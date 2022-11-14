Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
2-year-old and Father Found Dead in Apartment: Baby Starves to Death After Dad Dies of a Heart Attackjustpene50New York City, NY
New York City households to get payments up to $1,050R.A. HeimNew York City, NY
Deadline nears for Brooklyn rents of $473, $563, even $0 per monthBeth TorresBrooklyn, NY
Increased In Arrests of NY Citizens Recording Videos of NYPDAbdul GhaniNew York City, NY
Woman Who Throws a Molotov Cocktail Bottle Into NYPD Van During 2020 George Floyd Protest Was Sentenced For 6 YearsAbdul GhaniBrooklyn, NY
Related
News Channel Nebraska
First on CNN: Secret Service agent from Trump's motorcade on January 6 interviewed by House committee
The House select committee investigating the January 6, 2021, insurrection, is interviewing Robert Engel, the lead agent in former President Donald Trump's motorcade on the day of the US Capitol attack, two sources tell CNN. Former White House staffer Cassidy Hutchinson testified publicly at a hearing in June that then-deputy...
Biden administration says Saudi prince has immunity in Khashoggi killing lawsuit
WASHINGTON, Nov 17 (Reuters) - The Biden administration ruled on Thursday that Saudi Arabian Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman has immunity from a lawsuit over the murder of Jamal Khashoggi, drawing immediate condemnation from the slain journalist's former fiancee.
News Channel Nebraska
Obama: Democrats 'thumped' election deniers in key midterm races
Former President Barack Obama on Thursday praised Democratic organizers and campaigns for successfully defeating election-denying Republican candidates in a handful of midterm races in states that could play a major role in deciding the 2024 presidential contest. "They got thumped. They got beat. And particularly in these secretary of state...
News Channel Nebraska
Justice Department signals it plans to ask the Supreme Court to reinstate Biden's student debt relief program
The Justice Department indicated in a court filing Thursday that it plans to ask the Supreme Court to reinstate the Biden administration's student debt relief program. "The government will be filing an application with the Supreme Court to vacate a separate injunction against the Secretary's action entered by the Eighth Circuit earlier this week," the DOJ said in the filing with US 5th Circuit Court of Appeals, which the administration asked to pause a lower court judge's ruling striking down the policy.
Oath Keeper admits Jan. 6 was 'stupid'; Kari Lake refuses to admit defeat after losing election
This week in extremism, from USA TODAY.
News Channel Nebraska
Democrats poised to pick Hakeem Jeffries as Nancy Pelosi's successor
House Democrats appear likely to choose New York Rep. Hakeem Jeffries to succeed Speaker Nancy Pelosi, a potentially historic move to elect the first Black person to lead a party in Congress. After Pelosi announced Thursday that she'd relinquish the leadership role she held for 20 years, the speaker wouldn't...
Top aide to Eric Adams set to resign
Lorraine Grillo’s planned last day is Jan. 6, following the expected exit next month of the mayor’s longtime confidant and current chief of staff, Frank Carone.
Hey Mr. President, you can’t rule this country with ‘a pen and a phone’
The federal courts aren't buying President Biden's plan to unilaterally spend $400 billion in taxpayers' money on student loan forgiveness.
Russia-Ukraine war live: remains of explosives found at Nord Stream pipeline blast site; 10m Ukrainians without power, says Zelenskiy
Swedish prosecutor does not name suspects but confirms sabotage; nearly one in four Ukrainians cut off from grid as first snow falls
Kherson's newly liberated residents wonder: Who collaborated with the Russians?
Kherson, the provincial capital occupied by Russia, is back in Ukrainian hands. But its people face privation, along with neighbor-against-neighbor suspicions.
Who is Viktor Bout, the arms dealer who could be swapped for Griner?
LONDON, Nov 18 (Reuters) - The life of Viktor Bout reads like a spy thriller. Russia wants the jailed arms dealer back in Moscow and is discussing a prisoner swap with the United States that could see him exchanged for Americans imprisoned in Russia including basketball star Brittney Griner.
Comments / 0