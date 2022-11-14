Read full article on original website
WAFF
Large truck crashes into building in Limestone Co., driver in critical condition
LIMESTONE CO., Ala. (WAFF) - First responders are on the scene of an accident regarding a large truck that happened Thursday afternoon. According to Don Webster with HEMSI, the large truck crashed into a building on Newby Road. Webster says the truck driver is in critical condition and is being taken to Huntsville Hospital.
WAAY-TV
UPDATE: Driver dies after suffering medical emergency, crashing dump truck at Limestone Co. quarry
A dump truck driver likely suffered a fatal medical emergency behind the wheel before crashing his truck into a structure at a quarry in Limestone County, according to Huntsville Police. Police said the crash appeared to be caused by the medical emergency, citing this as their reason for not identifying...
ALEA: 3 teens killed in Cullman County wreck were attempting to elude police
ALEA confirmed three minors killed in a car wreck in Cullman County last week were attempting to elude police at the time of the accident.
Two Arab residents killed in Tuesday night crash, found at the bottom of a mountain
Two men from Arab were killed in an overnight wreck, the Marshall County Coroner's Office confirmed.
3 teens killed in Alabama crash were in truck running from police, troopers say
Three Alabama high school students killed and a fourth critically injured in a crash last week were attempting to elude a police officer at the time of the wreck, state authorities said. The crash happened just after 1 a.m. Friday on Alabama 91 near County Road 549 in Cullman County,...
ALEA: 3 Alabama teens killed in wreck were trying to elude police
CULLMAN COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency announced Wednesday that three minors killed in a car wreck in Cullman County last week were attempting to elude police at the time of the accident. The teens were traveling at a high rate of speed away from a Hanceville officer when the car they […]
72-year-old man killed in Cullman crash
CULLMAN COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A 72-year-old Cullman man was killed in a single-vehicle crash Monday afternoon. According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, James Caudle was transported to UAB Hospital after the vehicle he was driving left the roadway and struck a tree. He died at the hospital due to his injuries. The crash […]
Trial set for one man charged with capital murder in ‘drug deal gone bad’
23-year-old Jaylon McKinnley Draper was charged with capital murder in connection to the shooting death of Samantha Coyner, 19, on Hillwood Drive in what prosecutors called a "drug deal gone bad."
Colbert County woman killed after hitting utility pole
A woman was injured and later died after a single-vehicle crash in Colbert County last week.
WAFF
Pedestrian hit by vehicle on Pulaski Pike
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Officers with the Huntsville Police Department responded to a pedestrian being struck by a vehicle call Wednesday night. The accident happened at the Pulaski Pike and University Drive intersection. According to Sergeant Rosalind White with HPD, the driver remained at the scene. HEMSI’s Don Webster says...
Vinemont man killed in overnight crash
A Vinemont man was killed in a crash just after midnight Tuesday in Cullman County.
WAAY-TV
Death investigation underway in Ardmore, Alabama, following shooting
A death investigation is underway in Ardmore, Alabama. The Limestone County Sheriff's Office says they're assisting the Ardmore Police Department with the death investigation in the 26,000 block of Main Street. Limestone County Coroner Mike West says a shooting led to the death investigation with one male victim. West says...
WAAY-TV
Pedestrian seriously injured after being struck by vehicle in Huntsville
A pedestrian was struck by a vehicle near the intersection of Pulaski Pike and University Drive on Wednesday, according to first responders. Don Webster, spokesman for Huntsville Emergency Medical Services Inc., said the pedestrian suffered serious injuries and was taken to an area hospital for treatment. Huntsville Police said the...
WAAY-TV
2 killed in Marshall County wreck
A late-night wreck Tuesday killed two people in Marshall County. According to state troopers, the head-on collision happened about 11:45 p.m. on Alabama 69 just west of Guntersville. The coroner says Arturo Joseph Clemente, 29, and David Lynn Plunkett, 44, were killed. State troopers say neither of the victims were...
WAAY-TV
Madison County child killer found dead in prison
An inmate serving a life sentence on charges from Madison County died in prison. Kishon Green was found unresponsive in his cell at the St. Clair Correctional Facility on Monday, according to the Alabama Department of Corrections. Life-saving measures were unsuccessful and Green was pronounced dead, the department said in...
Vinemont man killed in single-vehicle crash
CULLMAN, Ala. – A Vinemont man was killed in a single-vehicle crash early Tuesday morning. Alabama State Troopers identified the victim as Kenneth Wesley Coleman Jr., 43. Troopers said the crash happened at approximately 12:01 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 15. They said Coleman was fatally injured when the 2005 Infinity G35 he was driving left the roadway, struck a ditch and a tree. Coleman was pronounced deceased at the scene. The passenger in the Infiniti, Felicia N. Cofield, 36, of Hanceville, was injured and transported to the University of Alabama at Birmingham (UAB) Hospital for treatment. Troopers said Coleman and Cofield were not using seat belts at the time of crash, which happened on County Road 565 near County Road 564, approximately 3 miles west of Hanceville, in Cullman County. Nothing further is available as Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) Highway Patrol Division continue to investigate.
Colbert County woman dies from injuries in Thursday crash
A Colbert County woman died Monday from injuries she received last week in a one-vehicle crash, according to Alabama Troopers. Cpl. Reginal King said the incident happened on Thursday at 10:23 p.m. on County Line Road, about 15 miles south of Leighton. Destiny M. Greenwood, 20, was critically injured when...
3rd body exhumed in 1991 Giles County drowning investigation
The third body in a 1991 drowning investigation out of Giles County was exhumed on Wednesday.
Alabama man arrested in Walmart shooting investigation, more expected, police say
One person has been arrested in connection to a shooting incident at the Walmart in Athens, authorities confirm.
WAAY-TV
James Clemens students take part in simulation about driving under the influence
Sixty percent of all teen car accident deaths involve alcohol, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. On Thursday, James Clemens High School students put on a drunk-driving simulation. It showed a crash caused by driving under the influence. "I think it just brings awareness to how...
