Former students of Ron DeSantis said he was a 'total jock' who partied with students and thought it was 'very special' that he graduated from Yale: NYT
Ron DeSantis spent a year after college teaching at a private school in Georgia, per The New York Times. Former students said he had a "smug" air about him and was a "total jock" who partied with students. Some students recalled DeSantis fondly while others remembered "unthinkable" pranks he pulled...
A former student of Ron DeSantis' says he was 'hostile' to her because she was Black and would play 'devil's advocate' about the Civil War: NYT
The student said DeSantis tried "to play devil's advocate that the South had good reason to fight" in the Civil War "to kill other people, over owning people."
White Tennessee State U Professor Robert Pickard Filmed Screaming in Black Student’s Face, ‘YOU HAVE FAILED!’
A white professor at Tennessee State University, an HBCU, has gone viral for all the wrong reasons after he was filmed screaming at the top of his lungs at a Black student. A video clip posted to TikTok on Monday garnered strong responses from viewers confused as to why the teacher belligerently shouted at the student who was doing nothing.
Buster Murdaugh living in South Carolina ahead of a father's murder trial: exclusive pics
Buster Murdaugh is holed up at his girlfriend's apartment in Hilton Head as the South Carolina murder trial of his jailed and disbarred father, Alex Murdaugh, draws near.
Former Ms. South Carolina Forced to Carry Unviable Fetus for 7 Weeks: It 'Was Like a Dagger to the Heart'
Former Ms. South Carolina Jill Hartle is raising awareness of how abortion rights affect women dealing with fetal anomalies through the Ivy Grace Project When Jill and Matt Hartle heard about Roe v. Wade being overturned, Jill was 14 weeks pregnant with their first child. "My husband walks out of the room and he is beet-red furious," says Jill, 35, from Charleston, South Carolina. "We said to each other, 'We cannot believe this is happening' — thinking of our daughter and her future." Little did they know,...
Black-owned Business Profile: Grady Baby Company & Apparel
You’ve heard the phrase “We Full,” when it comes to the city of Atlanta. The company behind the popular t-shirts and hoodies with that phrase on them has expanded what originated as an online business to the Atlanta Beltline. Grady Baby Company & Apparel gear is now available at one of the customized container stores […] The post Black-owned Business Profile: Grady Baby Company & Apparel appeared first on The Atlanta Voice.
restaurant-hospitality.com
Sam Fox’s first bar concept Pushing Daisies to open in Nashville this week
Less than two months after it was announced, the first bar concept from restaurateur Sam Fox, Pushing Daisies, will open in Nashville on Nov. 17. Inspired by Mexican speakeasies and located beneath Fox’s restaurants The Twelve Thirty Club and Blanco Cocina + Cantina, Pushing Daisies will serve variations on the margarita — including a shared punch-bowl version — agave-based cocktails and “drinking snacks.”
Mondo’s First Female President, Stephanie Wernick Barker Honored on Global Power 150 - Women in Staffing List by Staffing Industry Analysts, (SIA)
NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 15, 2022-- MONDO, an Addison Group company, is excited to announce that Stephanie Wernick Barker, Mondo’s first female president, is now an honoree on the coveted 2022 Global Power 150 - Women in Staffing list by Staffing Industry Analysts (SIA). Mondo is the largest national staffing agency specializing exclusively in high-end, niche Tech, IT, and Digital Marketing talent. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221115006221/en/ Stephanie Wernick Barker, Mondo’s first female president, is an honoree on the coveted 2022 Global Power 150 - Women in Staffing List by Staffing Industry Analysts (SIA) (Graphic: Business Wire)
Cookerly Public Relations Appoints Cory Stewart to Lead Agency Into Its Fourth Decade
ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 15, 2022-- Cookerly Public Relations, a leading Southeast public relations and marketing agency, today announced Cory Stewart has been named chief executive officer. Stewart, who previously served as the firm’s chief operating officer, joined the company in 2005 and is a proven marketing communications professional with a diverse portfolio of client successes. He joins Stephen Brown, president, in guiding the company as they fulfill the company’s mantra: to exceed the expectations of every client. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221115006408/en/ Cookerly Public Relations, a leading Southeast public relations and marketing agency, today announced Cory Stewart has been named chief executive officer.
Cognoa Appoints Former CMO, Dr. Sharief Taraman as CEO
– Cognoa, a pediatric behavioral health company appoints Dr. Sharief Taraman as Chief Executive Officer. Dr. Taraman previously served as Cognoa’s Chief Medical Officer and brings nearly two decades of clinical specialization in neurodevelopmental conditions, clinical informatics, and business acumen. – Dr. Taraman served as the company’s Chief Medical...
nrn.com
Restaurant Brands International appoints Patrick Doyle as executive chairman, effective immediately
Restaurant Brands International (RBI) has named Patrick Doyle its executive chairman, effective immediately, the parent company to Burger King, Tim Horton’s, Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen, and Firehouse Subs announced on Wednesday. “I love the restaurant industry,” Doyle said in a statement. “These are four exceptional brands with real opportunities for...
Cosette Pharmaceuticals Appoints Kevin Hickey, Vice President, Brand Sales and Marketing to Accelerate Transformation
BRIDGEWATER, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 17, 2022-- Cosette Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a New Jersey-based specialty pharmaceutical company, today announced the appointment of Kevin Hickey as Vice President, Brand Sales and Marketing, bolstering its executive leadership team. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221117005458/en/ (Photo: Business Wire)
salestechstar.com
Katapult Appoints Retail Industry Veteran Nancy Walsh As New CFO
Former CFO Karissa Cupito Transitions to Senior Advisory Role. Katapult Holdings, Inc, has appointed Nancy Walsh as its new Chief Financial Officer, effective December 12, 2022. Former CFO Karissa Cupito is transitioning into a senior advisory role to support an orderly transition through the first quarter of 2023. Walsh is...
Swisher Promotes Chris Howard to Executive Vice President, External Affairs and New Product Compliance
JACKSONVILLE, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 15, 2022-- Swisher today announced it has promoted Chris Howard to Executive Vice President, External Affairs and New Product Compliance. Howard succeeds Joe Augustus, who recently announced his retirement after more than 33 years with the company. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221115006002/en/ Swisher today announced it has promoted Chris Howard to Executive Vice President, External Affairs and New Product Compliance. (Photo: Business Wire)
