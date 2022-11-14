ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Medical examiners need help identifying a man found in a car fire with these tattoos

ABC13 Houston
ABC13 Houston
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18lV4j_0jAj1Zoi00

It has been over a week since a body was discovered inside of a burned car in north Houston. Officials are now seeking help from the public in identifying who this man was.

The video featured above is from the previous report.

The Harris County Institute of Forensics Sciences released two photos of tattoos they found on the body. Medical examiners say the word "Ponce" is tattooed on his upper right chest, the other is a skeletal Grim Reaper on the left forearm, and a design on the right forearm.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2P4gHp_0jAj1Zoi00

RELATED: Detectives looking into north Houston car fire with body found inside

On Nov 6., Little York Fire Department responded to a call about a car that was on fire in north Houston at about 11 p.m.

When crews arrived, they said they found a body inside of a parked car fully in flames on the side of a road, behind an apartment complex at 14400 Ella Blvd.

Detectives say they believe the fire was intentional.

Amid the ongoing investigation, officials ask that if you recognize or believe you may be able to help identify who the man was to contact the HCIFS at either of these two numbers: 832-927-5000 or 832-927-5001

Comments / 6

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FMX 94.5

Video: Texas Man Dies After Falling From 18-Wheeler During Risky Stunt

Dangerous stunt videos are really popular on social media these days and unfortunately, it looks like one of those stunts went very wrong for a 25-year-old Texas man. The Houston Police Department released a statement on Monday, November 14th, 2022, about the tragic death of a young man that climbed on top of a semi-truck and danced around for what was likely a stunt video. The driver of the semi had no idea that anyone was on top of his vehicle. The 18-wheeler went under the Tuam Street Bridge, and that's when authorities say that the man was struck, which resulted in him being knocked off of the trailer and landing on the freeway below.
HOUSTON, TX
coveringkaty.com

Identity of dead home invasion suspect revealed

WEST HARRIS COUNTY, TX (Covering Katy News) - The Houston Forensics Science Center has identified the man who was gunned down by a homeowner during a home invasion last week. The body of Paul Ontiveros was positively identified by his sister. The cause of death is multiple gunshot wounds. The...
HOUSTON, TX
ABC13 Houston

ABC13 Houston

Houston, TX
159K+
Followers
17K+
Post
52M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC13 Eyewitness News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from Houston.

 https://abc13.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy