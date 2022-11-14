Read full article on original website
Bryan Firefighters Association and city at odds over contract
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Negotiations on an agreement between the city of Bryan and the Bryan Firefighters Association have stalled out and have become public after a proposed agreement that expires at the end of the year never made it to Monday’s city council agenda. The agreement is considered...
Small fire extinguished in restroom at A&M Consolidated High School
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - A small fire inside a restroom trashcan on Thursday afternoon resulted in the evacuation of staff and students at A&M Consolidated High School in College Station. The incident occurred around 3:30 p.m. People were allowed back in the building just before 4 p.m. College Station...
First Change In 25 Years Of An Interlocal Agreement Between The College Station And Bryan Fire Departments
For the first time in 25 years, there is a change in the interlocal agreement between the College Station and Bryan fire departments. The College Station city council approved a change at its November 10 meeting without public discussion which will reduce the number of CSFD ambulance trips into Bryan.
Brazos County Commissioners Correct An Opponent To The Regional Mobility Authority
Brazos County commissioners spend part of Tuesday’s meeting setting the record straight about the failed attempt to raise vehicle registration fees to help fund transportation projects. County judge Duane Peters told an opponent to the fee increase, Roy Flores, that the purpose of the referendum was to raise money...
Health experts: Record-breaking flu cases months before peak expected
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Health experts are asking people to be aware of the flu this year after a record-high number of cases in Brazos County the past two months. According to Mary Parrish with the Brazos County Health District, 1,252 cases of the flu were reported in Brazos County in October, surpassing 489 in 2021 and 125 in 2020.
One of A&M’s oldest traditions continues, marking 100 years
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - 2022 marks 100 years since the first Elephant Walk at Texas A&M. It’s one of the oldest traditions that continues today. The senior class meets to walk around campus and commemorate their time at A&M. Wednesday night, hundreds of seniors met at the Corps...
Classroom Champion: Taylor O’Brien from Mumford High School
MUMFORD, Texas (KBTX) - Taylor O’Brien is this week’s KBTX and American Momentum Bank Classroom Champion. The Mumford High School senior has a 4.05 grade point average and ranks sixth in her class. Taylor is a member of the National Honor Society, Student Council, and band. She also participates in her youth group and helps with Rodeo Play Dates for younger children as a member of Robertson County Cowboy Church. Last year, she was awarded the Mumford Citizenship Award by her teachers.
City of Bryan announces Broadmoor Drive closures starting Thursday, Nov. 17
BRYAN, Texas — The City of Bryan revealed Wednesday, Nov. 16 via Twitter that sections of Broadmoor Drive will be closed starting Thursday, Nov. 17 for signal updates. The roadway is expected to reopen next week starting on Monday, Nov. 21. According to the announcement, all businesses in the...
Volunteers, city officials begin cleaning up Navasota creek
NAVASOTA, Texas (KBTX) - Cedar Creek in Navasota is receiving a huge makeover. Navasota residents and city officials will be volunteering until Saturday to beautify the creek during “Clean the Creek Week.”. Volunteer Geralyn Backhus says she has lived in Navasota for over 20 years and the creek has...
Twin City Mission looks to keep the community warm this winter
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Twin City Mission is trying to make sure everyone can stay warm this winter as the temperature begins to drop. The local organization is collecting coats, blankets, and other winter gear that they’ll give out to the community. Heading into the winter season this year Twin City Mission has already seen a big turnout in donations. Ron Crozier, Twin City Mission’s director of community relations said he believes the recent cold weather has helped remind people about those in the community who don’t have access to something to keep them warm.
Drought conditions improve slightly across the Brazos Valley
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Office of the Texas State Climatologist released a new drought monitor on Thursday morning. This time... it is good news. The widespread rain across the Brazos Valley has helped the drought conditions ever so slightly. Severe drought (Level 2 out 4) has been removed from the Northeastern portions of Brazos County and completely from Madison county.
Huntsville residents concerned over possible censorship at city library
HUNTSVILLE, Texas (KBTX) - Some Huntsville residents are worried about a disconnect between city leaders and the city library surrounding what books and displays the library can have. In late September a “Read With Pride” display was quickly taken down, along with all other displays in the library. The City...
Company purchases veterans hospital in Marlin, expected to bring around 300 jobs
MARLIN, Texas — Marlin city officials recently announced that the former Thomas T. Connally Veterans Administration Hospital will be revamped as Texas Central Nervous System Veteran Hospital. Marlin hasn't had a veteran hospital since nearly 20 years ago and revamping the hospital fell through. But city officials and Marlin...
Sip & shop to support Voices for Children
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Destination Bryan is hosting its annual Wine & Wassail holiday sip and shop event benefitting Voices for Children. Voices for Children Executive Director Amy Faulkner joined News 3 at Noon to talk about this year’s Wine & Wassail event, where patrons can walk store-to-store, sipping wine and homemade wassail while browsing the unique offerings of local businesses.
Grand opening for the Legends Event Center in Bryan
BRYAN, Texas — The Legends Event Center is having it's grand opening on Saturday, Dec. 10 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. This free event will feature all kinds of games, performances and demonstrations. These demonstrations will showcase all of the following facilities:. Volleyball. Basketball. Pickleball. Strength and Conditioning.
‘Lights On’ celebration planned Friday evening in Downtown Bryan
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Destination Bryan kicks off the holiday season with their annual ‘Lights on!’ ceremony on Friday, Nov. 18 in Downtown Bryan. Community members are invited to help switch on thousands of lights at Gloria Sale Park. The event starts at 6 p.m. on Friday with several activities in store.
Texas A&M Meat Judging team wins National Championship
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - At least one group of Texas A&M students is celebrating a national championship this year. On Sunday, November 13, The Texas A&M Meat Judging team claimed the national title at a competition in Nebraska, the program’s first since 2006. The competition consists of judging...
Brazos County detention officer arrested for inappropriate relationship with inmate
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A former Brazos County detention officer was arrested for having an intimate relationship with an inmate. The Brazos County Sheriff’s Office said Tammy Shannon, a 14-year veteran with the sheriff’s office, was charged with a 3rd-degree felony for violating the civil rights of a person in custody.
