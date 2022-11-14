ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bryan Firefighters Association and city at odds over contract

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Negotiations on an agreement between the city of Bryan and the Bryan Firefighters Association have stalled out and have become public after a proposed agreement that expires at the end of the year never made it to Monday’s city council agenda. The agreement is considered...
BRYAN, TX
Small fire extinguished in restroom at A&M Consolidated High School

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - A small fire inside a restroom trashcan on Thursday afternoon resulted in the evacuation of staff and students at A&M Consolidated High School in College Station. The incident occurred around 3:30 p.m. People were allowed back in the building just before 4 p.m. College Station...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
Health experts: Record-breaking flu cases months before peak expected

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Health experts are asking people to be aware of the flu this year after a record-high number of cases in Brazos County the past two months. According to Mary Parrish with the Brazos County Health District, 1,252 cases of the flu were reported in Brazos County in October, surpassing 489 in 2021 and 125 in 2020.
BRAZOS COUNTY, TX
One of A&M’s oldest traditions continues, marking 100 years

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - 2022 marks 100 years since the first Elephant Walk at Texas A&M. It’s one of the oldest traditions that continues today. The senior class meets to walk around campus and commemorate their time at A&M. Wednesday night, hundreds of seniors met at the Corps...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
Classroom Champion: Taylor O’Brien from Mumford High School

MUMFORD, Texas (KBTX) - Taylor O’Brien is this week’s KBTX and American Momentum Bank Classroom Champion. The Mumford High School senior has a 4.05 grade point average and ranks sixth in her class. Taylor is a member of the National Honor Society, Student Council, and band. She also participates in her youth group and helps with Rodeo Play Dates for younger children as a member of Robertson County Cowboy Church. Last year, she was awarded the Mumford Citizenship Award by her teachers.
MUMFORD, TX
Volunteers, city officials begin cleaning up Navasota creek

NAVASOTA, Texas (KBTX) - Cedar Creek in Navasota is receiving a huge makeover. Navasota residents and city officials will be volunteering until Saturday to beautify the creek during “Clean the Creek Week.”. Volunteer Geralyn Backhus says she has lived in Navasota for over 20 years and the creek has...
NAVASOTA, TX
Twin City Mission looks to keep the community warm this winter

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Twin City Mission is trying to make sure everyone can stay warm this winter as the temperature begins to drop. The local organization is collecting coats, blankets, and other winter gear that they’ll give out to the community. Heading into the winter season this year Twin City Mission has already seen a big turnout in donations. Ron Crozier, Twin City Mission’s director of community relations said he believes the recent cold weather has helped remind people about those in the community who don’t have access to something to keep them warm.
BRYAN, TX
Drought conditions improve slightly across the Brazos Valley

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Office of the Texas State Climatologist released a new drought monitor on Thursday morning. This time... it is good news. The widespread rain across the Brazos Valley has helped the drought conditions ever so slightly. Severe drought (Level 2 out 4) has been removed from the Northeastern portions of Brazos County and completely from Madison county.
BRAZOS COUNTY, TX
Huntsville residents concerned over possible censorship at city library

HUNTSVILLE, Texas (KBTX) - Some Huntsville residents are worried about a disconnect between city leaders and the city library surrounding what books and displays the library can have. In late September a “Read With Pride” display was quickly taken down, along with all other displays in the library. The City...
HUNTSVILLE, TX
Sip & shop to support Voices for Children

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Destination Bryan is hosting its annual Wine & Wassail holiday sip and shop event benefitting Voices for Children. Voices for Children Executive Director Amy Faulkner joined News 3 at Noon to talk about this year’s Wine & Wassail event, where patrons can walk store-to-store, sipping wine and homemade wassail while browsing the unique offerings of local businesses.
BRYAN, TX
Grand opening for the Legends Event Center in Bryan

BRYAN, Texas — The Legends Event Center is having it's grand opening on Saturday, Dec. 10 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. This free event will feature all kinds of games, performances and demonstrations. These demonstrations will showcase all of the following facilities:. Volleyball. Basketball. Pickleball. Strength and Conditioning.
BRYAN, TX
‘Lights On’ celebration planned Friday evening in Downtown Bryan

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Destination Bryan kicks off the holiday season with their annual ‘Lights on!’ ceremony on Friday, Nov. 18 in Downtown Bryan. Community members are invited to help switch on thousands of lights at Gloria Sale Park. The event starts at 6 p.m. on Friday with several activities in store.
BRYAN, TX
Texas A&M Meat Judging team wins National Championship

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - At least one group of Texas A&M students is celebrating a national championship this year. On Sunday, November 13, The Texas A&M Meat Judging team claimed the national title at a competition in Nebraska, the program’s first since 2006. The competition consists of judging...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
Citizens Report Leads To The Arrest Of A Former Manager Of The Brazos County Jail’s Food Service Department For Having An Inappropriate Relationship With An Inmate

The Brazos County sheriff’s office thanks a citizen’s report that led to the arrest of the former manager of the county jail’s food service department on a charge of having an inappropriate relationship with an inmate. 62 year old Tammy Shannon turned herself in Wednesday morning at...
BRAZOS COUNTY, TX

