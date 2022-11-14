Medical examiners need help identifying a man found in a car fire with these tattoos

It has been over a week since a body was discovered inside of a burned car in north Houston. Officials are now seeking help from the public in identifying who this man was.

The Harris County Institute of Forensics Sciences released two photos of tattoos they found on the body. Medical examiners say the word "Ponce" is tattooed on his upper right chest, the other is a skeletal Grim Reaper on the left forearm, and a design on the right forearm.

On Nov 6., Little York Fire Department responded to a call about a car that was on fire in north Houston at about 11 p.m.

When crews arrived, they said they found a body inside of a parked car fully in flames on the side of a road, behind an apartment complex at 14400 Ella Blvd.

Detectives say they believe the fire was intentional.

Amid the ongoing investigation, officials ask that if you recognize or believe you may be able to help identify who the man was to contact the HCIFS at either of these two numbers: