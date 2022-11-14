Read full article on original website
The Heart for the Community Turkey Giveaway takes place Wednesday, with over 300 turkeys
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — Thanksgiving may be next week, but not all families can afford a traditional Thanksgiving meal. It's why Victory Outreach Southwest Bakersfield is looking to help families in need this Thanksgiving. Established in 2000, Victory Outreach Southwest Bakersfield houses ex-convicts to recover while being part of...
Saving local wildlife with 8 Krazy Kilometers
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — The 8 Krazy Kilometers run will be returning in person this year to help save and preserve local wildlife habitats. The run will be on Sunday, December 11 at the Panorama Vista Preserve on 901 East Roberts Lane, and the event will have music, vendors, and a holiday costume contest.
20th annual CALM holiday light show tickets are now on sale
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Tickets for the 20th annual CALM holiday light show are now on sale, according to event organizers. This year’s drive-through event starts on Nov. 26 and will run nightly through Dec. 31 from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m., according to organizers. The event will not be open on Christmas. Event organizers said […]
Delano PD asks for frozen turkey donations for those in need this Thanksgiving
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — The Delano Police Department and its Officers Foundation are asking for frozen turkey donations for those in need this Thanksgiving. The department is accepting turkeys at the department headquarters, located at 2330 High Street in Delano until Nov. 21. Monetary donations are welcome and can...
'Pet of the Week' Nov. 17
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — Meet the Pet of the Week, Jitters from Kern County Animal Services!. To adopt Jitters or meet any other dogs or cats available for adoption or foster, just head on over to 3951 Fruitvale Avenue or call (661) 868-7100.
3 special-needs pups almost ready for adoption through Marley’s Mutts
TEHACHAPI, Calif. (KGET) – Not everyone gets an equal shot in this world to start off and that applies to animals too. Case in point: three new puppies at Marley’s Mutts, a Tehachapi-based dog rescue. When five puppies out of a litter of 12 were born without forepaws the local animal shelter community knew exactly […]
Free Thanksgiving Day meal drives, giveaways start
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Many organizations and churches will be hosting food giveaways and drive-thru events around the community to help those in need this Thanksgiving. Here is a list of sit down meals, drives, and giveaways happening in Kern County this month. The list of events is organized by date. Wednesday, Nov. 16 CAPK […]
CHiPS for Kids returns this holiday season
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — Giving to kids in need has never been easier as the California Highway Patrol has brought back its CHiPS for Kids event. Officer Rodriguez said that they are accepting brand-new unwrapped toys for children from 0 to 16 years old. On December 1, from 5...
Tickets for CALM HolidayLights now on sale
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — The California Living Museum (CALM) announced today that tickets are on sale online for the 20th annual HolidayLights. This year’s event will continue as a drive-thru experience. The event will return on Saturday, Nov. 26 and run nightly through Dec. 31, except on Christmas,...
CAPK gets new refrigerated food truck ahead of the holidays
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — Community Action Partnership unveiled a new, refrigerated food truck donated by Health Net on Thursday morning. CAPK said these trucks are the lifeblood of Kern County’s 8,000 square mile emergency food network. They carry nutritional staples like bread, protein, milk, juice, and fresh produce...
Community invited to free educational seminar on back and spine health
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — When was the last time a doctor checked your back and spine?. It's something most people don't give much thought to until something goes wrong. It's why Bakersfield Heart Hospital is sponsoring a free community education seminar focused on back and spine health. Back Spine...
New after school Satan club coming to Tehachapi elementary school
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — Tehachapi’s Golden Hills Elementary School is getting a new after school club, but it’s not your typical dance or photography club. Instead, they’ll be getting the “After School Satan Club,” sponsored by the Satanic Temple and Reason Alliance. The Satanic...
'Putting You to Work' Nov. 16
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — This morning Danette Williams with American's Job Center of California spoke about new resources and opportunities for local job seekers. To register for the GED test click here. To register for the TSA positions contact Grant Wong at (661) 336-6729. To learn more about the...
Toys for Tigers spreads holiday cheer
Toys for Tigers held its annual chicken lunch fundraiser on Saturday. Many residents supported the organization's effort to brighten the holiday season for those less fortunate in Wasco. Dale Nicol was part of the barbecue crew. "Today, we give back to the community. We got here at 7 a.m. to...
Hello Kitty Cafe Truck to visit Bakersfield on tour
The Hello Kitty Cafe Truck, Sanio's official mobile Hello Kitty food spot, will stop by Bakersfield on Saturday, November 19th. The stop is a part of its 2022 tour of the United States.
City of Bakersfield to hold 6th annual Christmas Tree Lighting event
The City of Bakersfield will hold its sixth annual Christmas Tree Lighting ceremony on Saturday, November 26th. The ceremony will take place at the Centennial Plaza.
Sikh Women’s Association collects thousands of dollars and clothing for Bakersfield’s homeless population
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Sikh community celebrated their founder’s birthday through a celebration that brought thousands to their temple in southeast Bakersfield. During the event the Sikh Women’s Association collected donations of money and warm clothes for the homeless. We’re finally out of the triple digits but that means a new challenge is […]
Butterball's "Turkey Talk-Line" ready to take your questions
Bakersfield; Ca — The Butterball Turkey Talk-Line has been going on since 2001. The turkey talk-line helps people in the kitchen get their turkey just right. Morning anchor and weather forecaster Aaron Perlman interviews the director of the Butterball Turkey Talk-Line Nicole Johnson. They go over questions you may typically ask about your turkey. Questions asked: "How soon should you thaw your turkey?", "What temperature should your turkey be?", "What is the hardest part of the turkey to be cooked?" and "Can you bake your turkey with coffee?"
Bakersfield City Council votes to launch ‘master plan’ for renovating MLK Park
The proposed renovations include building a new community center and installing a new swimming pool.
Stephanie L. Lumpkins
Stephanie Lumpkins passed away October 28, 2022, in Bakersfield, CA surrounded by family. Stephanie was born in Bakersfield, California on December 27, 1951. She spent most of her adolescent life in Fellows where she attended Midway and Taft High School. Growing up as the daughter of avid campers and fishermen, Stephanie quickly formed a love for the outdoors. It was on a family camping trip at the Morro Bay State Park she met the love of her life, Gary Lumpkins. Gary and Stephanie wed on Feb 7, 1970 and went on to have three children. They continued the family tradition of camping and fishing throughout their marriage taking annual trips to Klamath during the summer months to escape the heat and fish for salmon on the river while creating lasting friendships and unforgettable memories. Stephanie was a beloved wife, mom, mamaw, friend and she will be greatly missed.
