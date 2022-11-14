ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Athens NEWS

5-0 At The Frank: $5 Tickets For The Home Finale

The Athens NEWS
The Athens NEWS
 3 days ago

Available for a limited time only to celebrate being 5-0 at The Frank and being in first place in the Mid-American Conference’s East Division standings with just two games to go, OU is offering $5 tickets to its final home game of the season on Tuesday, Nov. 22, at 7 p.m. against Bowling Green.

The team is hoping to “Pack Peden” as it sets its sights on finishing the season strong.

Use the promo code THEFRANK to purchase the $5 tickets per seat. This offer is only available online from Nov. 13- this Thursday, Nov. 17. Go to https://ohiobobcats.evenue.net and follow the link to purchase the tickets.

Comments / 0

Related
247Sports

Cadillac says Saturday's opponent 'will throw it all over the yard'

AUBURN, Alabama–Carnell "Cadillac" Williams said on Wednesday that Auburn is facing “a really good Western Kentucky team” as the Tigers head into their final home contest of the 2022 season. A big reason Auburn’s interim head coach has reason for concern is how effective the Hilltoppers have been throwing the football.
AUBURN, AL
The Athens NEWS

The Athens NEWS

Athens, OH
327
Followers
332
Post
26K+
Views
ABOUT

The Athens NEWS is a weekly newspaper serving Athens and Athens County, Ohio. Established in 1977, The Athens NEWS is owned by APG Media of Ohio.

 https://www.athensnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy