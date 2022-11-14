ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bakersfield, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Bakersfield Now

Saving local wildlife with 8 Krazy Kilometers

Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — The 8 Krazy Kilometers run will be returning in person this year to help save and preserve local wildlife habitats. The run will be on Sunday, December 11 at the Panorama Vista Preserve on 901 East Roberts Lane, and the event will have music, vendors, and a holiday costume contest.
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

20th annual CALM holiday light show tickets are now on sale

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Tickets for the 20th annual CALM holiday light show are now on sale, according to event organizers. This year’s drive-through event starts on Nov. 26 and will run nightly through Dec. 31 from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m., according to organizers. The event will not be open on Christmas. Event organizers said […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Bakersfield Now

Delano PD asks for frozen turkey donations for those in need this Thanksgiving

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — The Delano Police Department and its Officers Foundation are asking for frozen turkey donations for those in need this Thanksgiving. The department is accepting turkeys at the department headquarters, located at 2330 High Street in Delano until Nov. 21. Monetary donations are welcome and can...
DELANO, CA
Bakersfield Now

'Pet of the Week' Nov. 17

Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — Meet the Pet of the Week, Jitters from Kern County Animal Services!. To adopt Jitters or meet any other dogs or cats available for adoption or foster, just head on over to 3951 Fruitvale Avenue or call (661) 868-7100.
KERN COUNTY, CA
KGET

3 special-needs pups almost ready for adoption through Marley’s Mutts

TEHACHAPI, Calif. (KGET) – Not everyone gets an equal shot in this world to start off and that applies to animals too. Case in point: three new puppies at Marley’s Mutts, a Tehachapi-based dog rescue.  When five puppies out of a litter of 12 were born without forepaws the local animal shelter community knew exactly […]
TEHACHAPI, CA
KGET

Free Thanksgiving Day meal drives, giveaways start

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Many organizations and churches will be hosting food giveaways and drive-thru events around the community to help those in need this Thanksgiving. Here is a list of sit down meals, drives, and giveaways happening in Kern County this month. The list of events is organized by date. Wednesday, Nov. 16 CAPK […]
KERN COUNTY, CA
Bakersfield Now

CHiPS for Kids returns this holiday season

Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — Giving to kids in need has never been easier as the California Highway Patrol has brought back its CHiPS for Kids event. Officer Rodriguez said that they are accepting brand-new unwrapped toys for children from 0 to 16 years old. On December 1, from 5...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Bakersfield Now

Tickets for CALM HolidayLights now on sale

Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — The California Living Museum (CALM) announced today that tickets are on sale online for the 20th annual HolidayLights. This year’s event will continue as a drive-thru experience. The event will return on Saturday, Nov. 26 and run nightly through Dec. 31, except on Christmas,...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Bakersfield Now

CAPK gets new refrigerated food truck ahead of the holidays

Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — Community Action Partnership unveiled a new, refrigerated food truck donated by Health Net on Thursday morning. CAPK said these trucks are the lifeblood of Kern County’s 8,000 square mile emergency food network. They carry nutritional staples like bread, protein, milk, juice, and fresh produce...
KERN COUNTY, CA
Bakersfield Now

Community invited to free educational seminar on back and spine health

Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — When was the last time a doctor checked your back and spine?. It's something most people don't give much thought to until something goes wrong. It's why Bakersfield Heart Hospital is sponsoring a free community education seminar focused on back and spine health. Back Spine...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Bakersfield Now

New after school Satan club coming to Tehachapi elementary school

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — Tehachapi’s Golden Hills Elementary School is getting a new after school club, but it’s not your typical dance or photography club. Instead, they’ll be getting the “After School Satan Club,” sponsored by the Satanic Temple and Reason Alliance. The Satanic...
TEHACHAPI, CA
Bakersfield Now

'Putting You to Work' Nov. 16

Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — This morning Danette Williams with American's Job Center of California spoke about new resources and opportunities for local job seekers. To register for the GED test click here. To register for the TSA positions contact Grant Wong at (661) 336-6729. To learn more about the...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
wascotrib.com

Toys for Tigers spreads holiday cheer

Toys for Tigers held its annual chicken lunch fundraiser on Saturday. Many residents supported the organization's effort to brighten the holiday season for those less fortunate in Wasco. Dale Nicol was part of the barbecue crew. "Today, we give back to the community. We got here at 7 a.m. to...
WASCO, CA
KGET

Sikh Women’s Association collects thousands of dollars and clothing for Bakersfield’s homeless population

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Sikh community celebrated their founder’s birthday through a celebration that brought thousands to their temple in southeast Bakersfield. During the event the Sikh Women’s Association collected donations of money and warm clothes for the homeless. We’re finally out of the triple digits but that means a new challenge is […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Bakersfield Now

Butterball's "Turkey Talk-Line" ready to take your questions

Bakersfield; Ca — The Butterball Turkey Talk-Line has been going on since 2001. The turkey talk-line helps people in the kitchen get their turkey just right. Morning anchor and weather forecaster Aaron Perlman interviews the director of the Butterball Turkey Talk-Line Nicole Johnson. They go over questions you may typically ask about your turkey. Questions asked: "How soon should you thaw your turkey?", "What temperature should your turkey be?", "What is the hardest part of the turkey to be cooked?" and "Can you bake your turkey with coffee?"
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Taft Midway Driller

Stephanie L. Lumpkins

Stephanie Lumpkins passed away October 28, 2022, in Bakersfield, CA surrounded by family. Stephanie was born in Bakersfield, California on December 27, 1951. She spent most of her adolescent life in Fellows where she attended Midway and Taft High School. Growing up as the daughter of avid campers and fishermen, Stephanie quickly formed a love for the outdoors. It was on a family camping trip at the Morro Bay State Park she met the love of her life, Gary Lumpkins. Gary and Stephanie wed on Feb 7, 1970 and went on to have three children. They continued the family tradition of camping and fishing throughout their marriage taking annual trips to Klamath during the summer months to escape the heat and fish for salmon on the river while creating lasting friendships and unforgettable memories. Stephanie was a beloved wife, mom, mamaw, friend and she will be greatly missed.
BAKERSFIELD, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy