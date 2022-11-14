The Justice Department indicated in a court filing Thursday that it plans to ask the Supreme Court to reinstate the Biden administration's student debt relief program. "The government will be filing an application with the Supreme Court to vacate a separate injunction against the Secretary's action entered by the Eighth Circuit earlier this week," the DOJ said in the filing with US 5th Circuit Court of Appeals, which the administration asked to pause a lower court judge's ruling striking down the policy.

