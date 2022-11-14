Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
onfocus.news
Marshfield Police Reports from November 2-17
Walmart loss prevention worker reported that they had assembled a retail theft case for a 30 year old Pittsville female. In total they have identified 14 cases of retail theft from August to November. Loss prevention staff provided the camera footage and reports for all instances. A request for charges will filed with the Marathon County DA’s Office for retail theft.
onfocus.news
Details Released in Marshfield Murder Case
MARSHFIELD, WI (OnFocus) – On November 15, 2022 at approximately 10:42am Marshfield Police Officers and Wood County Deputies responded to 309 S. Sycamore Ave in response to a welfare check of a 41-year-old Marshfield woman, Melissa L. Wright. According to a statement from MPD, a co-worker of Melissa called...
UPMATTERS
Two cabins in northern Wisconsin vandalized, Sheriff asking for public’s help
MERRILL, Wis. (WFRV) – Authorities are asking for the public’s help in relation to two separate incidents of cabins getting vandalized, one of which had multiple items stolen. The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office posted on its Facebook page about two separate cabin incidents that happened in Merrill. The...
Update: Fatal Marshfield shooting was murder-suicide, police say
If you or someone you know is in crisis, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255 or text HOME to the Crisis Text Line at 741741. Chat online at 988lifeline.org. UPDATED: Police say a shooting at a Marshfield home that left two people dead was a murder-suicide. According to...
WSAW
Wisconsin Rapids Police looking for suspect in trailer theft
WISCONSIN RAPIDS, Wis. (WSAW) - The Wisconsin Rapids Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying the suspect in the recent theft of a trailer. On November 12, surveillance video shows a person driving an SUV stealing a silver Aluma 8610 trailer with wood pallets from a business on 8th St. South. The incident occurred just after 7 p.m. The vehicle is described as a red SUV with white trim, possibly a Ford Explorer Eddie Bauer edition.
wiproud.com
2 dead by murder/suicide, ex-husband suspected culprit
MARSHFIELD Wis. (WLAX/WEUX) – Two people found dead in a Marshfield home died by murder-suicide, according to information from the Marshfield Police Department. Yesterday morning, law enforcement officers responded for a welfare check on 41-year-old Melissa Wright. At the scene, a vehicle belonging to 48-year-old Heath Heck, Wright’s former...
cwbradio.com
Marshfield Police Department Arrests Man After High Speed Chase
The Marshfield Police Department arrested a man after a high speed chase. The Department observed a vehicle operating during hours of darkness with no headlamps active. A traffic stop was attempted in the 2500 block of S. Central Avenue, but the driver failed to stop. A vehicle pursuit ensued spanning 3.4 miles.
95.5 FM WIFC
UPDATED: Murder-Suicide Reported in Marshfield
MARSHFIELD, WI (WSAU) — Police in Marshfield have named the victims of Tuesday’s incident at a home on S Sycamore Avenue and declared the incident a murder-suicide. On Tuesday, officers arrived at the home at about 10:45 AM to find the front door kicked in and other signs of a struggle. During a protective sweep of the house, they found 41-year-old Melissa L Wright and 48-year-old Heath A Heck deceased from gunshot wounds.
95.5 FM WIFC
Trailer Theft Reported in Wisconsin Rapids
WISCONSIN RAPIDS, WI (WSAU) — Police in Wisconsin Rapids are asking for help to identify an SUV suspected of stealing a trailer from a business last weekend. Surveillance footage shows a vehicle driving off with a trailer loaded with wood pallets on Saturday evening. From the footage, it appears the suspected driver was wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt.
Wausau Police Department issues overnight parking reminder as winter approaches
The Wausau Police Department issued a reminder of overnight parking this winter on their Facebook page:. As the snow begins to fly, it’s good to remind ourselves on what the rules are for overnight parking in the City of Wausau, as well as Snow Emergency Rules. – Year-Round Parking...
WSAW
2 people dead after Marshfield murder-suicide
MARSHFIELD, Wis. (WSAW) - The Marshfield Police Department has released more information regarding an incident at a Marshfield home Tuesday morning. According to a press release, police responded to a home on Sycamore Ave for a welfare check of 41-year-old Melissa Wright. Police say a co-worker called police concerned after Wright did not show up for work.
Suspicious death under investigation in Portage County
An investigation is underway in Portage County after a body was discovered lying along a roadway in the town of Grant. Police responded just before 5:30 p.m. Nov. 12 to a report of a person lying along 110th Street North, south of Washington Avenue. Arriving deputies discovered the person was deceased. Witnesses tell Wausau Pilot & Review crime scene tape surrounded the area for hours on Saturday.
Driver in alleged hit-and-run crash turns himself in
The driver who struck a pedestrian who fled the scene turned himself in to police, according to the Portage County Sheriff’s Department. The crash was reported by a 911 caller at about 8:20 p.m. Nov. 12 on Hwy. 54 in the town of Lanark. Responding Deputies determined the male had been struck by a vehicle that left the scene prior to emergency personal arrival. The male, a 31 year old Amherst man, was transported by Medivac helicopter to Wausau Aspirus Hospital due to his injuries.
onfocus.news
Medford Woman Dies in Crash
MEDFORD, WI (OnFocus) – One person is dead after the SUV they were riding in was involved in a crash on USH 13 by Water Road Township of Mayville. The Clark County Sheriff’s Office received a 9-1-1 call of the crash at about 3:13 pm, on Monday November 14th, 2022. Initial investigation indicates an SUV was northbound on USH 13 when the operator lost control of his vehicle on a bridge while passing a tractor hauling a manure tanker. The SUV entered the west ditch, went over a driveway and struck tree, coming to rest on its side.
cwbradio.com
One Killed in Crash on Highway 13 in the Township of Mayville
One person is dead after the SUV they were riding in was involved in a crash on USH 13 by Water Road Township of Mayville. The Clark County Sheriff’s Office received a 9-1-1 call of the crash at about 3:13 pm, on Monday November 14th, 2022. Initial investigation indicates an SUV was northbound on USH 13 when the operator lost control of his vehicle on a bridge while passing a tractor hauling a manure tanker.
Charges recommended for 2 teens in WI bonfire explosion
TOWN OF MAPLE GROVE, Wis. (AP) — Investigators are recommending criminal charges against two teens in connection with a bonfire explosion at a party in northeastern Wisconsin last month that resulted in critical burns to some in attendance. Shawano County sheriff’s officials said they are asking prosecutors to charge...
hubcitytimes.com
Two dead in Marshfield from gunshot wounds
MARSHFIELD – Two people are dead in Marshfield – the apparent victims of gunshot wounds. According to a Marshfield Police Department news release, Marshfield officers – along with Wood County Sheriff’s Deputies – responded shortly before 11 a.m. on Nov. 15 to a residence in the city of Marshfield.
Medford woman dead, 3 injured in single-vehicle crash
A Medford woman is dead and three people are seriously injured after a single-vehicle crash Monday in Clark County, officials said. The crash, on Hwy. 13 in the town of Mayville, was reported at about 3:15 p.m. Monday near Water Road. Police say the driver of a northbound SUV lost...
wapl.com
Man arrested in Clintonville drug bust
CLINTONVILLE, Wis. — A routine traffic stop leads to a sizeable drug bust in Clintonville. Police say an officer stopped a car for expired license plates along Waupaca Street on Saturday. A canine unit was brought in and alerted on parts of the vehicle. A full search turned up...
onfocus.news
Two Adults Found Dead with Apparent Gunshot Wounds
OnFocus (Marshfield) According to a press release from the Marshfield Police Department. On November 15th at about 10:42am Marshfield officers along with Wood County Deputies responded to a residence located in the City of Marshfield. Upon arrival the officers found the front door of the residence damaged consistent with a break-in. A protective sweep of the residence was completed, during which an adult female and adult male was found deceased of apparent gunshot wounds.
Comments / 0