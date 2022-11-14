NFL: Las Vegas Raiders at Los Angeles Chargers

Stopping a five-game losing streak by any means possible beats the alternative. Still, the Green Bay Packers felt they might also have relocated their groove, to boot, after snapping a lengthy midseason skid with a 31-28 overtime victory against Dallas last week. Will rookie wide receiver Christian Watson remain the revelation he was in catching three touchdown passes against the Cowboys? The Packers are eager to find out whether or not their offense can keep rolling when they host the Tennessee Titans on Thursday night. ...

GREEN BAY, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO