Boise, ID

C. Heslop

Delayed $600 State Checks To Idaho Residents

The rebate received approval in September. At that time, Idaho allocated a package to reduce the record budget surplus and cut taxes. But the process of handing out the money has been slower than expected. The state faced issues each step of the way; it is not the only one with distribution challenges. The same occurred in Illinois and Indiana.
R.A. Heim

One-time payment up to $600 coming from the state of Idaho

money in handsPhoto by Alexander Mils (Creative Commons) If you're a resident of Idaho, here's some good news for you. Many residents will be receiving some money from the state. A law was put into effect by Governor Little which sends out money to those who qualify. The state of Idaho is sending out $300 for individual filers and $600 for joint filers. (source)
Idaho's Newschannel 7

Why some Idahoans are leaving the workforce

BOISE, Idaho — Many employers and customers are asking a big question, “Where did all the workers go?”. Over the summer, there were well over two job openings for every job seeker in Idaho. That number's only gone down a little. A researcher I talked to said they haven't seen numbers like that in the past 50 years... and maybe ever, since the data doesn't go much further back.
Idaho's Newschannel 7

Idaho students leave behind bright memories, big goals

BOISE, Idaho — Ethan Chapin’s last day was spent with his siblings, dressed up and dancing. Chapin — one of four University of Idaho students stabbed to death last weekend, the police still searching for a killer — was a triplet. His brother and sister also attend the scenic state school tucked away in the rolling hills of north-central Idaho.
Alina Andras

4 Great Pizza Places in Idaho

If you live in Idaho and you love going out with your loved ones form time to time, here is a list of four amazing pizza places in Idaho that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
KREM2

3.7 magnitude earthquake shakes western Montana

MISSOULA, Mont. — An earthquake north of Missoula, Mont. woke people up on Wednesday morning. The United States Geological Survey (USGS) measured the magnitude of the quake at 3.7. The shaking was felt at 6:47 a.m. local Montana time (5:47 a.m. pacific time). A USGS map shows people near...
Idaho's Newschannel 7

Bogus Basin is hosting a limited opening this Saturday

BOISE, Idaho — Bogus Basin's 80th anniversary season is happening a little bit early this year. The nonprofit is hosting a limited opening this Saturday, Nov. 19. “Our team remains committed to bringing the winter experience to the community as soon as it is safe to do so,” said General Manager, Brad Wilson. “With snowmaking, we now have more control over our opening date. We are thrilled to share the exciting news that Bogus Basin’s 80th Anniversary Season will launch on November 19th, our earliest opening date in 28 years.”
105.5 The Fan

Boise Drivers Are Sick And Tired Of One Particular Street

I’ll be straight up with you – I live in south Boise and have only been in Idaho for roughly a year. While I’m not technically “new”, I’m still relatively fresh and still immersing myself in the community I want to learn so much about. You know, the important things – the history, the people, the way of life, and one of the most important things of all?
boisestatepublicradio.org

Idaho Building Code Board to vote on cuts to energy efficiency rules

The Idaho Building Code Board could vote Tuesday on a controversial proposal to remove some of the building code regulations regarding energy efficiency. The Division of Occupational and Professional Licenses, or DOPL, is proposing getting rid of some minimum efficiency standards in residential and commercial buildings as they relate to insulation, heating and cooling, and lighting, among other provisions.
MIX 106

Should Idaho Secede And Be Its Own Country?

If you have ever browsed the comment section for any Boise radio station, TV station, news outlet, or blog, you're bound to see something along the lines of:. We want Idaho the way it uuuuused to be! We don't want no darn Californians comin' in and muckin' up the place! They should go back where they caaaame from!
inlander.com

How far-right candidates fared in Spokane Valley and Idaho

Spokane Valley Republican and once-and-future state Rep. Leonard Christian is something of an expert at losing. He lost the race for county auditor in 2010, the race for state House in 2014, the race for county assessor in 2018, and another race for state House in 2020. "One of my...
Idaho's Newschannel 7

Idaho Fish and Game stocking Boise River with 125 steelhead trout

BOISE, Idaho — One fish, two fish... 125 fish! Idaho Fish and Game will be stocking the Boise River with 125 steelhead trout at five different locations. "All steelhead stocked in the Boise River will lack an adipose fin (the small fin normally found immediately behind the dorsal fin)," stated the website. "Boise River anglers catching a rainbow trout longer than 20 inches that lacks an adipose fin should consider the fish a steelhead."
Idaho's Newschannel 7

Idaho's Newschannel 7

