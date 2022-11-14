ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Obama: Democrats 'thumped' election deniers in key midterm races

Former President Barack Obama on Thursday praised Democratic organizers and campaigns for successfully defeating election-denying Republican candidates in a handful of midterm races in states that could play a major role in deciding the 2024 presidential contest. "They got thumped. They got beat. And particularly in these secretary of state...
Justice Department signals it plans to ask the Supreme Court to reinstate Biden's student debt relief program

The Justice Department indicated in a court filing Thursday that it plans to ask the Supreme Court to reinstate the Biden administration's student debt relief program. "The government will be filing an application with the Supreme Court to vacate a separate injunction against the Secretary's action entered by the Eighth Circuit earlier this week," the DOJ said in the filing with US 5th Circuit Court of Appeals, which the administration asked to pause a lower court judge's ruling striking down the policy.
Democrats poised to pick Hakeem Jeffries as Nancy Pelosi's successor

House Democrats appear likely to choose New York Rep. Hakeem Jeffries to succeed Speaker Nancy Pelosi, a potentially historic move to elect the first Black person to lead a party in Congress. After Pelosi announced Thursday that she'd relinquish the leadership role she held for 20 years, the speaker wouldn't...
