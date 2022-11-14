ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
King City, CA

Comments / 0

Related
kingcityrustler.com

City of King staff among ‘Move It’ challenge fall winners

KING CITY — The team from City of King was among the fall winners of the Move It Monterey County Challenge, which occurred Oct. 1-31. Presented by Transportation Agency for Monterey County (TAMC) in co-sponsorship with Blue Zones Monterey County and MY Museum, the goal of the month-long challenge was to encourage anyone who lives, works or attends school in Monterey County to get out and move their bodies for health, mind and community.
MONTEREY COUNTY, CA
KSBW.com

Watsonville school gets state of the art kitchen, fresh garden for students

WATSONVILLE, Calif. — The Starlight Elementary students in Watsonville have a new garden and kitchen. The project was a collaboration through the celebrity chef, Emeril Lagasse Foundation called, Emeril's Culinary Garden And Teaching Kitchen, the Pajaro Valley Unified school district and the Life Lab nonprofit organization. Life Lab has...
WATSONVILLE, CA
salinasvalleytribune.com

Salinas Valley News Briefs | Nov. 16, 2022

SALINAS — Monterey County STEM Talent Expo will take place Thursday, Nov. 17, from 1:30 to 4:30 p.m. at Hartnell College, Willard Lewallen STEM Center Lobby, 411 Central Ave., in Salinas. This event will connect STEM industry leaders to talented students, former students and community members who are looking for opportunities to further their education and career opportunities in the fields of Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM). For more information, visit mcstemtalentexpo.com.
SALINAS, CA
kingcityrustler.com

Uncategorized

South County cities offer cooling stations for summer. South Monterey County cities from King City to Gonzales experienced high temperatures last week and several cooling stations were planned for residents to get a break from the heat. South County cities offer cooling stations for summer. Samantha Bengtson - June 20,...
MONTEREY COUNTY, CA
Paso Robles Daily News

Local winemakers featured in new film

– Local San Luis Obispo County winemakers incorporating ancient winemaking techniques are featured in a new film, “The Amphora Project – Past Forward” by The Wine History Project of San Luis Obispo County. The community is invited to the film’s exclusive, one-night-only premiere on Dec. 1 from 5:30 – 7:30 p.m. at the Park Cinemas in downtown Paso Robles. After the show, attendees can meet the winemakers and taste their wine.
PASO ROBLES, CA
kingcityrustler.com

Local News

STAFF REPORT - April 6, 2017. The local Blue Star Mothers of America group, in conjunction with Nana’s BBQ Grill in Chualar, put on a fundraiser March 25 to help send care packages to U.S. service members deployed all over the world. Catalyst String Quartet hosts workshop for students.
MONTEREY COUNTY, CA
KSBW.com

Ice Skating by the Bay to reopen in Monterey soon

SALINAS, Calif. — Ice Skating by the Bay will return to Monterey in November. The rink, located in Custom House Plaza, will open on Nov. 25 and run through Jan. 1, 2023. Admission is $15 for adults and $13 for kids 12 years old or younger. There is also a season pass option which sells for $225.
MONTEREY, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

Tina Nieto becomes the first woman, openly LGBTQ and Hispanic Sheriff of Monterey County

MONTEREY, Calif. (KION-TV)- Tina Nieto will be the next Sheriff of Monterey County after beating out opponent Joe Moses with 66% of the votes. She becomes the first woman, person of color and openly LGBTQ person to hold the position in Monterey County. Over 65,000 people voted for Tina to be the next person to The post Tina Nieto becomes the first woman, openly LGBTQ and Hispanic Sheriff of Monterey County appeared first on KION546.
ediblemontereybay.com

Ivéta 545 Opens in Downtown Santa Cruz

November 15, 2022 – One would think the Bilanko family’s success with their Ivéta cafés on the Westside of Santa Cruz and at the Graduate Student Commons at UC Santa Cruz, as well as manufacturing their award-winning baking mixes, would keep the family in the dough. But they’ve recently opened a third eatery in Santa Cruz on lower Pacific Avenue.
SANTA CRUZ, CA
kingcityrustler.com

San Lucas students are driving force behind road improvements

SAN LUCAS — Children in San Lucas can now safely walk to school following the construction of new sidewalks and freshly paved streets in the South Monterey County town. A ribbon-cutting ceremony and resource fair took place Oct. 26 at San Lucas Union School to celebrate the completion of the Monterey County Public Works improvement project, which created sidewalks and paved streets in the rural community for the first time in 50 years, according to Monterey County District 3 Supervisor Chris Lopez.
SAN LUCAS, CA
The Paso Robles Press

Red Light Roundup 11/07 – 11/13/2022

Crime data listed below is for information purposes only and subject to change upon the receipt of updated information. All suspects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The data listed below is subject to change each week. Paso Robles Police Department. November 11, 2022. 01:55— Carson...
PASO ROBLES, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

Annual Monterey turkey and ham drive needs public’s help to meet 3,000 donation goal

MONTEREY, Calif. (KION-TV)- The owners of Old Fisherman’s Grotto and The Fish Hopper have teamed up with The Salvation Army of the Monterey Peninsula to provide needy families with Thanksgiving dinners. They are raising money to buy turkeys and hams for families in need. The goal in 2022 is to donate 3,000 turkeys and hams. You can donate The post Annual Monterey turkey and ham drive needs public’s help to meet 3,000 donation goal appeared first on KION546.
MONTEREY, CA
KSBW.com

Handcar tours in Marina make return Thanksgiving weekend

MARINA, Calif. — Handcar tours will officially make its return as they will have an grand opening event set for Thanksgiving weekend. The tours are held by a Southern California family who re-designed old-school handcars and brought them to under used train track in Marina. Video Player: New handcar...
MARINA, CA
kymkemp.com

Missing Trinity County Man Found Alive and Well in Santa Cruz Area

Press release from the Trinity County Sheriff’s Office:. On Tuesday, November 16, 2022, the Trinity County Sheriff’s Office was advised that Frederick Montes, a previously reported missing person, from Trinity County since May of 2022, had been located alive and well in the Santa Cruz area. Agencies involved:
TRINITY COUNTY, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy