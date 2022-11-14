Read full article on original website
fordauthority.com
2022 Ford Maverick Demand Did Not Slow Down In October
The 2022 Ford Maverick is the compact pickup everybody wants, and demand is so high that orders for the 2023 model year may in fact eclipse its sales figure through the end of the year. Perhaps unsurprisingly, the Maverick was recently among the top new vehicles selling at over MSRP, as dealers with little to no inventory are aware of how much they can charge shoppers desperately searching for an in-stock unit. That said, stock units are still leaving franchised stores at an extremely fast pace, according to the automaker’s October 2022 U.S. sales report.
All-New Buick GL8 Century Revealed As Turbocharged Luxury Shaggin' Wagon
The Buick Century has made a triumphant return, but not as another humdrum sedan. It also won't be sold in the USA as Americans have become severely allergic to minivans since the advent of the crossover. The new Century is an upmarket MPV. Think of it as the lovechild of a Toyota Sienna and BMW i7.
One-of-a-kind Ford F-150 that looks like a tank and was custom-built for ‘racing’ goes up for auction
A HIGHLY-CUSTOMIZED 2019 Ford F-150 with a para-military-like design has been slated to go up for auction on Saturday. The high-end truck was manufactured by US Speciality Vehicles (USSV), which produced cars for the Fast and Furious franchise. Named the Hamba, USSV’s Ford F-150 reinterpretation is powered by its original...
MotorAuthority
2023 Kia EV6 GT delivers 576 hp for $62,695
Buyers in the market for an electric vehicle that offers serious performance don't need to drop six figures, as there are interesting options that won't break the bank, such as the 2023 Kia EV6 GT which can be had for $62,695, including a $1,295 destination charge. It isn't cheap, especially...
electrek.co
Schwinn’s Coston CE e-bike falls $1,000 to new low at $700 in New Green Deals
Are you ready to take a trip downtown without riding in the car? Well, Schwinn’s Coston CE electric bike is on sale for $700, which is $1,000 below its normal going rate. Marking the lowest price that we’ve tracked all-time, this e-bike can ride for as long as 35 miles before it’s time to recharge, all without a single drop of gas or oil. We also have a wide selection of Tesla and e-bike discounts in today’s New Green Deals, so you won’t want to miss that either.
MotorAuthority
Ringbrothers reveals a 1948 Chevy “super truck” called Enyo
Ringbrothers has returned to the SEMA show with a modified 1948 Chevrolet pickup truck that the Wisconsin company bills as its most extreme creation yet. That's a significant claim considering the same company has previously revealed a stunning 1972 AMC Javelin AMX with 1,100 hp on tap, as well as a 1969 Dodge Charger that took over 4,700 hours to complete.
Drako Motors Teases 2,000-HP Dragon Electric Super-SUV
Drako Motors has again teased the 2,000-horsepower Dragon electric super-SUV on its social media channels, just days before its November 17 reveal. The latest image doesn't give much away, but it's clear to see this all-electric SUV will be a truly striking machine. Sporting gullwing doors like the Tesla Model X, the Dragon appears to have a sleek, low-slung appearance reminiscent of the recently revealed Ferrari Purosangue.
fordauthority.com
Watch Special Ford Towing Livestream Event Right Here: Video
The 2023 Ford Super Duty lineup debuted a short while ago, with the all-new pickup gaining a ton of new features designed to improve towing, hauling, and overall functionality for owners and business who depend on their trucks for their livelihoods. As Ford Authority previously reported, pickups from The Blue Oval are generally among the top considered models buyers look for when they’re in the market for a new vehicle. Additionally, Ford trucks helped the brand maintain high loyalty rates in a recent J.D. Power survey. With so many current and future truck owners out there, the automaker has revealed that it will host a livestream event mostly dedicated to towing tips.
Truth About Cars
Electric Buick SUV Spied
Spy shooters have spotted a Buick EV SUV. While Autoblog's headline refers to it as a Buick Electra, it's unclear if Buick will actually use that moniker or if it will get a generic alphanumeric like E1-E9 -- Buick has trademarked those names, along with Electra. The size of this...
fordauthority.com
Ford Explorer Sales Place First In Segment In Third Quarter 2022
Ford Explorer sales increased in United States and Mexico during the third quarter of 2022. In the United States, Ford Explorer deliveries totaled 53,326 units in Q3 2022, an increase of about 27 percent compared to 41,933 units sold in Q3 2021. In the first nine months of the year,...
RideApart
This Massive Barn Find Bike Collection Filled Five Shipping Containers
There’s something immensely appealing about the idea of a barn find, isn’t there? The idea that a solid machine has just been left sitting somewhere, due to circumstances completely out of its control—and that you’re the person who can lovingly bring it back to life is downright enticing. Granted, it takes a certain kind of person who’s into a fixer-upper lifestyle, but if that’s you, then you know what I mean.
fordauthority.com
Ford BlueOval City Has Its Fair Share Of Detractors
The automotive industry is currently in the earliest stages of transitioning away from internal combustion powered vehicles. Ford is among the first of a group of automakers to outline a path toward full electrification, which will see the company spend upwards of $50 billion in an effort to produce at least two million EVs annually by 2026. One major pillar of the plan is the BlueOval City complex that officially broke ground in September, which is currently on track to go online in 2025. However, per a new report from Bloomberg, some people directly and indirectly impacted by the assembly plant are skeptical of the new project.
fordauthority.com
Next-Gen Ford Ranger Production Begins In South Africa
The next-generation Ford Ranger global rollout is still taking place, as some plants tasked with producing the mid-size pickup are getting ready to switch over to the redesigned model, while others soldier on with the current truck until next year. As Ford Authority previously reported, Ford Thailand Manufacturing was the first facility to start building the pickup, with examples for that plant destined for Australia and other countries in the region. Now, the Silverton Assembly plant in South Africa has fully switched over to the new pickup, per an official report from the automaker.
fordauthority.com
M-Sport Ford Fiesta Supplies Secured Despite Cancellation
The Ford Fiesta remains a popular vehicle in the United Kingdom and has been sold in Europe and other markets for decades. But that will come to an end next spring, when production of the subcompact at the Cologne Assembly plant makes way for an upcoming EV. It was unclear how M-Sport would accommodate the change, as the organization relies heavily on the Ford Fiesta for its rally programs, but it turns out its relationship with Ford allowed M-Sport the opportunity to secure enough of a supply for years to come.
fordauthority.com
Ford Picks Rockwell Automation As EV Assembly Provider
The Blue Oval is currently gearing up for a two million EV production run rate, a milestone it hopes to achieve by 2026. As part of its ambitious goal, the company is landing deals with multiple companies to secure the raw materials needed to produce batteries. It is also building new plants and reconfiguring preexisting facilities to accommodate electric vehicle production. Now, Rockwell Automation announced that Ford has decided to work with the company to provide its manufacturing expertise to three plants key to the company’s EV ambitions.
Carscoops
One Man And The Ford Bronco He’s Built Over A Lifetime
Phil Nielson has owned this 1967 Ford Bronco almost since it was new. Over the decades, he’s fabricated parts for it as he’s seen fit. Today, it’s so customized and unique that it could never be duplicated. It stands as a masterclass in how differently some folks approach problems and create solutions, sometimes with their own bare hands.
bikeexif.com
Twinshock Twins: Two Yamaha flat trackers built to race
Alex Winkler wears many hats. By day he’s an industrial mechanic—but by night, he puts those skills to work in his home garage, restoring and rebuilding vintage bikes. When the weekend rolls around, Alex wheels his creations out of the garage and goes racing. While we can all...
fordauthority.com
Here’s Why 2023 Ford Transit Trail Has The Blue Oval Front Grille
Ford recently debuted the 2023 Ford Transit Trail, bringing an off-road-ready van to the North American market. However, a variation of the Transit Trail has been on sale in Europe for several years. While the two vehicles share a name and the basic underpinnings, the variants differ from one another, and can be easily told apart by the front grille design. Ford Authority recently had the opportunity to speak with a member of the Ford Transit Trail team to find out more about the decision to switch up the grille for the American version.
fordauthority.com
Ford F-150 Lightning Is Top Choice In 2022 EV Truck Survey
The Ford F-150 Lightning arrived at U.S. dealers earlier this year, and is averaging about 2,500 units sold per month in sales. Buyers consistently rank it as the EV pickup they’d most likely buy, and it has already won over Tesla owners and Ram pickup owners, with conquest sales representing the vast majority of sales, at least at this juncture. As such, it isn’t too surprising that the Lightning once again occupied the top spot in the Autolist 2022 EV Truck Survey, as EV buyers and current pickup owners rated it as their first choice in the segment for the second year in a row.
