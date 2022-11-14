Read full article on original website
WWE Reportedly Had Different Raw Plans For Dominik Mysterio
Dominik Mysterio was featured on the November 14 episode of "WWE Raw” in a singles match against veteran Shelton Benjamin. Although the scion to the Mysterio bloodline was victorious in the bout, it appears the match wasn't part of WWE's original plans. Fightful Select reports that there were "several...
Rhea Ripley Addresses Male WWE Stars Not Laying Hands On Her
Rhea Ripley is not afraid to mix it up with the male stars in WWE. In recent weeks, she's attacked all three members of The O.C. stable, comprised of AJ Styles, Luke Gallows, and Karl Anderson. Notably, Ripley delivered a low blow to Anderson in his match against Finn Balor after then body-slammed the 300-pound Gallows at ringside. Her actions sent Anderson and Gallows to the backstage trainer's room, where they looked for a solution to combat Ripley's high jinks.
The Undertaker Once “Ripped Apart” Ex-WWE Star For Injuring People
A former WWE Superstar has revealed The Undertaker once chewed out a fellow star for injuring several stars in the ring. Wrestling stars take the safety of themselves and their opponents very seriously so if someone is making a habit of injuring people, then words are likely to be had. Even more likely if the people being injured are major WWE stars and members of The Undertaker’s backstage Bone Street Krew.
Update On Randy Orton’s Injury
There has been an update on the injury status of former 14-time World Champion Randy Orton. Orton has been out of action since the May 20 episode of SmackDown, where he and Matt Riddle lost the Raw Tag Team Championship to the Usos. The match was a winner take all...
CJ Perry Comments On Relationship With Triple H
2022 has been a year of great change in WWE. Shifting tides have shuffled rosters and seen once great titans of the boardroom reduced to shadows and dust, leaving a general sense that anything could happen. Former WWE Superstar CJ Perry (aka Lana) recently spoke with Wrestling Inc. Senior News Editor Nick Hausman, and her relationship with WWE Chief Content Officer Paul "Triple H" Levesque was among the topics discussed. Perry was released in June 2021, but with a number of released talent finding their way back to WWE, it seems Perry isn't ruling out a return to the company.
Stephanie McMahon Celebrates Historic Landmark Regarding WWE Raw
WWE Co-CEO Stephanie McMahon took to Twitter to share a milestone. For the first time ever, there was an all-female photo team to staff a WWE show. The milestone happened on the November 14 edition of "WWE Raw." "During last night's "#WWERaw" in Louisville, @WWE's Georgiana Dallas, Andrea Kellaway &...
AEW Star Says Sasha Banks' Focus Isn't On An In-Ring Return
As she's been discussing the process she went through in order to get cleared to compete again, AEW star Saraya revealed that one of the first people she contacted upon receiving the good news was Sasha Banks. Saraya, who performed as Paige in WWE, was forced to retire after she injured her neck taking a kick from Banks during a match in 2017.
Major AEW Return Confirmed For Full Gear
This week on AEW Dynamite, Death Triangle faced off against Top Flight & AR Fox in a match that saw Death Triangle pick up the victory. After the match PAC got on the mic and referenced The Elite when he said that they’ve heard the rumors about certain individuals who could be planning to return to the company at Full Gear.
Jon Moxley Made Renee Paquette Nervous Backstage At AEW Dynamite
Renee Paquette reflected on the time her husband, AEW World Champion Jon Moxley, made her nervous just before her AEW debut. Paquette debuted for the promotion on October 12 in Toronto and has been serving as a backstage interviewer. Paquette recently made an appearance on the "AEW Unrestricted" podcast, where...
Brock Lesnar Once Attacked A NFL Player With A Suplex Following Training Mishap
Whether it’s in the UFC or WWE, The Beast Incarnate Brock Lesnar is best known for taking people to Suplex City. What is often overlooked however, is his short stint in Football back in 2004 when he signed with the Minnesota Vikings NFL Team. After his rather abrupt exit...
Triple H Allegedly Split Up WWE Stable Out Of Jealousy
Triple H founded Evolution back in 2003, which consisted of himself, Ric Flair, Randy Orton and Batista. They went on to become one of the most dominant factions of all time. However, at the height of his power in WWE, Triple H might have used his influence to derail Team Angle’s momentum in the company and have them fall down the pecking order.
The Undertaker Blasted Former WWE Star Backstage After Injuring Multiple Opponents
The Undertaker spent the best part of three decades at the top of WWE, and during that time he commanded a incredible respect backstage. Many stars of both the past and present have spoken about how ‘Taker was judge, jury and executioner in the locker room. One man who...
AEW Star Returns From Injury Much Sooner Than Expected
Darius Martin had been out with an injury after being involved in a car accident, but he has returned to the ring. It happened during Wednesday’s episode of AEW Dynamite, when Martin, his brother Dante Martin, and AR Fox faced Death Triangle in an action-packed trios match. Death Triangle won the Trios Titles and will now defend them against The Elite at the Full Gear event on Saturday.
AEW Star Reportedly Suspended
Things can change fast in the world of professional wrestling and it was recently revealed that Andrade El Idolo had been pulled from an upcoming RGR Lucha Libre show on November 20. Andrade was originally set to face Dralisitico at the RGR Lucha Libre show, but he has been replaced by Rey Fenix.
Various News: The Bella Twins React To Mandy Rose Dressing As Nikki, Several WWE Pre-Sales Available, Lineup For Tomorrow’s MLW Fusion
– On last night’s episode of WWE NXT, Mandy Rose dressed as Nikki Bella, which was alluded to by the WWE Twitter account. The Bella twins reacted with an emoji. – Several WWE events will have pre-sales tomorrow and the company has made the codes available. The pre-sales end at 11:59 PM local time, with tickets on sale to the general public on Friday.
WOW Star Gives Her Thoughts On Working With AJ Mendez
Jazmine Allure has traveled between various promotions over the course of her wrestling career and will next be seen in the rebooted pro wrestling promotion Women of Wrestling (WOW). In an interview with the "Putting You Over" podcast, Allure acknowledged she is part of the roster for the all-female wrestling...
WWE Adds Rhea Ripley And Another Name To Women's WarGames Match
The field is nearly set for the Women's WarGames Match at the upcoming Survivor Series premium live event – Team Damage CTRL (Bayley, IYO SKY, Dakota Kai, Nikki Cross & Rhea Ripley) vs. Team Bianca (Bianca Belair, Alexa Bliss, Asuka, Mia Yim & an unnamed partner). Ripley and Yim...
Reby Sky Goes Viral, News & Notes On The XFL, Tonight’s NWA Powerrr Lineup, More
WKBN.com has an article up looking at WWE Hall of Famer Jesse Ventura’s recent visit to the Super Toy Events Expo in Canfield, Ohio. WRAL.com is running a story on Matt Hardy’s wife, Reby Hardy, and her baby daughter going viral with a goth outfit. You can check...
Saraya Discusses Pressure Ahead Of In-Ring Return At AEW Full Gear
Saraya knows all eyes will be on her matchup with Britt Baker this Saturday. She just wants to get past the first bump. "It's going to be a big deal," Saraya said on the latest episode of the "Insight with Chris Van Vliet" podcast. "I'm going to be under a microscope that day and everything I'm going to be doing is going to be scrutinized."
Former Bryan Danielson WWE Tag Team Partner Calls Pairing 'A Blessing'
Joseph Ruud, who performs as Erick Redbeard and was formerly known as Erick Rowan, spent nearly a decade in WWE. During his tenure, he was part of a memorable tag team with Luke Harper (aka the late Brodie Lee) as members of the Wyatt Family and later as The Bludgeon Brothers. Later in his WWE run, he formed an alliance with "The New" Daniel Bryan (aka Bryan Danielson), who was looking to create a more environmentally friendly planet. The two would go on to become "SmackDown" Tag Team Champions in 2019. Ruud recently took time on Reddit to answer what he enjoyed about his pairing with "The Planet's Champion."
