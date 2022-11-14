ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brian Daboll isn’t certain Giants can win outside their run-happy comfort zone

By Paul Schwartz
New York Post
He never used to look at it this way.

“As a coordinator, it’s a little bit different,’’ Brian Daboll said Monday after another Giants victory. “When I was a coordinator you want to obviously score as many points as you can, you’re not really focused on the other areas of the team.’’

And now?

“I’m looking at it holistically in terms of the kicking game, defense and offense, how I think we need to play the game to win.’’

From then, as an offensive coordinator during his journey through the NFL coaching ranks, to now, as a first-year head coach, Daboll’s take on how to succeed in football has evolved from the micro to the macro. Points scored directly reflect on the offensive coordinator. The won-loss record is all about the head coach.

“I just like to win,’’ Daboll said.

On cue, the Giants are 7-2 as a run-first, run-heavy, sometimes all-run team. Daniel Jones did not throw a single pass in the fourth quarter of the 24-16 victory over the Texans. The Giants ran 14 plays in the final 15 minutes: Nine runs by Saquon Barkley, one run by Jones, two runs by Matt Breida, one sack of Jones and a final kneel-down by Jones.

Giants coach Brian Daboll
Charles Wenzelberg / New York Post

The Giants are alone in second place in the NFC East and no one can question this formula. But if the Giants need to throw it to win it, can they?

“I don’t know,’’ Daboll said. “You practice that each week. Try to be as ready as you can in every situation. You take each game as they come.’’

This is not happenstance. The experimental phase earlier this season has given way to evidence and opinion based on hundreds of snaps. The coaching staff knows what works and what doesn’t, what should be accented and what needs to be protected.

“It’s Week 11,’’ Daboll said. “I think we have a fair idea of what some of those are.’’

Clearly, Daboll likes his offensive line better as run-blockers than pass protectors. It is also apparent he sees one legitimate weapon with the ball in his hands — Barkley — and not a single game-breaking wide receiver. The closest to that is Darius Slayton, who Daboll all-but glued to the bench earlier in the season. Slayton kept at it and is now the main target — if the Giants have such a thing.

“At the end of the day, the objective is to win the game,’’ Slayton said. “Whether we have to throw it 50 times or run it 50 times, I think we’re all on the same page.’’

For now, the pages are filled with running plays. As long as his defense can keep the game close and the Giants are never too far behind, Daboll at this point looks at the running game as the safest and best option.

Saquon Barkley runs the ball for the Giants.
Charles Wenzelberg / New York Post

The thought when Daboll took over as head coach was that he would have a considerable effect on Jones, perhaps akin to the way Daboll helped mold Josh Allen into a star in Buffalo. Daboll and offensive coordinator Mike Kafka have helped Jones take the next step in his quarterback evolution, but not in a dynamic fashion.

Sure, Jones at times has been tantalizingly effective with his legs on option runs. His 69 rushing attempts in nine games is a career high, surpassing the 65 attempts he had in 14 games in 2020. His touchdown passes (eight in nine games) are down and his interceptions (two in 237 throws) are way down. Jones has not thrown an interception in six straight games — 145 passes, the second-longest streak of his career. The perception that Jones is turnover-prone is outdated.

What this staff has concentrated on with Jones is playing to his strengths. It should be noted that this group has what the previous two staffs did not often enjoy: a healthy Barkley. Jones excels in play-action and that call is greatly enhanced when the running back is such a dominant threat. The Giants ran it 47 times to grind to their latest victory, their most rushes in a game in 12 years.

Daniel Jones
USA TODAY Sports

Daboll did not expect his first Giants offense to be this reliant on the run. He thought he would have Kadarius Toney, Kenny Golladay and rookie Wan’Dale Robinson as centerpieces of a passing attack. We all know what went down with Toney (who scored his first NFL touchdown on Sunday for the Chiefs) and what is going down with Golladay (benched after a drop against the Texans). Daboll has made the necessary adjustments. The Giants are not scoring big, but they are winning often.

Can Jones throw the Giants to success? The Seahawks limited Barkley to 53 yards and Jones was sacked five times as he threw 31 times in a 27-13 loss. There will come a time when Jones is asked to do more than he did to beat the Texans — throwing it 17 times in the NFL today is not the norm. The formula, thus far, is working.

