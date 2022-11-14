ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Poughkeepsie, NY

Carlissa RN
3d ago

This is bull crap!! She seriously injured my cousin, causing my cousin to have to undergo a few surgeries! This “it” is trying everything to get away with this and can’t even accept responsibility for her actions! I’m sooo happy, as well as everyone else is that she stepped down from being Councilmen at large for the City of Poughkeepsie as she is no example of a leader and definitely should have NO part in the making of any laws! She is a poor excuse of a human and deserves the MAX sentence! She is a terrible person! I pray the Judge denies her new motion!

Mid-Hudson News Network

Salem seeks to have DWI conviction overturned

POUGHKEEPSIE – Former City of Poughkeepsie Common Council Chairperson Sarah Salem has not been sentenced for the misdemeanor DWI charge that a jury convicted her of in September of this year. The trial has been one of the most delayed in recent Dutchess County history. Salem was arrested on the DWI charge on February 26, 2020.
