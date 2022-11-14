NFL: Las Vegas Raiders at Los Angeles Chargers

Related
NFL: Washington Commanders at Kansas City Chiefs
Aug 20, 2022; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Washington Commanders quarterback Carson Wentz (11) talks with quarterback Taylor Heinicke (4) on the sidelines against the Kansas City Chiefs during the second half at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports
NFL: Green Bay Packers at Detroit Lions
Nov 6, 2022; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Green Bay Packers wide receiver Amari Rodgers (8) looks for a pass interference call after he had a pass broken up by Detroit Lions safety C.J. Moore (38) (not pictured) late in the fourth quarter at Ford Field. Mandatory Credit: Lon Horwedel-USA TODAY Sports
NFL: Jacksonville Jaguars at Kansas City Chiefs
Nov 13, 2022; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Kadarius Toney (19) celebrates with quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) after a touchdown against the Jacksonville Jaguars during the first half of the game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports
Woebegone Broncos, Raiders clamor for success
Raiders Week in Denver arrived with little fanfare as the AFC West rivals prepare to face off with a combined record of 5-13 in 2022. Las Vegas comes to town as the conversation stirs around both franchises is fixed more on survival than superiority. The ones trying to survive might be the head coaches. The Broncos (3-6) and Raiders (2-7) meet in Denver on Sunday with playoff hopes all but...
Chiefs go for division KO punch at second-place Chargers
The Kansas City Chiefs are in the driver's seat to win the AFC West. Their chance to buckle the second-place Los Angeles Chargers into the second row comes in primetime on Sunday night in Inglewood, Calif. After losing to the Buffalo Bills on Oct. 16, the Chiefs (7-2) have won three straight games. Most recently, Kansas City topped the visiting Jacksonville Jaguars this past weekend behind a signature performance from Patrick Mahomes. The Chiefs quarterback completed 26 of 35 passes for 331 yards and four...
Rams WR Cooper Kupp to have ankle surgery, placed on IR
Los Angeles Rams star receiver Cooper Kupp will have surgery on his right ankle Wednesday. Coach Sean McVay confirmed Tuesday that Kupp has a high-ankle sprain and will undergo a procedure known as "tightrope" surgery. The team planned to place Kupp on injured reserve, meaning he will miss a minimum of four games. McVay did...
NFL: Tennessee Titans at Indianapolis Colts
Oct 2, 2022; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indianapolis Colts linebacker Shaquille Leonard (53) looks to get around Tennessee Titans cornerback Roger McCreary (21) during the first quarter at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports
Packers hope offense is here to stay as Titans come to town
Stopping a five-game losing streak by any means possible beats the alternative. Still, the Green Bay Packers felt they might also have relocated their groove, to boot, after snapping a lengthy midseason skid with a 31-28 overtime victory against Dallas last week. Will rookie wide receiver Christian Watson remain the revelation he was in catching three touchdown passes against the Cowboys? The Packers are eager to find out whether or not their offense can keep rolling when they host the Tennessee Titans on Thursday night. ...
Confident Commanders head to Houston behind Taylor Heinicke
In the aftermath of a Monday night win over the Eagles, the Washington Commanders had two pressing roster issues to address in Week 11. The Commanders (5-5) travel to face the Houston Texans (1-7-1) on Sunday at NRG Stadium most likely without quarterback Carson Wentz (finger), who was cleared to start throwing but not designated to return to the active roster. Taylor Heinicke will make his fifth start of the...
Reports: Saints add RB David Johnson to practice squad
The New Orleans Saints are signing veteran running back David Johnson, a former All-Pro, to their practice squad, ESPN reported Wednesday. A free agent, Johnson tried out with New Orleans before the season opened but couldn't come to contract terms. Johnson, who turns 31 next month, was a third-round draft pick of the Cardinals in 2015. He spent his first five NFL seasons in Arizona and was part of the...
NFL: Buffalo Bills at Baltimore Ravens
Oct 2, 2022; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Buffalo Bills head coach Sean McDermott looks onto the field during other second half against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports
NFL: Atlanta Falcons at Cincinnati Bengals
Oct 23, 2022; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) throws a pass against the Atlanta Falcons in the first half at Paycor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports
Here's how Madison viewers can watch the Packers' Thursday night game against the Titans
Football fans in the Madison area don’t have many viewing options for the Green Bay Packers’ Thursday night showdown with the Tennessee Titans at Lambeau Field. With Amazon taking over the broadcast rights for the NFL’s Thursday night games starting this season, viewers in most markets — including Madison — will need an Amazon Prime subscription to watch the game live. Viewers in the Green Bay and Milwaukee markets will...
Commanders not ready to make QB call
Commanders coach Ron Rivera plans to report back on the status of the starting quarterback job in Washington when a decision has been made. Rivera said Tuesday he hasn't gathered all of the medical information on Carson Wentz, who started the season as the QB1 in Washington until a fractured right ring finger sent him to injured reserve following a Week 6 win over the Chicago Bears. Heinicke is 3-1...
Instant analysis: Packers defense beat in surprising way by Titans as playoff hopes vanish
GREEN BAY — Well, that was fun while it lasted. All that promise the Green Bay Packers showed four days earlier in a come-from-behind win over Dallas? All those hopes they raised that they could make a second-half surge to a postseason berth? Poof. Gone. The Packers fell to 4-7 with a 27-17 loss to...
NFL: Atlanta Falcons at Buffalo Bills
Jan 2, 2022; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills apparatus stand snow covered before a game against the Atlanta Falcons at Highmark Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports
Bengals head to Pittsburgh looking to keep pace in AFC North
The Cincinnati Bengals and Pittsburgh Steelers have watched their seasons go in opposite directions after the Steelers won their Week 1 meeting. The Bengals are out to avenge that loss and keep pace in the AFC North Division standings when they visit Pittsburgh on Sunday. Joe Burrow was sacked seven times and threw four interceptions when the Bengals (5-4) fell to the Steelers 23-20 in overtime on Sept. 11. Pittsburgh...
With Cowboys staggered, Vikings vie for eighth consecutive win
The Minnesota Vikings are the NFL's hottest team with seven straight wins, including a scintillating victory in arguably the best NFL game of the season. The Vikings (8-1) find themselves listed as underdogs at home this Sunday against the Dallas Cowboys (6-3) in Minneapolis. FanDuel and DraftKings list the Cowboys as 1.5-point favorites. So does the perceived slight bother Minnesota coach Kevin O'Connell? Well, no. In fact, he admitted Wednesday...
NFL: New England Patriots at New York Jets
Oct 30, 2022; East Rutherford,NJ, USA; New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson (2) scrambling in the second half against the New England Patriots at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports
Report: Eagles TE Dallas Goedert (shoulder) to miss time
Philadelphia Eagles tight end Dallas Goedert is set to miss extended time with a shoulder injury sustained during Monday night's loss to Washington, NFL Network reported Tuesday. The injury is not season-ending, per the report. Goedert apparently suffered the injury late in the fourth quarter when he was yanked down by the facemask and landed awkwardly, resulting in a fumble. No facemask penalty was called on the play. Goedert had...
