Exhibition Mine Hosts Ice Skating Rink

BECKLEY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A holiday favorite is returning to Beckley once again.

Starting Friday, November 18, the ice-skating rink will return to the Beckley Exhibition Coal Mines and Youth Museum for two weeks. Director of Parks and Recreation, Leslie Gray Baker said, “The return of the ice rink is a highly anticipated event. While the rink is small it offers a great deal of fun for people of all ages. We’ve already been getting calls.”

Hours are Monday – Thursday, 1:00 to 8:00 pm, Friday – Saturday, 1:00 pm – 9:00 pm, and Sundays, 1:00 pm – 6:00 pm. Tickets to skate are $7.50 for adults and $5.00 for children ages 3 to 15. The price includes skate rentals and tickets can be purchased inside the Rahall Company Store at the Mine complex.

Baker added, “For years we always had something special for families to do as part of our Coal Town Christmas event. Four years ago, we brought in the rink, and it was a real hit. We expanded the hours of the skating so now we can offer it before, during and after the festival as well.”

Sometimes there is a bit of wait, but if so, guests can prowse the Gift Shop or buy some hot chocolate and if it is raining, Baker suggests calling before coming.

The Exhibition Coal Mine complex is in New River Park at 513 Ewart Ave. For more information, call (304) 256-3730.