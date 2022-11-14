Read full article on original website
FOX Reno
$5,000 reward offered for information into deadly shooting at Atlantis casino
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Secret Witness is offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to an arrest in a deadly shooting at a Reno casino in June. Police responded to the Atlantis casino just after 11 p.m. on June 3 on the report of a shooting. When officers arrived on scene, they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound who later died on scene.
FOX Reno
Sparks man sentenced to 30 years in prison for two separate drug trafficking cases
WASHOE COUNTY, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — A Sparks man was sentenced to a total of 30 years in prison with parole eligibility after nine and a half for two separate cases involving firearms and drug trafficking. Forty-nine-year-old James Learren Brooks pled guilty in September to two...
mynews4.com
Large amount of drugs seized after suspect nearly hits deputy in Lyon County
A large amount of drugs were seized during a traffic stop in Lyon County after the suspect nearly hit a deputy's patrol car on Wednesday morning. When the deputy contacted the driver, he noticed he was behaving suspiciously which led to a K9 sniffing the suspect's vehicle. Deputies found nearly...
thefallonpost.org
Arrests and Bookings November 7 through 13
All information for the arrest reports provided by the New River Township Justice Court and is considered by law to be public information. All subjects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Warrant Bookings. Keith Green, Fallon PD; Sparks Township Justice Court. Jose Rodriguez, Fallon PD; Hawthorne...
Record-Courier
Carson man in custody in connection with Indian Hills stabbing
A Carson City man was taken into custody in connection with a reported stabbing on Mica Drive in Indian Hills 10:45 a.m. Monday. Efrain Gonzales-Magana, 29, was arrested after deputies arrived at a home in the 800 block of Mica. According to the Sheriff’s Office, when deputies arrived at the...
2news.com
Stabbing Suspect Taken Into Custody In Douglas County
The stabbing happened in Carson City, near Highway 395 and Jacks Valley Road. Deputies identified Efrain Gonzales-Magana a 29-year-old male from Carson City as the suspect in the stabbing.
2news.com
Reno Police Looking For Two Suspects In Armed Carjacking
Secret Witness is offering a $1,500 reward for information that leads to an arrest and conviction. Police say one of the suspects discharged a gun and demanded that one of the victims drive to a different location.
thefallonpost.org
Fatal Crash at Downs Lane Being Investigated
On Sunday, October 23, 2022, at approximately 3:06 PM, Troopers with the Nevada State Police, Highway Patrol Division, responded to reports of a fatal crash that occurred in the area of US50 at S. Downs Lane in Churchill County. The preliminary investigation indicates that a 2007 Crane Well Driller driven...
2news.com
Police Looking for Suspect in Life Threatening Hit-and-Run
Reno Police, Reno Fire, and REMSA all responded to a major injury crash that left a pedestrian down in the middle of the road early Sunday morning. Officers say a single vehicle was driving north on Stead Blvd. just south of Lear Blvd. The car struck a person that was in the street, and fled the scene without stopping to help or call someone.
2news.com
Nevada State Police Confirm Fatality in Crash on Westbound I-80 near Vista
(November 16, 2022) Emergency crews responded to a crash involving a fatality on westbound I-80 near the Vista Blvd. exit in Sparks earlier this evening. Lanes are blocked. The crash happened around 5:30 p.m. Wednesday night. They say the crash involved a commercial vehicle and one person did die on...
mynews4.com
Ask Joe: are fires at Sparks apartment complex connected?
Reno, NEV — Viewer Nani Jenkins wrote in asking about several fires that have broken out at a Sparks apartment complex and whether they're connected. We found there have been seven fires this year all at the same apartment complex. This is happening at the Park Vista Apartments on Sparks Boulevard.
mynews4.com
Mountain lion euthanized after attacking teenage girl walking dog in Reno neighborhood
A mountain lion was euthanized after attacking a teenage girl who was walking her dog, according to the Nevada Department of Wildlife. NDOW said the incident happened off Terry Way in the Virginia Foothills during the early morning hours on Nov. 10. Both the girl and her Great Pyrenees are...
mynews4.com
Deadly crash involving semi closes lanes on I-80 at Vista Boulevard
SPARKS, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — The roadway fully reopened at around 12:30 a.m. on Thursday morning. No other details surrounding the crash have been released. Traffic is backed up on westbound I-80 at Vista Boulevard in Sparks after a deadly crash involving a semi Wednesday night, the Nevada State Police, Highway Patrol (NSP, HP) said.
2news.com
Woman Dies, Two Kids Hurt After Car Hits Boulder in South Lake Tahoe
A woman is dead after the car she was driving hit a boulder on SR 89 at Picketts Junction early Monday morning. California Highway Patrol says the woman was driving a 2019 Hyundai Elantra south on SR 88 when for some unknown reason the unidentified woman drove the sedan off the roadway and hit a small boulder.
Nevada Appeal
Carson City man held on more than 20 felonies
Lawrence Gonzalez, 48, was arrested Sunday on multiple charges including numerous firearms violations after Carson City Sheriff’s deputies responded to a domestic battery report. Deputies were called to Gonzalez’ home on Dilday Drive at 5:35 p.m., on Sunday. After a search of the gun safe in his garage, Gonzalez...
visitcarsoncity.com
Find your child-like wonder during the holidays in Carson City, Nevada
Find your child-like wonder during the holidays in Carson City, Nevada. Find your child-like wonder during the holidays in Carson City, Nevada. Think back to your eight-year-old self; you may have counted down the days until the holidays or squealed with delight at the sight of the first snow of the season. Perhaps you jumped for joy when you finally got to open those gifts under the tree.
FOX Reno
Reno man killed in Lemmon Valley crash
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — One person was killed when his car crashed into a ditch Sunday morning. The Reno Police Department, the Reno Fire Department and REMSA responded to a crash on Military Road and Finnsech Drive around 7:15 a.m on Nov. 6. A single vehicle was traveling north on Military Road and failed to maintain the lane of travel. The pickup left the roadway and crashed into the drainage ditch on the west side of the road.
FOX Reno
Governor-elect Lombardo announces transition team
CARSON CITY, Nev. (KRNV) — Nevada governor-elect Joe Lombardo has officially named his transition team as he prepares to take office. Founder of RedRock Strategies Ryan Erwin will serve as chair of the team. “I’m excited to announce my transition chair and team today,” said Governor-Elect Joe Lombardo. “I...
Tahoe Daily Tribune
Measure G easily passes in South Lake Tahoe
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — Voters overwhelmingly supported the City’s Measure G in the November election. Measure G — the City’s Cannabis Funding/Taxation Measure — received 63% approval from voters with 3,461 supporting the measure and 2,040 against. The measure was placed on the ballot...
2news.com
City of Reno Asking Community for Input on Cannabis Consumption Lounges
(Nov. 16, 2022) The City of Reno’s Business License team invites stakeholders to two public meetings to be held on the first floor of Reno City Hall in the Council Chamber. The meetings will be hybrid, meaning the public can participate in person or virtually. One takes place soon,...
