The Pella Christian football team enjoyed another remarkable season in 2022, and their 16 seniors played a big part in the success this year. In the last four years, the Eagles compiled an overall record of 28-13 and made it to the Class 1A playoffs all four years. The past two seasons have seen Pella Christian football reach the semifinals in 2021 and the quarterfinals in 2022. Beyond what these seniors did on the football field, Eagles head coach Rich Kacmarynski said he will miss their off-the-field contributions just as much and added that he’s excited to see what the future holds for them.

PELLA, IA ・ 2 DAYS AGO