ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Churchill County, NV

Comments / 0

Related
FOX Reno

$5,000 reward offered for information into deadly shooting at Atlantis casino

RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Secret Witness is offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to an arrest in a deadly shooting at a Reno casino in June. Police responded to the Atlantis casino just after 11 p.m. on June 3 on the report of a shooting. When officers arrived on scene, they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound who later died on scene.
RENO, NV
thefallonpost.org

Arrests and Bookings November 7 through 13

All information for the arrest reports provided by the New River Township Justice Court and is considered by law to be public information. All subjects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Warrant Bookings. Keith Green, Fallon PD; Sparks Township Justice Court. Jose Rodriguez, Fallon PD; Hawthorne...
FALLON, NV
Record-Courier

Carson man in custody in connection with Indian Hills stabbing

A Carson City man was taken into custody in connection with a reported stabbing on Mica Drive in Indian Hills 10:45 a.m. Monday. Efrain Gonzales-Magana, 29, was arrested after deputies arrived at a home in the 800 block of Mica. According to the Sheriff’s Office, when deputies arrived at the...
CARSON CITY, NV
thefallonpost.org

Fatal Crash at Downs Lane Being Investigated

On Sunday, October 23, 2022, at approximately 3:06 PM, Troopers with the Nevada State Police, Highway Patrol Division, responded to reports of a fatal crash that occurred in the area of US50 at S. Downs Lane in Churchill County. The preliminary investigation indicates that a 2007 Crane Well Driller driven...
CHURCHILL COUNTY, NV
2news.com

Police Looking for Suspect in Life Threatening Hit-and-Run

Reno Police, Reno Fire, and REMSA all responded to a major injury crash that left a pedestrian down in the middle of the road early Sunday morning. Officers say a single vehicle was driving north on Stead Blvd. just south of Lear Blvd. The car struck a person that was in the street, and fled the scene without stopping to help or call someone.
RENO, NV
mynews4.com

Ask Joe: are fires at Sparks apartment complex connected?

Reno, NEV — Viewer Nani Jenkins wrote in asking about several fires that have broken out at a Sparks apartment complex and whether they're connected. We found there have been seven fires this year all at the same apartment complex. This is happening at the Park Vista Apartments on Sparks Boulevard.
SPARKS, NV
mynews4.com

Deadly crash involving semi closes lanes on I-80 at Vista Boulevard

SPARKS, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — The roadway fully reopened at around 12:30 a.m. on Thursday morning. No other details surrounding the crash have been released. Traffic is backed up on westbound I-80 at Vista Boulevard in Sparks after a deadly crash involving a semi Wednesday night, the Nevada State Police, Highway Patrol (NSP, HP) said.
SPARKS, NV
Nevada Appeal

Carson City man held on more than 20 felonies

Lawrence Gonzalez, 48, was arrested Sunday on multiple charges including numerous firearms violations after Carson City Sheriff’s deputies responded to a domestic battery report. Deputies were called to Gonzalez’ home on Dilday Drive at 5:35 p.m., on Sunday. After a search of the gun safe in his garage, Gonzalez...
CARSON CITY, NV
visitcarsoncity.com

Find your child-like wonder during the holidays in Carson City, Nevada

Find your child-like wonder during the holidays in Carson City, Nevada. Find your child-like wonder during the holidays in Carson City, Nevada. Think back to your eight-year-old self; you may have counted down the days until the holidays or squealed with delight at the sight of the first snow of the season. Perhaps you jumped for joy when you finally got to open those gifts under the tree.
CARSON CITY, NV
FOX Reno

Reno man killed in Lemmon Valley crash

RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — One person was killed when his car crashed into a ditch Sunday morning. The Reno Police Department, the Reno Fire Department and REMSA responded to a crash on Military Road and Finnsech Drive around 7:15 a.m on Nov. 6. A single vehicle was traveling north on Military Road and failed to maintain the lane of travel. The pickup left the roadway and crashed into the drainage ditch on the west side of the road.
RENO, NV
FOX Reno

Governor-elect Lombardo announces transition team

CARSON CITY, Nev. (KRNV) — Nevada governor-elect Joe Lombardo has officially named his transition team as he prepares to take office. Founder of RedRock Strategies Ryan Erwin will serve as chair of the team. “I’m excited to announce my transition chair and team today,” said Governor-Elect Joe Lombardo. “I...
CARSON CITY, NV
Tahoe Daily Tribune

Measure G easily passes in South Lake Tahoe

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — Voters overwhelmingly supported the City’s Measure G in the November election. Measure G — the City’s Cannabis Funding/Taxation Measure — received 63% approval from voters with 3,461 supporting the measure and 2,040 against. The measure was placed on the ballot...
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy