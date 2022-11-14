Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Student gets shoes for bullied classmate: "It was upsetting him"Amy ChristieBuffalo, NY
State of Emergency Issued Ahead of Sizeable Expected SnowfallJ.M. LesinskiBuffalo, NY
Popular restaurant chain opens another new location in New York StateKristen WaltersBuffalo, NY
Lunch Bites Aplenty at Lucky’s Texas HotsJ.M. LesinskiBuffalo, NY
History: the Shocking Invention of the Electric ChairDr. Mozelle MartinBuffalo, NY
Related
These stores will be closed Thanksgiving Day this year
(WJW/WKBN) – Attention shoppers — many retailers have announced that their doors will be closed on Thanksgiving this year. WKBN’s sister station, FOX 8, has compiled a list of stores that will be closed on Thanksgiving Day. This list will be updated as more retailers announce closures.
My five Walmart frozen food items to help you cut your grocery bill and simplify cooking
SHOPPERS can find almost anything they're craving in the frozen section. Frozen foods are often overlooked, but they can save you time and money and at Walmart there are deals to help you save. As someone who recently moved out on my own, grocery shopping has become a big part...
Free Turkey, $30 Meals for 10, And More: Save Money On Thanksgiving With These Grocery Store Steals
(Ekaterina Bolovtsova/Pexels) Thanksgiving is coming soon, and that means it's time to cook up one of the biggest dinners of the year. Unfortunately, inflation is at a fever pitch and many families throughout New Jersey are starting to feel the squeeze. What's a family to do?
9 Best Dollar Tree Items To Buy Now To Prepare for Winter
Dollar Tree may be the place you only go for quick and affordable party or cleaning supplies, but you'd be amazed at the breadth of items the discount store offers each season. Though we're still...
thebrag.com
Here’s all the bargains starting tomorrow for McDonald’s ’30 Deals 30 Days’
McDonald’s popular ’30 Deals 30 Days’ kicks off tomorrow, and there’s a whole lot of bargains to be enjoyed every day for the next thirty days. 30 Days of Deals is an initiative that McDonald’s Australia unveiled three years ago, which saw different deals available for every day of November, and the popular offer returns again tomorrow.
Kroger self-checkout ‘cash-back scheme saw brazen thief fool staff 21 times’ & it has nothing to do with ‘banana trick’
A KROGER self-checkout "cash-back scheme" reportedly saw a brazen thief fool the staff over 20 times and it apparently has nothing to do with the "banana trick." after he was seen walking into several Kroger stores and buying a small item at the self-checkout and using a card to select cash back.
I tried fried chicken from 3 different grocery stores, and there's only one I'll buy from now on
I tasted fried chicken from the popular chains Lucky Supermarket, Safeway, and Walmart to find the best option to grab in a pinch.
How selling neighborhood 'trash' on Facebook Marketplace for 5 hours a week landed a 27-year-old an extra $37,000 this year
Sarah Scott only works on her Facebook Marketplace side hustle for five hours a week. The extra cash bumps her total income to six figures.
The best Costco store in the country is located in this state
Costco is truly a one-stop shop, with items ranging from bulk budget buys and seasonal baked goods to electronics and household essentials. The warehouse chain currently operates in 46 different states, with the exception of Maine, Rhode Island, West Virginia and Wyoming, all of which are devoid of a single location.
Walmart’s Black Friday 2022 ad has leaked online: These are the top deals
Walmart is giving shoppers a sneak peak at the deals ahead of its first “Black Friday Deal for Days 2022” sale. The retail giant has leaked its Black Friday ad online with all the price drops it will release on Nov. 7 at 7 p.m. ET online. In-store deals will start on Nov. 9 at 6 a.m. local time.
I work in Aldi – here’s the secret to getting discounts, it works every time and could save you lots of money
AN ALDI worker has revealed the secret to bagging a discount at the tills - and it always works. Fiona Forrester is a store manager in Glenrothes, Fife and has worked for the bargain supermarket for a whopping 20 years. She has now shared her top tips to help customers...
Another Fabric Store Is Closing Its Doors
The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: BestLifeOnline and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
America’s Biggest Mall Owner Is Shutting Down Most of Its Shopping Centers on Thanksgiving Day
Some of the country’s largest shopping centers are staying closed on Thanksgiving. But not all of them. The United States’ biggest mall owner, Simon Property Group, confirmed to FN that it will keep all of its locations closed on Nov. 24, or Thanksgiving Day, this year, with the exception of two properties in Las Vegas: Forum Shops at Caesars and Shops at Crysals.
4 Dollar Store Items To Avoid Buying This Holiday Season
The end of the year is an expensive time. According to the National Retail Federation, consumers spent $886.7 billion on retail goods during November and December alone. With how daunting the holiday...
I’m a retail expert – the hidden way Walmart is using your picture to warn other stores if you steal from self-checkout
WALMART'S self-checkout aisle is not as unprotected as it seems, using cameras to keep track of customer activity. According to a retail theft expert, Walmart has protection systems in place in order to curb the amount of theft that goes on at the stores. Jeremiah Korn, an Asset Protection Investigator...
Dollar General Store Replacement Announced
The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: winsightgrocerybusiness and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
4 Dollar Store Items Americans Are Purchasing the Most Right Now
Dollar stores are a mainstay in American life, with a 2020 survey indicating that around 60% of Americans had shopped at a Dollar Tree in the previous 12 months. The two heavyweights in the industry...
Starbucks Red Cup Day 2022: Get A Free Reusable Cup With Holiday And Hand-Crafted Orders
Just in time for the holidays, Starbucks is celebrating once again by having its annual Red Cup Day, where customers can receive a free 16-ounce, limited-edition reusable red cup with a qualifying drink order, according to Starbucks. By giving out reusable cups for free among other environmental efforts, Starbucks hopes to cut down on at least half of the plastic waste in the environment by 2030. Starbucks' limited-edition reusable red cup for 2022 is partly made up of recycled materials, and customers can get 10 cents off their beverage purchase and an extra 25 stars if they're Starbucks Rewards members just by bringing a reusable cup to any Starbucks location and getting their drink made in the cup.
Visit The Largest Christmas Shop in New York
The Empire State has quite a few wonderful ways to usher in the holiday season. Between the magical Christmas light displays and festivals, there is so much going on you’ll be hard-pressed to fit it all in this season. However, after you take a look at this one-of-a-kind Christmas shop in Saratoga County, you might just want to visit.
Aldi Just Dropped a Festive New Snack That's Nearly Identical to This Fan-Favorite Trader Joe's Item
Peppermint season is here, the most refreshing time of year! Sweet candy canes, warm peppermint mochas, desserts sprinkled with crunchy, minty pieces — it’s all so delicious. And this year, Aldi has a new festive snack for our peppermint-loving hearts, which is surprisingly similar to a Trader Joe’s treat from 2020. Stop by the nut aisle to try the Choceur Candy Cane Chocolate Covered Almonds at Aldi, which are roasted almonds dipped in dark and white chocolate, with bits of crushed candy cane inside. It’s the perfect savory-sweet treat, which Instagram user @aldi.mademedoit loved. “These literally fell from heaven and landed in...
Power 93.7 WBLK
Buffalo NY
34K+
Followers
14K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT
93.7 WBLK plays the best urban music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Buffalo, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 2