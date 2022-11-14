ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Decatur, AL

CBS 42

72-year-old man killed in Cullman crash

CULLMAN COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A 72-year-old Cullman man was killed in a single-vehicle crash Monday afternoon. According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, James Caudle was transported to UAB Hospital after the vehicle he was driving left the roadway and struck a tree. He died at the hospital due to his injuries. The crash […]
CULLMAN, AL
WAFF

Pedestrian hit by vehicle on Pulaski Pike

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Officers with the Huntsville Police Department responded to a pedestrian being struck by a vehicle call Wednesday night. The accident happened at the Pulaski Pike and University Drive intersection. According to Sergeant Rosalind White with HPD, the driver remained at the scene. HEMSI’s Don Webster says...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAAY-TV

Death investigation underway in Ardmore, Alabama, following shooting

A death investigation is underway in Ardmore, Alabama. The Limestone County Sheriff's Office says they're assisting the Ardmore Police Department with the death investigation in the 26,000 block of Main Street. Limestone County Coroner Mike West says a shooting led to the death investigation with one male victim. West says...
ARDMORE, AL
WAAY-TV

Pedestrian seriously injured after being struck by vehicle in Huntsville

A pedestrian was struck by a vehicle near the intersection of Pulaski Pike and University Drive on Wednesday, according to first responders. Don Webster, spokesman for Huntsville Emergency Medical Services Inc., said the pedestrian suffered serious injuries and was taken to an area hospital for treatment. Huntsville Police said the...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAAY-TV

2 killed in Marshall County wreck

A late-night wreck Tuesday killed two people in Marshall County. According to state troopers, the head-on collision happened about 11:45 p.m. on Alabama 69 just west of Guntersville. The coroner says Arturo Joseph Clemente, 29, and David Lynn Plunkett, 44, were killed. State troopers say neither of the victims were...
MARSHALL COUNTY, AL
WAAY-TV

Madison County child killer found dead in prison

An inmate serving a life sentence on charges from Madison County died in prison. Kishon Green was found unresponsive in his cell at the St. Clair Correctional Facility on Monday, according to the Alabama Department of Corrections. Life-saving measures were unsuccessful and Green was pronounced dead, the department said in...
MADISON COUNTY, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Vinemont man killed in single-vehicle crash

CULLMAN, Ala. – A Vinemont man was killed in a single-vehicle crash early Tuesday morning. Alabama State Troopers identified the victim as Kenneth Wesley Coleman Jr., 43.   Troopers said the crash happened at approximately 12:01 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 15. They said Coleman was fatally injured when the 2005 Infinity G35 he was driving left the roadway, struck a ditch and a tree. Coleman was pronounced deceased at the scene.   The passenger in the Infiniti, Felicia N. Cofield, 36, of Hanceville, was injured and transported to the University of Alabama at Birmingham (UAB) Hospital for treatment.   Troopers said Coleman and Cofield were not using seat belts at the time of crash, which happened on County Road 565 near County Road 564, approximately 3 miles west of Hanceville, in Cullman County.    Nothing further is available as Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) Highway Patrol Division continue to investigate. 
VINEMONT, AL
AL.com

Colbert County woman dies from injuries in Thursday crash

A Colbert County woman died Monday from injuries she received last week in a one-vehicle crash, according to Alabama Troopers. Cpl. Reginal King said the incident happened on Thursday at 10:23 p.m. on County Line Road, about 15 miles south of Leighton. Destiny M. Greenwood, 20, was critically injured when...
COLBERT COUNTY, AL
WAAY-TV

James Clemens students take part in simulation about driving under the influence

Sixty percent of all teen car accident deaths involve alcohol, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. On Thursday, James Clemens High School students put on a drunk-driving simulation. It showed a crash caused by driving under the influence. "I think it just brings awareness to how...

