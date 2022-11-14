Read full article on original website
Carlsbad, November 16 High School 🏀 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏀 games in Carlsbad. The San Pasqual High School basketball team will have a game with Pacific Ridge School on November 15, 2022, 19:00:00. The San Pasqual High School basketball team will have a game with Pacific Ridge School on November 15, 2022, 17:30:00.
5th annual Wishbone Brawl returns to Goat Hill Park on Saturday
Walking the clubhouse of Goat Hill Park in Oceanside, the history of this municipal golf course oozes through the walls.
Padres players hand out 1,000 free turkeys
One thousand families were treated Thursday to free turkeys -- and free high-fives from San Diego Padres players, including Joe Musgrove and Tim Hill.
CBS Sports
How to watch Stanford vs. San Diego State: Live stream, TV channel, start time for Tuesday's NCAAB game
Current Records: San Diego State 2-0; Stanford 1-1 The Stanford Cardinal will take on the #17 San Diego State Aztecs at 9 p.m. ET Tuesday at Maples Pavilion. San Diego State will be strutting in after a victory while the Cardinal will be stumbling in from a defeat. Stanford came...
SDSU says it never authorized vodka billboard
Some drivers are raising their eyebrows as they head down mission gorge after this billboard popped up saying Three Olives Vodka is the official vodka of San Diego State University Athletics.
Schools in Mountain Empire Unified School District close due to high winds
Classes were canceled Wednesday for schools in the Mountain Empire Unified School District due to high winds, district officials announced.
KPBS
Carlsbad's Army and Navy Academy for boys gets its first woman leader
Over 112 years, the Army and Navy Academy in Carlsbad has housed thousands of cadets. But throughout the boys only academy’s long history, a woman has never been president, until this year, when retired U.S. Army Major General Peggy Combs took on the job. “I just believe the school...
eastcountymagazine.org
FIRE IN SPRING VALLEY NEAR STEELE CANYON
November 16, 2022 (Spring Valley) -- Cal Fire has responded to the #Willow9Fire, a vegetation blaze that has burned 4-5 acres southeast of Steele Canyon Road and WIllow Glen Road in Spring Valley. The fire is in the vicinity of Steele Canyon High and Jamacha Elementary Schools. It began around...
Supervisors Vote to Advance $8.9 Million, 9-Acre Spring Valley Park Plan
The San Diego County Board of Supervisors voted 3-0 Wednesday to advance plans for a new park in the community of Spring Valley. Supervisors authorized the purchasing and contracting department to find a contractor to build Calavo Park in a residential community that features multi-family housing located near three elementary schools — Casa De Oro, Highland and Loma — and Monte Vista High School.
70 acres of Navy federal property up for lease
The Navy has put up 70.3 acres of federal property that sits between Interstate 5 and Interstate 8 on the market for lease for a private development.
iheart.com
Fire Destroys Historic Home in East County
JAMUL - Crews are working to contain a wildfire which broke out in the East County, destroying a piece of San Diego history. As of Thursday morning, the Willow Fire has burned about 10 acres near Jamul and is about 50 percent contained. Residents were concerned about the high winds...
nomadlawyer.org
Oceanside: 7 Amazing Places To Visit In Oceanside, California
What is the closest major city to Oceanside California?. Tourist Attractions- Places To Visit In Oceanside California. For visitors to Oceanside California, there are many different things to do. The city is full of amusement parks and historic sites. There are also numerous local murals to see. Whether you love to eat, shop, or bike, you’ll find something to enjoy in this beautiful city.
pacificsandiego.com
Top Golf going forward with two new high-tech driving range venues in San Diego
Trendy golf entertainment outfit Topgolf is pushing ahead with plans to build two new high-tech driving range venues in San Diego — one on waterfront land across from San Diego International Airport and a second at an existing driving range in Sorrento Valley. The company, an arm of what...
Brush fire burns 10 acres in East County
Firefighters on Wednesday are working to put out a brush fire in the Rancho San Diego area, first responders said.
sandiegomagazine.com
Chef Brian Malarkey & Chris Puffer Announce Their Final Restaurant
It was arguably the most magical room they had. And now they have it again. They have massive, grand plans for it. And then they're done. Chef Brian Malarkey and business partner/operator Chris Puffer (Puffer-Malarkey Collective) have taken over Herringbone in La Jolla. They will rename it, remodel it, and reimagine it in a way that fills a hole in the La Jolla dining scene (we’ve been asked to keep that part a secret, and man we love a good secret).
Tommy Hough concedes in San Diego City Council District 6 race
Tommy Hough has conceded to Kent Lee in the San Diego City Council District 6 race, Hough announced Tuesday.
SUV driver dies in rollover crash
A 74-year-old man died Thursday in a crash in San Diego's University City neighborhood, authorities said.
This Is The Most Photographed Place In California
California is full of spectacular scenery, but a spot in San Diego now tops of the list of most photographed.
NBC San Diego
Weather: Hazardous Gusty Santa Ana Winds Headed to San Diego Area
Santa Ana winds will cover the San Diego area this week, blowing hard enough to potentially topple trees and make driving hazardous in some highland locales, according to forecasters. The gusty conditions will kick in Tuesday evening and become more intense and widespread on Wednesday, the National Weather Service reported.
Crews stop spread of brush fire on hillside off I-15 in Grantville area
Crews have responded to a brush fire burning on a hillside off Interstate 15 in San Diego's Grantville area.
