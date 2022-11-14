Read full article on original website
Fox40
‘Jeopardy!’ clue mentioning Brian Laundrie called ‘insensitive’ and ‘tasteless’
TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A clue that appeared on “Celebrity Jeopardy!” is sparking backlash. In Sunday’s episode, actors John Michael Higgins, Wil Wheaton and Joel Kim Booster were given a clue in a category where all responses contained the letter “A,” according to the New York Post.
Elon Musk’s hardcore deadline is here and Twitter employees are resigning in droves
Today marks the day that Twitter employees need to decide if they will sign on to be one of the “hardcore” people that remain at the company. At 5:00 PM EST today, Twitter employees needed to let the company know if they would remain at the company and accept the grueling work culture that new owner Elon Musk is asking of them. According to reports, those who decided to leave the company would receive three weeks’ severance if they agreed to some terms that Twitter has not been able to actually tell them yet.
