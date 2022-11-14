ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Daily Mail

'It's absolutely wonderful to leave it with Clare': Sue Barker appears to confirm that Balding will step into her shoes to lead the BBC's coverage of Wimbledon from next summer

Sue Barker has dropped a major hint that Clare Balding will step into her shoes as lead BBC presenter at Wimbledon next summer. Barker, the recently retired star of the BBC's coverage, suggested that Balding would be taking over when they featured together at the BT Sport Action Woman Awards on Wednesday evening.
SkySports

Ronnie O'Sullivan dismisses Shaun Murphy's criticism of his attitude | 'The game means so little to them!'

Murphy spoke out after the reigning world champion said snooker isn't "worth the stress and the hassle". The 40-year-old said: "It is very frustrating, but he's not on his own as a player that talks about how little the game means to them, and it's just one of the things they do with their life, and they have got other things and other interests, the game means so little to them.
worldboxingnews.net

Ionut Baluta fires warning to Liam Davies

Ionut Baluta has issued a warning to Liam Davies stating his intention to knockout the unbeaten Telford favourite in front of his home fans. The pair will collide with the WBC International and vacant European super bantamweight championships on the line at the Telford International Centre on November 19, live on BT Sport.
BBC

Jimmy O'Rourke: Hibernian hero dies aged 76

Former Hibernian attacker Jimmy O'Rourke has died at the age of 76, the Edinburgh club has confirmed. O'Rourke played at Easter Road from 1962-74, making his debut at 16. He scored 122 goals in 325 appearances, including the winner in Hibs' 1972 League Cup final victory and a brace in the famous 7-0 derby demolition of Hearts at Tynecastle on 1 January 1973.

