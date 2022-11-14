Read full article on original website
Rare 1957 Pontiac Bonneville Convertible Fuelly Auction Bound
The Pontiac Bonneville name was given to a 1954 GM Motorama concept car based on the Chevy Corvette. The concept never became a production car, but the Bonneville name was applied to a trim level on the 1957 Pontiac Star Chief. The Bonneville was the fuel-injected convertible version of the 1957 Star Chief, and it came standard with almost every available option with the exception of the continental kit and air conditioning. The following year, the Pontiac Bonneville would become its own model, available as either a two-door hardtop or convertible.
Carroll Shelby's 1969 Ford Shelby GT500 heads to auction
A 1969 Ford Shelby GT500 once owned by Carroll Shelby himself will cross the block at a Mecum auction taking place in Kissimmee, Florida, from Jan. 4-15. Mecum didn't provide much detail on the car's history, noting only that the Candyapple Red ride is presented with a Carroll Hall Shelby Trust title and Shelby Certificate of Authenticity attesting to its pedigree. Actor and director Jackie Cooper also owned the Mustang at one time, according to the listing.
Ford GT 5.4L V8 Display Engine Up For Auction
Stumbling across a 2005-2006 Ford GT up for sale or auction isn’t a terribly rare occurrence, and some notable examples have popped up from time to time. For example, a 2006 Ford GT Heritage autographed by Carroll Shelby himself was auctioned off in September 2022, putting a serious piece of Blue Oval history in the hands of a new owner. Now, another interesting bit of Ford culture is up for grabs on Bring a Trailer – but this time, it’s a supercharged 5.4L V8 engine encased not in a Ford GT, but in a movable glass display.
2.0L EcoBoost Swapped Ford Transit Connect Up For Auction
The Ford Transit Connect soldiers on for another year, potentially being killed off after the 2023 model year, according to a recent report. For years, the van and wagon lineup inspired enthusiasts to dream of a theoretical ST performance range topper that would obviously never happen, especially after the cancellation of the North American Ford Focus lineup in 2018. However, one owner decided to make that dream a reality, swapping the Ford 2.0L I4 EcoBoost into their 2014 Ford Transit Connect XLT wagon, along with a host of other upgrades, for a truly unique vehicle that may be one of a kind. And now, that creation is up for auction on Cars & Bids.
The Forgotten V12 Pontiac With A Firebird Body And Ferrari Soul
Pontiac was shuttered in 2010, but before its untimely demise, the automaker was responsible for some truly special pieces of automotive history.
These 2022 Sally Ride Quarters Could Be Worth Over $400
As part of the U.S. Mint's American Women Quarters Program, famed physicist, educator and astronaut Dr. Sally Ride appears on some 2022 quarters. It's a deserving honor for the first American woman in space who, when she blasted off on the Space Shuttle Challenger in 1983 at age 32, was also the youngest American in space. The quarters featuring Dr. Ride are worth a lot in sentimental value since they honor such an amazing person, but some of them are also worth way more than just 25 cents.
3 Reasons a 2023 Ford Maverick Is Worth Buying
Find out why the 2023 Ford Maverick is worth buying if you're interested in a new compact pickup truck. The post 3 Reasons a 2023 Ford Maverick Is Worth Buying appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Two-Tone Blue 1967 Pontiac Bonneville Station Wagon For Sale
The Pontiac Bonneville was a moniker originally bestowed upon a 1954 Corvette-based GM Motorama concept car. That car never made it to production, but the Pontiac Bonneville was offered to the public in 1957 as the fuel-injected convertible version of the 1957 Pontiac Star Chief. It was equipped with almost every possible option with the exception of air conditioning and the continental kit. For the 1958 model year, the Bonneville became its own model, available in either a convertible or two-door hardtop.
Hellephant-powered 1968 Dodge Charger heads to auction
If you've ever want to own a muscle car powered by Dodge's 1,000-hp Hellephant crate engine, now's your chance. A Hellephant-powered 1968 Dodge Charger named Dumbo is slated for a Mecum auction running in Las Vegas from November 10-12. The supercharged 7.0-liter V-8 was unveiled at the 2018 SEMA show,...
Barn Find Mustang Literally Torn Out
They had to take down part of a wall to get it out…. For about 40 years, a classic Ford Mustang sat tucked away in a pole barn in the middle of rural Michigan. Until recently, not many people knew of its existence, that is until a barn find hunter tracked it down, bagging the kind of car he had always dreamed of finding. In fact, the guy said the day before he extracted the classic pony car he couldn’t even sleep out of sheer excitement.
Here Are the 4 Most Reliable 10-Year-Old Used Sedans
If you're shopping for a used sedan, consider these 4 decade-old options that are still reliable today. The post Here Are the 4 Most Reliable 10-Year-Old Used Sedans appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Why Did This Mustang Sell For $1 Million?
A limited-edition Mustang Shelby GT500 Heritage Edition just sold for $1 million, but there's a reason why. The post Why Did This Mustang Sell For $1 Million? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Kevin Hart adds 1987 Buick Grand National to car collection
Kevin Hart has added a new car to his growing collection, a 1987 Buick Grand National—an icon of the 1980s. However, like many of the classic muscle cars that dominate the comedian and actor's collection, the Grand National has been extensively worked over, in this case by Wisconsin's Salvaggio Design, the same company that built Hart's 940-hp 1969 Plymouth Road Runner.
Watch Special Ford Towing Livestream Event Right Here: Video
The 2023 Ford Super Duty lineup debuted a short while ago, with the all-new pickup gaining a ton of new features designed to improve towing, hauling, and overall functionality for owners and business who depend on their trucks for their livelihoods. As Ford Authority previously reported, pickups from The Blue Oval are generally among the top considered models buyers look for when they’re in the market for a new vehicle. Additionally, Ford trucks helped the brand maintain high loyalty rates in a recent J.D. Power survey. With so many current and future truck owners out there, the automaker has revealed that it will host a livestream event mostly dedicated to towing tips.
Diesel Truck Rolls Coal Into Corvette
This is why you should just do the zipper merge instead of being a jerk…. We’ve all been there, sitting in heavy rush hour traffic merging from one freeway to another when one of the lanes is eliminated. Some people do the right thing and let one car from the other lane merge in front of them, doing what’s called the “zipper merge” like teeth from a zipper coming together. This, along with whether or not you put your shopping cart into the corral in the story parking lot, determines just what kind of person you are. A Corvette driver recently showed he wasn’t that kind of a courteous person and paid dearly for it.
2023 Ford Bronco Sport Black Diamond Off-Road Package Debuts
For several months, it has been clear that the 2023 Ford Bronco Sport would incorporate the Black Diamond Off-Road Package into its lineup. As Ford Authority previously reported, the package aims to add some crucial off-road oriented equipment that otherwise comes standard on Badlands, which means more trims will be able to tackle difficult trails without getting too banged up. Now, The Blue Oval has officially revealed the new package, along with some new details about what buyers gain from ordering it.
Ford Picks Rockwell Automation As EV Assembly Provider
The Blue Oval is currently gearing up for a two million EV production run rate, a milestone it hopes to achieve by 2026. As part of its ambitious goal, the company is landing deals with multiple companies to secure the raw materials needed to produce batteries. It is also building new plants and reconfiguring preexisting facilities to accommodate electric vehicle production. Now, Rockwell Automation announced that Ford has decided to work with the company to provide its manufacturing expertise to three plants key to the company’s EV ambitions.
Subaru Teases Impreza RS Return
The original Subaru Impreza 2.5RS was one of the best cars Subaru ever sold in America. I owned one and took it everywhere with me, even to wheel-to-wheel ice races. I still regret selling it. Now, judging by a teaser published by Subaru on Thursday ahead of its new Impreza reveal, the RS trim is making a return.
Ford Announces Partnership With Manufacture 2030
The Blue Oval has remained steadfast in its commitment to improving its global environmental footprint and has recently undertaken several steps to transform its operations with a clear focus on sustainability. To that end, Ford expanded its low carbon material commitment for aluminum and steel sourcing, two key components for vehicle production, and has also secured the latter material for a future EV in Europe. Today, the automaker announced a new partnership with Manufacture 2030, an organization that will help the company’s suppliers reduce their carbon emissions.
