owners are also welcome to bring their “well-behaved” animals into the store for a photo with Santa Claus, she said.
whopam.com
Forgotten Angels need support again this Christmas
There’s a little less than a month left to help PADD’s 2022 Forgotten Angel campaign. Coordinator Cindy Tabor says they started with just over 400 angels on the tree at the PADD office on Hammond Drive in Hopkinsville and about half are gone. The program allows citizens to give residents of personal care homes in the nine-county region a better Christmas.
whvoradio.com
More SAFE Funds Coming To Princeton For Water Repairs
As Kentucky approaches harrowing anniversaries with floods in the east, and tornadoes in the west, funding continues to unfurl for those most in need. During his “Team Kentucky” update Thursday morning, Gov. Andy Beshear announced another $11.7 million in awards from both the WKY and EKY “SAFE” Funds — which includes a $65,000 payment to the Princeton Water and Wastewater System for their restoration of underground service lines damaged in the December 10 storm.
whvoradio.com
GOOD NEWS: Renshaw Discusses Day As Hopkinsville Mayor
For the briefest of moments, Logan Renshaw was the “Mayor of Hopkinsville.”. During Tuesday’s Hopkinsville City Council meeting, the Sinking Fork Elementary student sat in the seat held by incumbent mayor Wendell Lynch — giving a detailed report about his visit and learning experience with city leadership.
theloganjournal.com
50-year-old Scotty's has deep Logan County Connection
On Friday, Sept. 9, Scotty's Contracting & Stone celebrated 50 years in business. Logan County Schools received an invitation to be a part of that celebration. Scotty's wanted all schools and businesses that have worked with them over the years to come out and enjoy a nice meal and to help celebrate.
whvoradio.com
PADD’s Frogue Talks Leadership Changes, Infrastructure With Cadiz Rotary
Election cycles often bring about new, fresh leadership to the table — usually to discuss and enact ideals hopefully improving a wide range of constituents and their needs. That’s no different for the Pennyrile Area Development District, which for more than 50 years has helped navigate and negotiate federal and state funding associated with municipal and non-profit projects across the nine-county region.
whvoradio.com
47th Annual MSU Rodeo Roundup Kicks Off Thursday
The 47th Annual Murray State University College Rodeo kicks-off Thursday at the Cherry Expo Center in Murray. Caldwell County graduate Sydney Newton, daughter of Steve and Sarah Newton formerly of Princeton, attends MSU and is a member of the Racer’s Rodeo Team. She briefly explains how she got into rodeo.
Kentucky, Get Ready for Pam Tillis and an Amazing Night of Christmas Music!
A few years back, I had the pleasure of seeing Pam Tillis at Gaylord Opryland in Nashville. Pam had a residency at the resort's "A Country Christmas" celebration and her dinner show was one of the highlights of it. The food was festive and delicious. Pam's show was a brilliantly-performed "Winter Wonderland."
WTVW
Ron's Gray Tuesday Forecast
Dream Center’s Affordable Christmas event is back. $3.1 billion tentative settlement with Walmart announced …. $3.1 billion tentative settlement with Walmart announced over opioid allegations. Fatal accident reported on the Audubon near the Zion …. Fatal accident reported on the Audubon near the Zion exit. Residents speak after house...
WTVW
First responders urge natural gas safety
TRI-STATE. (WEHT) – After three explosions in the last four months over the tri-state, the Henderson Fire Department says they have been receiving more calls from residents who want to make sure their house is safe from natural gas. “Things happen in the area. we know there is going...
whvoradio.com
Two Injured In South Main Street Wreck
Two Hopkinsville women were injured in a wreck on South Main Street in Hopkinsville Wednesday night. Hopkinsville Police say 68-year-old Ella Trump was turning onto South Main Street from East 7th Street when her vehicle hit an SUV driven by 35-year-old Amanda Putty- Hughes of Hopkinsville that was southbound. Trump...
Clarksville mechanic targeted in arson
The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a burglary and arson after a mechanic and his son discovered a customer’s truck on fire Saturday morning.
Contractor to begin milling, paving on several Hopkinsville streets Monday
Milling and paving of several streets will begin Monday, according to a press release from Dave Herndon, street superintendent for Hopkinsville Public Works. Seventh Street (portions maintained by the city) Carla Drive. Radford Street. “Operations will run weather permitting and until complete,” Herndon said in the release. “Motorists are encouraged...
whopam.com
Five to be inducted into Todd County High Schools Hall of Fame
Five notable names are the newest inductees into the Todd County High Schools Hall of Fame. They are Arthur Green, Mattie Knight Sanders, Frank Burnett Simpson, Dr. William “Bill” Weathers, and Carolyn Wells. Chairman Fred Harper says the names were chosen by an anonymous selection committee. Green, a...
whvoradio.com
Christian County Farm Bureau Thanks Legislators
Christian County Farm Bureau leaders are thanking local, area, state, and federal legislators for their continued willingness to listen to the needs of agriculture. Christian County Farm Bureau President J. E. Pryor told legislators during the Legislative Appreciation Dinner at the Farm Bureau south office that the partnership continues to be strong between legislators and the county’s largest farm organization.
whvoradio.com
Hearing Continued In Cold Case Murder
The two women charged in connection to a cold case murder had their cases continued until January after a pretrial conference in Christian Circuit Court Wednesday afternoon. Lashanda Person and Annastaja Hathaway are charged with the murder of 84-year old Roscoe Mayes, who was found dead in a Greenville Road home in April 2006.
WBKO
Bowling Green man in search of kidney donor, raises awareness about organ donation
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A Bowling Green man is searching for a living kidney, while also raising awareness about the importance of becoming an organ donor. “I would like to go back to work,” said Robert Creek. “If my kids have any grandchildren, I would like to be around for that.”
WBKO
Crime Stoppers: Stolen electronics
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Police say two women entered a Bowling Green electronics store on October 13, 2022 and stole items. The pair later moved to an aisle where the sensors were removed from two items. The two suspects then gathered numerous 4-K Amazon Fire Sticks and consolidated them in an aisle. They pulled bags from under their clothing and loaded up their merchandise.
wkdzradio.com
Princeton Man Arrested On Escape Charge
A Princeton man has been arrested on two warrants out of Christian County. Assistant Princeton Police Chief Shane Allison says 48-year old Carlos Siggus was taken into custody around 12:40 Monday afternoon on a Christian County bench warrant charging him with contempt of court. He was also served with a Christian County arrest warrant charging him with second-degree escape.
