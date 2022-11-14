Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
2-year-old and Father Found Dead in Apartment: Baby Starves to Death After Dad Dies of a Heart Attackjustpene50New York City, NY
New York City households to get payments up to $1,050R.A. HeimNew York City, NY
Deadline nears for Brooklyn rents of $473, $563, even $0 per monthBeth TorresBrooklyn, NY
Increased In Arrests of NY Citizens Recording Videos of NYPDAbdul GhaniNew York City, NY
Woman Who Throws a Molotov Cocktail Bottle Into NYPD Van During 2020 George Floyd Protest Was Sentenced For 6 YearsAbdul GhaniBrooklyn, NY
Related
Turkey giveaways ahead of Thanksgiving in New York City
Here are some turkey giveaways across the five boroughs for anyone who needs a little help this holiday season.
Hochul declares emergency as 6 feet of snow threatens upstate; NYC cold to continue
Gov. Kathy Hochul declared a state of emergency effective Thursday as upstate New York faces a potentially historic snowstorm that may dump 6 feet of snow.
nrf.com
10 must-see New York City stores
NRF 2023: Retail’s Big Show offers a chance to peek into the future as it’s being created in one of the world’s great retail centers — New York City. Daniel Hodges, CEO of Retail Store Tours, has selected 10 spaces that highlight innovations driving the future of retail.
americanmilitarynews.com
Pics: Car explodes in New York City: Report
A car parked on the street went up in flames, reportedly after a loud booming sound, in the Hudson Yards area of New York City on Thursday. Twitter user JarekFA posted a photo of the blaze at 10:51 a.m., noting that the car was parked on West 33rd Street. Two minutes later, the user posted an animated GIF of the car consumed in flames with the caption, “Flaming up good.”
Security firms are turning NYC's street trees into surveillance posts for guards
A Lower East Side tree with an electronic surveillance dot drilled into its trunk. The trees are watching. [ more › ]
smartcitiesdive.com
NYC launches housing-first pilot
New York City announced a series of reforms on Monday intended to allow more people to access city-funded rental assistance with fewer administrative barriers. It also announced a new housing-first pilot program that provides unsheltered homeless individuals with affordable housing and various services. Modeled after Houston’s housing-first strategy, the New...
Park Hill Apartments tenants protest poor living conditions: ‘We have had enough’
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- “We have had enough” were words echoed by numerous Park Hill tenants during a protest against poor living conditions, which they said have been ongoing for several years. The tenants, along with members of grassroots organization Citizen Action of New York, gathered outside the...
fox5ny.com
Golden Girls Kitchen NYC is set to open soon
NEW YORK - The Golden Girls fans can say "thank you for being a friend" and get their fix of the beloved sitcom in a pop-up restaurant coming to the Seaport District in Lower Manhattan. The experience opens Dec. 7 and it's already accepting reservations. If the concept sounds familiar,...
fox5ny.com
5th Avenue to close to car traffic in December for first time ever
NEW YORK - For the first time ever, Manhattan's Fifth Avenue will be closed to all vehicular traffic for three Sundays in December as part of a program dubbed "Fifth Avenue for All." On December 4th, 11th, and 18th, between the hours of noon and 6 p.m., Fifth Avenue will...
pix11.com
New law raises punishment for stealing packages
This year, a new New Jersey law brought stiffer penalties against porch pirates. This year, a new New Jersey law brought stiffer penalties against porch pirates. Push grows in New York to end mandatory minimum sentencing. Advocates on Wednesday launched a statewide campaign to revamp sentencing laws and empower judges...
howafrica.com
Black Cosplayer Tapped by New York Mayor Eric Adams As New Judge
New York City Mayor Eric Adams has appointed five new members to the city’s judiciary, including well-known cosplayer Dale Fong-Frederick. According to the New York Post, Fong-Fredrick, 51, is known among fellow fantasy Middle Ages enthusiasts as Sir Jibril al-Dakhil, the fictional “son of a Moorish baron and a mother born of Spanish royalty” who is rumored to “competently dance the pole in disguise,” according to the Society of Creative Anachronism (SCA) website.
New York City Football Club stadium to be built in Queens for $780M
New York City Football Club fans will no longer have to watch matches at Yankee Stadium because a brand new stadium is coming to Queens. The $780 million home for the club will have 25,000 seats.
Salvation Army hands out hundreds of turkeys in Brooklyn
NEW YORK -- The Salvation Army helped families in Brooklyn get ready for Thanksgiving on Tuesday.The organization partnered with CMA CGM Group and handed out 1,000 turkeys in Bushwick.RELATED STORY: Due to inflation, experts say it will cost less to eat out on Thanksgiving than to hostThe giveaway was part of an initiative to feed approximately 130,000 people this Thanksgiving.
New York City households to get payments up to $1,050
money in handPhoto by JP Valery (Creative Commons) If you live in New York, here is some good news that will help you out with some upcoming holiday spending. About 3 million New York state homeowners started receiving property-tax rebates of up to $1,050. In New York City, households got an average of $425 back.
AccuWeather: Brisk and cold
Windy and cold weather continues on Friday with intervals of clouds and sunshine.
It might snow for the first time this season in the New York area tonight!
It's that time of the year, folks: reports about the very first snow of the season are officially making the rounds. Despite the unseasonal warm November we've had so far, the National Weather Service just announced that certain areas north and west of New York City will likely experience cold rain mixed with some snow tonight. Folks in the city should brace themselves for up to two inches of rain and fairly cold weather, though.
architecturaldigest.com
Step Inside Athena Calderone’s Brooklyn Backyard Oasis
After tackling the renovation of their four-story Greek Revival town house in Brooklyn’s Cobble Hill neighborhood, tastemaker and designer Athena Calderone and her husband, Victor, were understandably fatigued—and, not to mention, at the end of their budget. Though they had the rare advantage of a 25-foot-wide plot, the backyard was “a tangled mess of so many vines, weeds, and overgrown trees,” Athena says. “It [had] untapped potential and remained that way for a good couple of years.”
NY Child Asked To Wear Shape-Control For New Stepmom's Wedding
Body-shaming a young girl.(dissolvegirl/iStock) Would you make a child wear shapewear so they could fit into a dress for your wedding? If you’re not getting married, imagine the situation for any other event with a formal dress code, would you make a child wear shapewear?
cityandstateny.com
Zellnor Myrie and Diana Richardson are engaged
Love was in the air at Somos as lawmakers, political operatives and lobbyists descended on Puerto Rico for the annual post-election legislative retreat. On Saturday, the last full day of the conference, state Sen. Zellnor Myrie and former Assembly Member Diana Richardson got engaged, multiple sources told City & State. The pair have dated for years, and though they’ve never publicly announced their relationship, they haven’t gone out of their way to hide it. Their courtship has been an open secret among New York political circles, going back to Myrie’s first campaign for state Senate in 2018. The pair represented partially overlapping districts in Central Brooklyn, and in 2020, they protested for racial justice together at Brooklyn’s Barclays Center, both getting pepper sprayed by the NYPD.
cititour.com
Marcus Samuelsson's new Restaurant Hav & Mar Opens in Chelsea
Celebrity Chef and Food Network Star Marcus Samuelsson and Chef Rose Noël have opened Hav & Mar, a new seafood centric restaurant in New York City's Chelsea neigborhood. The restaurant celebrates Samuelsson's Swedish and African roots with a festive menu and creative cocktail program. The meal starts with roti...
Comments / 0