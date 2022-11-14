ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FIRE IN SPRING VALLEY NEAR STEELE CANYON

November 16, 2022 (Spring Valley) -- Cal Fire has responded to the #Willow9Fire, a vegetation blaze that has burned 4-5 acres southeast of Steele Canyon Road and WIllow Glen Road in Spring Valley. The fire is in the vicinity of Steele Canyon High and Jamacha Elementary Schools. It began around...
SPRING VALLEY, CA
Supervisors Vote to Advance $8.9 Million, 9-Acre Spring Valley Park Plan

The San Diego County Board of Supervisors voted 3-0 Wednesday to advance plans for a new park in the community of Spring Valley. Supervisors authorized the purchasing and contracting department to find a contractor to build Calavo Park in a residential community that features multi-family housing located near three elementary schools — Casa De Oro, Highland and Loma — and Monte Vista High School.
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
Fire Destroys Historic Home in East County

JAMUL - Crews are working to contain a wildfire which broke out in the East County, destroying a piece of San Diego history. As of Thursday morning, the Willow Fire has burned about 10 acres near Jamul and is about 50 percent contained. Residents were concerned about the high winds...
SAN DIEGO, CA
Oceanside: 7 Amazing Places To Visit In Oceanside, California

What is the closest major city to Oceanside California?. Tourist Attractions- Places To Visit In Oceanside California. For visitors to Oceanside California, there are many different things to do. The city is full of amusement parks and historic sites. There are also numerous local murals to see. Whether you love to eat, shop, or bike, you’ll find something to enjoy in this beautiful city.
OCEANSIDE, CA
Chef Brian Malarkey & Chris Puffer Announce Their Final Restaurant

It was arguably the most magical room they had. And now they have it again. They have massive, grand plans for it. And then they're done. Chef Brian Malarkey and business partner/operator Chris Puffer (Puffer-Malarkey Collective) have taken over Herringbone in La Jolla. They will rename it, remodel it, and reimagine it in a way that fills a hole in the La Jolla dining scene (we’ve been asked to keep that part a secret, and man we love a good secret).
SAN DIEGO, CA
Weather: Hazardous Gusty Santa Ana Winds Headed to San Diego Area

Santa Ana winds will cover the San Diego area this week, blowing hard enough to potentially topple trees and make driving hazardous in some highland locales, according to forecasters. The gusty conditions will kick in Tuesday evening and become more intense and widespread on Wednesday, the National Weather Service reported.
SANTA ANA, CA

