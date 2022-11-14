Read full article on original website
Related
kingcityrustler.com
City of King staff among ‘Move It’ challenge fall winners
KING CITY — The team from City of King was among the fall winners of the Move It Monterey County Challenge, which occurred Oct. 1-31. Presented by Transportation Agency for Monterey County (TAMC) in co-sponsorship with Blue Zones Monterey County and MY Museum, the goal of the month-long challenge was to encourage anyone who lives, works or attends school in Monterey County to get out and move their bodies for health, mind and community.
KSBW.com
Watsonville school gets state of the art kitchen, fresh garden for students
WATSONVILLE, Calif. — The Starlight Elementary students in Watsonville have a new garden and kitchen. The project was a collaboration through the celebrity chef, Emeril Lagasse Foundation called, Emeril's Culinary Garden And Teaching Kitchen, the Pajaro Valley Unified school district and the Life Lab nonprofit organization. Life Lab has...
salinasvalleytribune.com
Salinas Valley News Briefs | Nov. 16, 2022
SALINAS — Monterey County STEM Talent Expo will take place Thursday, Nov. 17, from 1:30 to 4:30 p.m. at Hartnell College, Willard Lewallen STEM Center Lobby, 411 Central Ave., in Salinas. This event will connect STEM industry leaders to talented students, former students and community members who are looking for opportunities to further their education and career opportunities in the fields of Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM). For more information, visit mcstemtalentexpo.com.
kingcityrustler.com
Uncategorized
South County cities offer cooling stations for summer. South Monterey County cities from King City to Gonzales experienced high temperatures last week and several cooling stations were planned for residents to get a break from the heat. South County cities offer cooling stations for summer. Samantha Bengtson - June 20,...
Local winemakers featured in new film
– Local San Luis Obispo County winemakers incorporating ancient winemaking techniques are featured in a new film, “The Amphora Project – Past Forward” by The Wine History Project of San Luis Obispo County. The community is invited to the film’s exclusive, one-night-only premiere on Dec. 1 from 5:30 – 7:30 p.m. at the Park Cinemas in downtown Paso Robles. After the show, attendees can meet the winemakers and taste their wine.
kingcityrustler.com
Local News
STAFF REPORT - April 6, 2017. The local Blue Star Mothers of America group, in conjunction with Nana’s BBQ Grill in Chualar, put on a fundraiser March 25 to help send care packages to U.S. service members deployed all over the world. Catalyst String Quartet hosts workshop for students.
KSBW.com
Ice Skating by the Bay to reopen in Monterey soon
SALINAS, Calif. — Ice Skating by the Bay will return to Monterey in November. The rink, located in Custom House Plaza, will open on Nov. 25 and run through Jan. 1, 2023. Admission is $15 for adults and $13 for kids 12 years old or younger. There is also a season pass option which sells for $225.
montereycountyweekly.com
As American expansion exerted pressure ever westward, Monterey County became a scene in the crossfire.
LIKE PHEIDIPPIDES, THE LEGENDARY MESSENGER RUNNING FROM MARATHON TO ATHENS, Tom Hill sets out from the Salinas Valley toward Monterey to share urgent news from the battlefield. Except Hill is not on foot – he’s astride a horse – and must pass through enemy lines to get there.
Tina Nieto becomes the first woman, openly LGBTQ and Hispanic Sheriff of Monterey County
MONTEREY, Calif. (KION-TV)- Tina Nieto will be the next Sheriff of Monterey County after beating out opponent Joe Moses with 66% of the votes. She becomes the first woman, person of color and openly LGBTQ person to hold the position in Monterey County. Over 65,000 people voted for Tina to be the next person to The post Tina Nieto becomes the first woman, openly LGBTQ and Hispanic Sheriff of Monterey County appeared first on KION546.
'Our small, small token of gratitude': Breaking ground on Aptos park's Gutzwiller memorial
Family and friends of slain Santa Cruz County Sheriff's Sgt. Damon Gutzwiller were on hand Monday as officials broke ground on a memorial to the deputy gunned down in 2020 at Willowbrook County Park in Aptos.
KSBW.com
No ice skating rink at the Santa Cruz Beach Boardwalk's Winter Wonderland this year
SANTA CRUZ, Calif. — The Santa Cruz Beach Boardwalk's holiday event will not have an ice skating rink for the 2022 season. In years past, the Boardwalk Winter Wonderland event has featured an ice skating rink near the entrance of the park. For the 2022 season, the event will not include the rink.
ediblemontereybay.com
Ivéta 545 Opens in Downtown Santa Cruz
November 15, 2022 – One would think the Bilanko family’s success with their Ivéta cafés on the Westside of Santa Cruz and at the Graduate Student Commons at UC Santa Cruz, as well as manufacturing their award-winning baking mixes, would keep the family in the dough. But they’ve recently opened a third eatery in Santa Cruz on lower Pacific Avenue.
A design standards vote turns into a last grasp for local housing control in Santa Cruz
In California's housing climate, cities and counties are given little discretionary power over housing development. A vote in front of the Santa Cruz City Council on Tuesday represents an increasingly rare opportunity to exercise some local control.
kingcityrustler.com
San Lucas students are driving force behind road improvements
SAN LUCAS — Children in San Lucas can now safely walk to school following the construction of new sidewalks and freshly paved streets in the South Monterey County town. A ribbon-cutting ceremony and resource fair took place Oct. 26 at San Lucas Union School to celebrate the completion of the Monterey County Public Works improvement project, which created sidewalks and paved streets in the rural community for the first time in 50 years, according to Monterey County District 3 Supervisor Chris Lopez.
Red Light Roundup 11/07 – 11/13/2022
Crime data listed below is for information purposes only and subject to change upon the receipt of updated information. All suspects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The data listed below is subject to change each week. Paso Robles Police Department. November 11, 2022. 01:55— Carson...
Annual Monterey turkey and ham drive needs public’s help to meet 3,000 donation goal
MONTEREY, Calif. (KION-TV)- The owners of Old Fisherman’s Grotto and The Fish Hopper have teamed up with The Salvation Army of the Monterey Peninsula to provide needy families with Thanksgiving dinners. They are raising money to buy turkeys and hams for families in need. The goal in 2022 is to donate 3,000 turkeys and hams. You can donate The post Annual Monterey turkey and ham drive needs public’s help to meet 3,000 donation goal appeared first on KION546.
Santa Cruz City Council sets design standards, greenlights corridor rezoning as housing pressures intensify
When it comes to housing policies in California, cities and counties are yielding more local control to the state. However, some discretionary power still exists, and the Santa Cruz City Council moved to bolster the city's.
Closing arguments end in Jackson Browne property dispute trial; statement of decision expected in December
Closing arguments from both sides of the Jackson Browne property dispute concluded on Wednesday morning. Judge Timothy Volkmann is set to issue a statement of decision by Dec. 12.
KSBW.com
Handcar tours in Marina make return Thanksgiving weekend
MARINA, Calif. — Handcar tours will officially make its return as they will have an grand opening event set for Thanksgiving weekend. The tours are held by a Southern California family who re-designed old-school handcars and brought them to under used train track in Marina. Video Player: New handcar...
kymkemp.com
Missing Trinity County Man Found Alive and Well in Santa Cruz Area
Press release from the Trinity County Sheriff’s Office:. On Tuesday, November 16, 2022, the Trinity County Sheriff’s Office was advised that Frederick Montes, a previously reported missing person, from Trinity County since May of 2022, had been located alive and well in the Santa Cruz area. Agencies involved:
Comments / 0