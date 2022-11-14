Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
kniakrls.com
Two More Panther Athletes Sign National Letters of Intent
It was National Signing Day part two at Knoxville High School on Wednesday as two more Panther athletes signed National Letters of Intent to continue their careers at the next level. Niko Lacona signed to play baseball at Wartburg. Lacona has made some of the most progress of any Knoxville baseball player in the last two seasons, getting into a starting role last summer. Lacona told KNIA/KRLS Sports Wartburg’s athletic programs and education were several reasons he chose the Knights.
kniakrls.com
Radio Sports Page Spotlight Athlete – Pella Christian NLI Signee Emri Agre – November 16, 2022
Pella Christian senior Emri Agre signed her National Letter of Intent to continue her academic and softball careers at Taylor University next school year. She talks about the recruiting process, what led her to choosing to attend Taylor next year, and about her upcoming senior softball season on Eagle Lane.
kniakrls.com
Pella Volleyball Alumna Turning Attention to Postseason
In front of a friendlier than normal road crowd filled with friends from the past, a former star Pella volleyball player finished a regular season to remember for the UNI Panthers Wednesday night. Emily Holterhaus tallied 12 kills in a 3-1 loss to the Drake Bulldogs that ended a perfect...
kniakrls.com
Four Simpson Sports Teams in Action Today
Four Simpson College winter sports teams are in action today, with men’s and women’s wrestling in addition to men’s and women’s basketball all competing. The Storm men’s and women’s wrestling teams host Iowa Wesleyan on the mats tonight in a non-conference bout. Women’s wrestling starts at 6pm, with the men at 7pm.
kniakrls.com
Pella Christian’s Huisman Earns All-State Volleyball Honor
Adding to her postseason accolades this fall, Pella Christian sophomore volleyball player Chloe Huisman was selected to the Iowa Girls Coaches Association’s Class 2A All-State Third Team. Huisman was also selected to Class 2A Central All-District team and was a First-Team All-Little Hawkeye Conference honoree. The sophomore ended the...
kniakrls.com
Pella Christian Alumni Eric Mulder Coming Off Best Game of His Young College Career
Former Pella Christian All-State basketball player Eric Mulder is three games into his freshman basketball career at Purdue University Fort Wayne and has seen his role on the team increase in each game so far this season. Mulder and Purdue Fort Wayne opened the season on the road at the...
kniakrls.com
Former Pella Volleyball Star Key to UNI’s Return to Top
It’s been a few years of dormancy for the otherwise dominant UNI Volleyball program — they last won the Missouri Valley Conference championship in 2019, when a just-out-of-high-school Pella star was a part of the team that ended at the NCAA tournament. Three years later, the Panthers are back on top and keyed by the one of — if not the greatest, Dutch female athlete in school history.
kniakrls.com
Simpson College Wednesday Results
Four Simpson Storm winter sports teams were in action Wednesday. The Storm men’s wrestling program dominated Iowa Wesleyan 40-12, getting wins by fall from Dylan McChesney at 125lbs, Kanin Hable at 133lbs, Shyler Langley at 174lbs, and Colton Kinnison at heavyweight. They next wrestle Saturday in the Coe open.
kniakrls.com
Norwalk’s Sutcliffe named Second Team All-State in volleyball
Norwalk junior volleyball player Noelle Sutcliffe has been named Second Team All-State in Class 4A by the Iowa Girls Coaches Association. The Warrior outside hitter tied a single-season school record with 363 kills and set a new school mark with 3.86 kills per set, helping the team to a 24-11 overall record, a share of the Little Hawkeye Conference regular season title at 6-1, and a second straight appearance in the Class 4A regional finals.
kniakrls.com
Pella Christian Football Graduates Big and Impactful Senior Class
The Pella Christian football team enjoyed another remarkable season in 2022, and their 16 seniors played a big part in the success this year. In the last four years, the Eagles compiled an overall record of 28-13 and made it to the Class 1A playoffs all four years. The past two seasons have seen Pella Christian football reach the semifinals in 2021 and the quarterfinals in 2022. Beyond what these seniors did on the football field, Eagles head coach Rich Kacmarynski said he will miss their off-the-field contributions just as much and added that he’s excited to see what the future holds for them.
kniakrls.com
Post Play Could Be Key For Melcher-Dallas Girls Basketball
With height at the post position this season, the Melcher-Dallas Girls Basketball Squad will look to get inside more and the post more touches. Last season, the two post players were Gabby Overgaard and Kamryn Hendrickson. Overgaard averaged 2.6 points per game, and Hendrickson scored 4.2 per game. Coach Kelsey Goff tells KNIA Sports both need to be stronger in the post this season and be aggressive in taking shots.
kniakrls.com
Indianola Girls Wrestling Starts Program, Season at Ballard
The Indianola girls wrestling team will have their first ever performance as a sanctioned sport from the Iowa Girls Athletic Union today, making the road trip to Ballard for a tournament. The Indians had one girl wrestler last year in Summer Wolff, who competed at the Iowa Wrestling Coaches and Officials Association (IWCOA) State Meet, where it was announced that girls wrestling would be a sanctioned sport.
kniakrls.com
Knoxville’s Bacorn Earns IGCA All-State 2nd Team
Knoxville Volleyball Player Brittany Bacorn was named to the Iowa Girls Coaches Association 2nd team all-State Volleyball Team. Bacorn helped the Knoxville Panthers to a 26-13 season and an appearance in the class 4A regional final. Bacorn put down 386 kills this year for the Panthers which was 5th in class 4A and had 258 assists. She is 58 kills away from the career school record and 86 from being the first Panthers to ever get 1,000 career kills.
kniakrls.com
Former Pella Kicker Continuing Strong Performance at Morningside
A former Pella High School kicker and Knoxville-area native decided to ultimately stay with the defending NAIA National Champions in his senior season, and that is paying off in 2022. Chase Carter of Morningside was named Great Plains Athletic Conference Special Teams Player of the Week after going 2-for-2 on...
#7 Cyclones hold off upset-minded Panthers
CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (AP) — Ashley Joens scored 26 points, Stephanie Soares had 23 and No. 7 Iowa State survived a scare in its first road game of the season, holding off Northern Iowa 88-85 on Wednesday night. The Cyclones led by as much as 14 points and had a 76-63 advantage with 8:25 left […]
theperrynews.com
McCune legacy continues as granddaughter signs with ISU
A longtime landmark of Woodward-Granger High School athletics has been the annual Norm McCune Memorial Invitational, founded in honor of Norm McCune, a steadfast supporter of the W-G volleyball program and an avid fan of the W-G Hawks and Iowa State University Cyclones. Continuing the family legacy, McCune’s granddaughter, Pamela...
kniakrls.com
Young But Experienced Melcher-Dallas Girls Basketball Ready For The Season
A lot of experience is back this winter for the Melcher-Dallas Girls Basketball Program. Coach Kelsey Goff returns nearly everyone from an 8-13 season that picked up with the midseason addition of Addi Wadle, who spent the first half of the year on the bench recovering from an injury. Goff tells KNIA Sports while still young her team is already ahead of last season as they will not have to reteach a lot to the girls.
kniakrls.com
Defense Fuels Central Women’s Basketball Win
After a slower offensive start, the Central College women’s basketball team’s defense sparked the Dutch to a 73-57 win over Grinnell College Wednesday. Central generated just nine points in the game’s first 9 minutes but the persistent defensive effort set the stage for a 23-point second quarter that put the Dutch firmly in control at the intermission 37-27. Central’s full court press forced 12 steals on the night and held Grinnell to 0-16 shooting behind the 3-point line. Head Coach Moran Lonning said that her squad’s intensity on the defensive end was the difference in the game.
kniakrls.com
Tickets Available For Knoxville High School Hall of Fame Inductions
The Knoxville High School Hall of Fame inductions will take place on December 16th. A little earlier on the calendar due to the fact that there are no Friday home games in January. There will be a luncheon that day at the National Sprint Car Hall of Fame where the public can hear from the inductees, and they will also be honored in between the basketball games against Centerville that night. Hall of Fame Committee Member Joe Cunningham tells KNIA/KRLS Sports they always want to do this first class in honoring past Knoxville athletes.
kniakrls.com
Central Women’s Basketball Host Grinnell Tonight
The Central College women’s basketball team completes its early homestand tonight against Grinnell College. The Dutch women’s basketball squad is 1-2 on the season after falling in the season opener at Waldorf and their most recent game with Cornell, with the win against North Central (Minn.) sandwiched in between. The Pioneers are also 1-2. Grinnell’s losses came to fellow American Rivers Conference members Buena Vista and Nebraska Wesleyan, while their lone win came against Central Christian College of the Bible. Central holds the all-time series advantage over the Pioneers 14-7, but Grinnell won last year’s meeting 80-66.
Comments / 0