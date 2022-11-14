Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Pizza Places in IdahoAlina AndrasIdaho State
Ahead of Nov. 8 Midterm Elections, Associated Press officials detail how it covers elections and call the voteThe LanternCaldwell, ID
Boise Approves Major Property Tax Rebate Program For ResidentsTaxBuzzBoise, ID
Idaho Residents Should Receive $1,000 ChecksC. HeslopIdaho State
Idaho witness says triangle UFO cloaked itself in cloudRoger MarshKuna, ID
Related
Delayed $600 State Checks To Idaho Residents
The rebate received approval in September. At that time, Idaho allocated a package to reduce the record budget surplus and cut taxes. But the process of handing out the money has been slower than expected. The state faced issues each step of the way; it is not the only one with distribution challenges. The same occurred in Illinois and Indiana.
One-time payment up to $600 coming from the state of Idaho
money in handsPhoto by Alexander Mils (Creative Commons) If you're a resident of Idaho, here's some good news for you. Many residents will be receiving some money from the state. A law was put into effect by Governor Little which sends out money to those who qualify. The state of Idaho is sending out $300 for individual filers and $600 for joint filers. (source)
Why some Idahoans are leaving the workforce
BOISE, Idaho — Many employers and customers are asking a big question, “Where did all the workers go?”. Over the summer, there were well over two job openings for every job seeker in Idaho. That number's only gone down a little. A researcher I talked to said they haven't seen numbers like that in the past 50 years... and maybe ever, since the data doesn't go much further back.
Farmers encouraged to keep the stubble during ‘No-Till November’
The Natural Resources Conservation Service is encouraging Idaho farmers to ditch the tillage equipment during 'No-Till November.' The post Farmers encouraged to keep the stubble during ‘No-Till November’ appeared first on Local News 8.
Idaho students leave behind bright memories, big goals
BOISE, Idaho — Ethan Chapin’s last day was spent with his siblings, dressed up and dancing. Chapin — one of four University of Idaho students stabbed to death last weekend, the police still searching for a killer — was a triplet. His brother and sister also attend the scenic state school tucked away in the rolling hills of north-central Idaho.
4 Great Pizza Places in Idaho
If you live in Idaho and you love going out with your loved ones form time to time, here is a list of four amazing pizza places in Idaho that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
Is It Illegal to Warm Your Car Up in Idaho If You’re Not Inside Of It?
For the most part, Idahoans love when the temperatures start to drop. It means that our favorite winter activities like skiing, snowboarding, tubing and even snowshoeing are right around the corner. But you know what days those cold temperatures suck? Pretty much every weekday when we have to make that...
3.7 magnitude earthquake shakes western Montana
MISSOULA, Mont. — An earthquake north of Missoula, Mont. woke people up on Wednesday morning. The United States Geological Survey (USGS) measured the magnitude of the quake at 3.7. The shaking was felt at 6:47 a.m. local Montana time (5:47 a.m. pacific time). A USGS map shows people near...
Bogus Basin is hosting a limited opening this Saturday
BOISE, Idaho — Bogus Basin's 80th anniversary season is happening a little bit early this year. The nonprofit is hosting a limited opening this Saturday, Nov. 19. “Our team remains committed to bringing the winter experience to the community as soon as it is safe to do so,” said General Manager, Brad Wilson. “With snowmaking, we now have more control over our opening date. We are thrilled to share the exciting news that Bogus Basin’s 80th Anniversary Season will launch on November 19th, our earliest opening date in 28 years.”
A Breathtaking Town in Idaho You Need to See At Least Once
The last few days I’ve been stumbling onto multiple lists of the best small towns in America worth visiting and checking out, and I noticed Stanley, Idaho was repeatedly on those lists. That sparked my interest to learn more about Stanley, why is it such a popular place for...
Idaho’s Most Delicious Cheeseburger is One of the Best in America
Cheeseburgers are always awesome, but today they’re a little extra awesome because it’s National Fast-Food Day. So, of course we’ve gotta share with you the best cheeseburger in all of Idaho!. It's actually ranked as one of the best in America, and we'll also include a list...
Boise Drivers Are Sick And Tired Of One Particular Street
I’ll be straight up with you – I live in south Boise and have only been in Idaho for roughly a year. While I’m not technically “new”, I’m still relatively fresh and still immersing myself in the community I want to learn so much about. You know, the important things – the history, the people, the way of life, and one of the most important things of all?
Post Register
Optum Idaho "Give Cold Feet the Boot" gives winter boots to elementary schools
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — Optum Idaho's "Give Cold Feet the Boot" campaign returns again this year, it's fourth annual partnership with D&B Supply, North 40 Outfitters, and CAL Ranch to provide students at ten Idaho elementary schools a free pair of warm boots and socks. Unfortunately, thousands of Idaho...
boisestatepublicradio.org
Idaho Building Code Board to vote on cuts to energy efficiency rules
The Idaho Building Code Board could vote Tuesday on a controversial proposal to remove some of the building code regulations regarding energy efficiency. The Division of Occupational and Professional Licenses, or DOPL, is proposing getting rid of some minimum efficiency standards in residential and commercial buildings as they relate to insulation, heating and cooling, and lighting, among other provisions.
Beware of scammers targeting Idaho Power customers
On Utility Scam Awareness Day, recognized Nov. 16 each year, Idaho Power reminds customers to stay vigilant of scams year-round but especially as the holidays approach. The post Beware of scammers targeting Idaho Power customers appeared first on Local News 8.
So Sick Of People Hating On Boise. Here’s 14 Reasons We’re Dope.
We love living in Boise. Ask anyone who's spent any kind of considerable time here, and they're most likely to agree. It's amazing here, and the people who call it home are well aware. Unfortunately, folks outside of Boise tend to have some conflicting ideas of what Boise is really...
Should Idaho Secede And Be Its Own Country?
If you have ever browsed the comment section for any Boise radio station, TV station, news outlet, or blog, you're bound to see something along the lines of:. We want Idaho the way it uuuuused to be! We don't want no darn Californians comin' in and muckin' up the place! They should go back where they caaaame from!
Two More Creative Boise Businesses Join Growing List of Closures
When 2022 began, many local businesses hoped this would be the year where they could bounce back from the two very weird thanks to the pandemic. Unfortunately, the challenges proved to be too much for some. In late October, we shared a list of more than 30 restaurants, stores and...
inlander.com
How far-right candidates fared in Spokane Valley and Idaho
Spokane Valley Republican and once-and-future state Rep. Leonard Christian is something of an expert at losing. He lost the race for county auditor in 2010, the race for state House in 2014, the race for county assessor in 2018, and another race for state House in 2020. "One of my...
Idaho Fish and Game stocking Boise River with 125 steelhead trout
BOISE, Idaho — One fish, two fish... 125 fish! Idaho Fish and Game will be stocking the Boise River with 125 steelhead trout at five different locations. "All steelhead stocked in the Boise River will lack an adipose fin (the small fin normally found immediately behind the dorsal fin)," stated the website. "Boise River anglers catching a rainbow trout longer than 20 inches that lacks an adipose fin should consider the fish a steelhead."
Idaho's Newschannel 7
Boise, ID
16K+
Followers
8K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT
Boise local newshttps://www.ktvb.com/
Comments / 4