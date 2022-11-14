Read full article on original website
Related
SkySports
Grand Slam of Darts: Michael van Gerwen wins epic battle vs nine-dart Josh Rock as Jonny Clayton is shocked by Alan Soutar
Michael van Gerwen showed his class in one of the greatest Grand Slam of Darts matches ever played to beat Josh Rock and secure his place in the quarter-finals in Wolverhampton. The last-16 contest got off to an electric start as the up-and-coming Rock hit a spectacular nine-darter in the...
'It's absolutely wonderful to leave it with Clare': Sue Barker appears to confirm that Balding will step into her shoes to lead the BBC's coverage of Wimbledon from next summer
Sue Barker has dropped a major hint that Clare Balding will step into her shoes as lead BBC presenter at Wimbledon next summer. Barker, the recently retired star of the BBC's coverage, suggested that Balding would be taking over when they featured together at the BT Sport Action Woman Awards on Wednesday evening.
SkySports
Ronnie O'Sullivan dismisses Shaun Murphy's criticism of his attitude | 'The game means so little to them!'
Murphy spoke out after the reigning world champion said snooker isn't "worth the stress and the hassle". The 40-year-old said: "It is very frustrating, but he's not on his own as a player that talks about how little the game means to them, and it's just one of the things they do with their life, and they have got other things and other interests, the game means so little to them.
SkySports
Grand Slam of Darts: Raymond van Barneveld and Gerwyn Price to meet again in Wolverhampton
Raymond van Barneveld set up another showdown with Gerwyn Price at the Grand Slam of Darts as they both made it through to the quarter-finals following a drama-filled night of tungsten action in Wolverhampton. Van Barneveld secured a place in his first Grand Slam quarter-final since 2016, after producing a...
SkySports
Paddy Madden interview: Striker on 'sleeping giant' Stockport's rise and beating Wrexham to National League title
Paddy Madden knows there were sceptics when he made the move to Stockport County. The striker, now 32, was at the peak of his powers at Fleetwood Town, but last March he completed a surprise switch from League One to non-league. "I know there were a few eyebrows raised when...
SkySports
Today on Sky Sports Racing: Crystal Glory headlines classy Hexham novice chase for Nicky Richards
With some smart form behind Gelino Bello and Hillcrest, Nicky Richards will be hoping Crystal Glory can make a winning chase debut at Hexham, live on Sky Sports Racing. 12:53 Hexham - Crystal Glory faces decent rivals on chase debut. Crystal Glory looks a stayer to follow and makes his...
SkySports
Chris Eubank Jr vs Liam Smith and Josh Taylor vs Jack Catterall - promoter Ben Shalom on the latest developments
British super-fights like Chris Eubank Jr against Liam Smith and Josh Taylor’s high-profile rematch with Jack Catterall are the subject of intense discussion. BOXXER promoter Ben Shalom joins the Toe2Toe podcast to provide the latest updates with developments in making these two major contests. Plus he reviews the Manchester...
SkySports
Chanelle Pharma 1965 Chase: Constitution Hill and L'Homme Presse star at Ascot on Saturday
Gold Cup hope L'Homme Presse will make his seasonal debut in the Chanelle Pharma 1965 Chase at Ascot on Saturday - a card which also features the return of Champion Hurdle favourite Constitution Hill. The Venetia Williams-trained L'Homme Presse was one of the last season's leading novice chasers, winning his...
worldboxingnews.net
Ionut Baluta fires warning to Liam Davies
Ionut Baluta has issued a warning to Liam Davies stating his intention to knockout the unbeaten Telford favourite in front of his home fans. The pair will collide with the WBC International and vacant European super bantamweight championships on the line at the Telford International Centre on November 19, live on BT Sport.
SkySports
Gary Cahill: Former Chelsea and England defender announces retirement following illustrious playing career
Former England and Chelsea defender Gary Cahill has announced his retirement from professional football at the age of 36. Cahill, who earned 61 caps and scored five goals for his country, has been without a club since leaving Bournemouth in the summer. The two-time Premier League winner believes now is...
BBC
Jimmy O'Rourke: Hibernian hero dies aged 76
Former Hibernian attacker Jimmy O'Rourke has died at the age of 76, the Edinburgh club has confirmed. O'Rourke played at Easter Road from 1962-74, making his debut at 16. He scored 122 goals in 325 appearances, including the winner in Hibs' 1972 League Cup final victory and a brace in the famous 7-0 derby demolition of Hearts at Tynecastle on 1 January 1973.
Comments / 0