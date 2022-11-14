Read full article on original website
fordauthority.com
Watch Special Ford Towing Livestream Event Right Here: Video
The 2023 Ford Super Duty lineup debuted a short while ago, with the all-new pickup gaining a ton of new features designed to improve towing, hauling, and overall functionality for owners and business who depend on their trucks for their livelihoods. As Ford Authority previously reported, pickups from The Blue Oval are generally among the top considered models buyers look for when they’re in the market for a new vehicle. Additionally, Ford trucks helped the brand maintain high loyalty rates in a recent J.D. Power survey. With so many current and future truck owners out there, the automaker has revealed that it will host a livestream event mostly dedicated to towing tips.
fordauthority.com
2022 Ford Maverick Demand Did Not Slow Down In October
The 2022 Ford Maverick is the compact pickup everybody wants, and demand is so high that orders for the 2023 model year may in fact eclipse its sales figure through the end of the year. Perhaps unsurprisingly, the Maverick was recently among the top new vehicles selling at over MSRP, as dealers with little to no inventory are aware of how much they can charge shoppers desperately searching for an in-stock unit. That said, stock units are still leaving franchised stores at an extremely fast pace, according to the automaker’s October 2022 U.S. sales report.
fordauthority.com
Ford Mustang Mach-E Loses CR’s Recommendation Over Quality
Ford Motor Company vehicles had a mixed showing in the 2022 Consumer Reports automotive reliability survey. As Ford Authority recently reported, the Ford brand dropped four spots in the most recent survey, as a number of vehicles experienced issues. However, Lincoln fared reasonably well, rising 14 spots based improved ratings for the Lincoln Corsair and Lincoln Nautilus. Unfortunately, the Ford Mustang Mach-E did not fare as well, as the EV was one of seven vehicles to lose the coveted Consumer Reports’ recommendation for 2022.
fordauthority.com
Ford Mustang Mach-E Discount Non-Existent In November 2022
The Blue Oval is not offering a Ford Mustang Mach-E discount in November 2022, meaning there are no incentives, cash back deals, financial offers or other discounts available. This continues a trend wherein FoMoCo has not offered incentives for the electric crossover since the beginning of 2022. Ford Mustang Mach-E...
fordauthority.com
Next-Generation Lincoln Nautilus Leaked Ahead Of Debut
After months of speculation about a potential successor, the next-generation Lincoln Nautilus has been partially leaked, thanks to the Ministry of Industry and Information, a regulatory body of the Chinese government. The pictures uploaded to the site confirm that the upcoming mid-size crossover will bear some resemblance to the Lincoln Star Concept, and that it will become a slightly larger vehicle overall.
fordauthority.com
2.0L EcoBoost Swapped Ford Transit Connect Up For Auction
The Ford Transit Connect soldiers on for another year, potentially being killed off after the 2023 model year, according to a recent report. For years, the van and wagon lineup inspired enthusiasts to dream of a theoretical ST performance range topper that would obviously never happen, especially after the cancellation of the North American Ford Focus lineup in 2018. However, one owner decided to make that dream a reality, swapping the Ford 2.0L I4 EcoBoost into their 2014 Ford Transit Connect XLT wagon, along with a host of other upgrades, for a truly unique vehicle that may be one of a kind. And now, that creation is up for auction on Cars & Bids.
fordauthority.com
Ford Explorer Sales Place First In Segment In Third Quarter 2022
Ford Explorer sales increased in United States and Mexico during the third quarter of 2022. In the United States, Ford Explorer deliveries totaled 53,326 units in Q3 2022, an increase of about 27 percent compared to 41,933 units sold in Q3 2021. In the first nine months of the year,...
electrek.co
Schwinn’s Coston CE e-bike falls $1,000 to new low at $700 in New Green Deals
Are you ready to take a trip downtown without riding in the car? Well, Schwinn’s Coston CE electric bike is on sale for $700, which is $1,000 below its normal going rate. Marking the lowest price that we’ve tracked all-time, this e-bike can ride for as long as 35 miles before it’s time to recharge, all without a single drop of gas or oil. We also have a wide selection of Tesla and e-bike discounts in today’s New Green Deals, so you won’t want to miss that either.
fordauthority.com
Ford BlueOval City Has Its Fair Share Of Detractors
The automotive industry is currently in the earliest stages of transitioning away from internal combustion powered vehicles. Ford is among the first of a group of automakers to outline a path toward full electrification, which will see the company spend upwards of $50 billion in an effort to produce at least two million EVs annually by 2026. One major pillar of the plan is the BlueOval City complex that officially broke ground in September, which is currently on track to go online in 2025. However, per a new report from Bloomberg, some people directly and indirectly impacted by the assembly plant are skeptical of the new project.
RideApart
This Massive Barn Find Bike Collection Filled Five Shipping Containers
There’s something immensely appealing about the idea of a barn find, isn’t there? The idea that a solid machine has just been left sitting somewhere, due to circumstances completely out of its control—and that you’re the person who can lovingly bring it back to life is downright enticing. Granted, it takes a certain kind of person who’s into a fixer-upper lifestyle, but if that’s you, then you know what I mean.
fordauthority.com
Ford Picks Rockwell Automation As EV Assembly Provider
The Blue Oval is currently gearing up for a two million EV production run rate, a milestone it hopes to achieve by 2026. As part of its ambitious goal, the company is landing deals with multiple companies to secure the raw materials needed to produce batteries. It is also building new plants and reconfiguring preexisting facilities to accommodate electric vehicle production. Now, Rockwell Automation announced that Ford has decided to work with the company to provide its manufacturing expertise to three plants key to the company’s EV ambitions.
fordauthority.com
Lincoln Navigator Incentive Offers 5.9 Percent APR In November 2022
A Lincoln Navigator incentive offers 5.9 percent APR for 75 months in November 2022. The aforementioned financing offer is available nationwide. Lincoln did not specify when this particular offer will expire, but it’s highly likely that it will run through the end of the month. The lack of more...
Digital Trends
This 65-inch QLED TV is in the discount bin for less than $400
Walmart Black Friday deals are traditionally a great time to buy a new TV and this year is no different. With the sale starting a little early, you can beat the rush and buy an Onn. 65-inch QLED TV for only $398, saving you a huge $180 off the usual price. A fantastic opportunity to embrace the latest visual technology for less, this is easily one of the best Black Friday TV deals around. The perfect chance to beat the rush, here’s why you need this TV in your life.
speedonthewater.com
Mercury Marine Launching V-10 Verado Outboards
During a press event yesterday at its Lake X product development and testing facility, Mercury Marine introduced the first-ever V-10 outboard engines in the form of 350- and 400-hp Verado models. According to a press release from the Fond du Lac, Wis., company, the SmartCraft-compatible, 5.7-liter engines are the quietest in their class.
fordauthority.com
Next-Gen Ford Ranger Production Begins In South Africa
The next-generation Ford Ranger global rollout is still taking place, as some plants tasked with producing the mid-size pickup are getting ready to switch over to the redesigned model, while others soldier on with the current truck until next year. As Ford Authority previously reported, Ford Thailand Manufacturing was the first facility to start building the pickup, with examples for that plant destined for Australia and other countries in the region. Now, the Silverton Assembly plant in South Africa has fully switched over to the new pickup, per an official report from the automaker.
fordauthority.com
2022 Ford Ranger Earns Acceptable Rating In New IIHS Test
The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS) updated its side-impact evaluation test to better reflect the heavier vehicles that now ply American roads. As Ford Authority previously reported, a number of vehicles from The Blue Oval performed well, despite having been designed before the new standard was implemented. The Ford Explorer and Lincoln Aviator aced the test, followed more recently by the Ford Mustang Mach-E. Now, the 2022 Ford Ranger has been subjected to the new side-test, and the results were generally favorable for the mid-size pickup.
fordauthority.com
M-Sport Ford Fiesta Supplies Secured Despite Cancellation
The Ford Fiesta remains a popular vehicle in the United Kingdom and has been sold in Europe and other markets for decades. But that will come to an end next spring, when production of the subcompact at the Cologne Assembly plant makes way for an upcoming EV. It was unclear how M-Sport would accommodate the change, as the organization relies heavily on the Ford Fiesta for its rally programs, but it turns out its relationship with Ford allowed M-Sport the opportunity to secure enough of a supply for years to come.
fordauthority.com
Ford Bronco Off-Roadeo Opens Up To 2023 Bronco Sport Owners
The Bronco Off-Roadeo experience has been steadily expanding its operations since initially rolling out in 2021. As Ford Authority previously reported, the automaker has opened up limited events for non-Bronco order holders and held two ladies-only experiences in 2022. This season, several winter dates are planned for the locations in warmer climates, and going forward, more Ford Bronco Sport owners will be able to attend, as The Blue Oval officially revealed that every order holder and owner is eligible to attend any Off-Roadeo in the future.
