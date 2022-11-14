WENATCHEE — The runner-up in the race for Chelan County District Court will still have a judgeship after all, starting later this year. The Chelan County Board of Commissioners said Tuesday they’ve selected Allen Blackmon to fill the seat being left by Judge Kyle Mott, who’ll depart from the bench effective Dec. 5. Commissioners expect to finalize the appointment with a vote on Monday.

CHELAN COUNTY, WA ・ 1 DAY AGO