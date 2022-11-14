Read full article on original website
Carlissa RN
3d ago
This is bull crap!! She seriously injured my cousin, causing my cousin to have to undergo a few surgeries! This “it” is trying everything to get away with this and can’t even accept responsibility for her actions! I’m sooo happy, as well as everyone else is that she stepped down from being Councilmen at large for the City of Poughkeepsie as she is no example of a leader and definitely should have NO part in the making of any laws! She is a poor excuse of a human and deserves the MAX sentence! She is a terrible person! I pray the Judge denies her new motion!
Reply
3
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
NY witness says low flying diamond-shaped object followed his vehicleRoger MarshNapanoch, NY
This Small New York Town Was Just Named One of the Coolest in the U.S.Travel MavenWoodstock, NY
Opinion: The Red Hook Community Justice Center Has a Holistic Approach To JusticeAbdul GhaniRed Hook, NY
5 Charming Small Towns in New York That Are Considered a Must-VisitJoe MertensIthaca, NY
A Former New York State Corrections officer arrested for covering up unprovoked assault on an inmate: OpinionBLOCK WORK MEDIAStormville, NY
Related
Mid-Hudson News Network
Salem seeks to have DWI conviction overturned
POUGHKEEPSIE – Former City of Poughkeepsie Common Council Chairperson Sarah Salem has not been sentenced for the misdemeanor DWI charge that a jury convicted her of in September of this year. The trial has been one of the most delayed in recent Dutchess County history. Salem was arrested on the DWI charge on February 26, 2020.
Fire Department Lieutenant From Deerpark Admits To Being Major Drug Trafficker
A former Hudson Valley fire lieutenant has been sentenced to prison after pleading guilty to operating as a major drug trafficker. Orange County resident Paul Smith, age 52, of Deerpark, was sentenced to 10 to 25 years on Wednesday, Nov. 16, said Orange County District Attorney David Hoovler. Smith, a...
Mid-Hudson News Network
Man accused of assaulting police officer enters guilty plea
POUGHKEEPSIE – Michael Becerril, 30, arrested after an officer-involved shooting incident in February in the Town of Fishkill, entered a guilty plea before Dutchess County Court Judge Edward McLoughlin on Wednesday. Three Town of Fishkill police officers were the subject of a lengthy grand jury investigation that ultimately cleared...
Mid-Hudson News Network
Newburgh man sentenced for attempted murder
GOSHEN – A Newburgh man has been sentenced to 12 years in state prison followed by five years of post-release supervision in connection with his guilty plea to attempted murder. Jonathan Esson, 34, was charged with the daytime stabbing of another man in Newburgh on July 9, 2021. As...
Mid-Hudson News Network
Former Middletown fire lieutenant sentenced to prison for being major drug trafficker
GOSHEN – A former Middletown City professional firefighter who held the position of lieutenant was sentenced in Orange County Court on Wednesday for being a major drug trafficker and conspiracy. Paul Smith, 52, of Deerpark, who was arrested in February 2019, was sentenced by Judge Craig Brown to 10...
News 12
Port Jervis teacher and councilman arrested, charged with grand larceny
A Port Jervis school teacher and city official is facing some legal troubles for allegedly falsifying documents and stealing money. Council Member Regis Foster was arrested by state police last Wednesday and charged with grand larceny and falsifying business records for an alleged incident last June. The 43-year-old is a...
Police make gun arrest in East Fishkill
New York State Police arrested Essam A. Saleh, 29 of East Fishkill on November 15. Saleh was arrested for illegally possessing a rifle.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Middletown physician’s assistant sentenced for enticing minors
WHITE PLAINS – A physician’s assistant from Middletown was sentenced to 25 years in federal prison for his enticement of seven minors to engage in sexual activity. According to court documents and statements, Jonathan Weiss, also known as Ian_Jameson, 32, communicated online via Snapchat with a 13-year-old and directed the girl to send him sexually explicit photos. He used the Snapchat screen name of “Ian-Jameson” and posed as a minor.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Two Orange County men sentenced to federal prison in racehorse doping case
WHITE PLAINS – A veterinarian and a trainer, both from Orange County, have been sentenced to federal prison for their roles in distributing adulterated and misbranded drugs in connection with a racehorse doping scheme. Louis Grasso, 65, of Pine Bush, was sentenced to four years and two months in...
'The truth will come out.' Spring Valley assistant building speaks ahead of fatal fire trial
Spring Valley assistant building inspector Raymond Canario is at the center of the fallout but claims he's being used as a scapegoat to mask more serious loopholes at the state Office of Building Standards and Codes.
75 Miles From Home: New York State Pair Busted For Heroin, Coke In Fair Lawn Traffic Stop
Two New York State men who’d apparently driven well over an hour to Paterson in an unregistered, uninsured car to buy drugs were charged with heroin and crack possession following a Fair Lawn traffic stop, authorities said. Officer Brad Pindyck stopped the two on Loretto Avenue at Lincoln Avenue...
Mid-Hudson News Network
BREAKING: Potential active shooter incident shuts down Gap warehouse in Fishkill
VILLAGE OF FISHKILL – A social media threat posted in a Facebook Live video before dawn this morning, resulted in heavy police activity at the Gap Distribution Center at 110 Merritt Boulevard Thursday afternoon. A female Gap employee reportedly called the Town of Fishkill Police Thursday afternoon to report...
Ex-Middletown fire department lieutenant sentenced for being ringleader of drug ring
Paul Smith, of Deepark, had pleaded guilty in 2019 to being the ringleader of an elaborate drug ring that sold cocaine and oxycodone pills laced with fentanyl.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Man released after shooting assailant in the face
POUGHKEEPSIE – A Saturday night shooting at 464 Main Street sent one man to the hospital and the alleged shooter was detained by police at the scene. City of Poughkeepsie Police have issued an update saying that the self-proclaimed shooter is not facing charges for the shooting. Detective Lieutenant...
Mid-Hudson News Network
Homeless Saugerties man arrested for criminal contempt
SAUGERTIES – A 32-year-old homeless Saugerties man has been charged with criminal contempt of a court order. Saugerties Police said Christian Moore-Giles was arrested after patrols responded to 2084 Route 32 in the Town of Saugerties shortly before 6 a.m. on November 11 for an unwanted man there. Through...
Mid-Hudson News Network
Man allegedly shot near office of anti-gun organization at Family Partnership Center
POUGHKEEPSIE – City of Poughkeepsie police and firefighters responded to the Family Partnership Center on North Hamilton Street Thursday night for reports of a man with a gunshot wound to the leg. City 911 dispatched the first responders at 7:15 p.m. Firefighters on Engine 2 were on the scene...
Mid-Hudson News Network
Peekskill man indicted for fatally stabbing stepfather and arson
WHITE PLAINS – A Peekskill man has been indicted on charges that he stabbed his stepfather to death in Peekskill. Westchester District Attorney Miriam Rocah said Shane Gilleo, 30, has been charged with murder and arson in the death of 48-year-old Edward Reeves. It is alleged that at around...
Police: Kidnapping scam reported throughout the Hudson Valley
In this scam, a male suspect states that the victim's child has been kidnapped and demands money, typically $7,000, before returning the child to the parent.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Scammers pretend to be cops
YONKERS – The Yonkers Police Department is receiving reports that unknown scammers are calling residents and impersonating Yonkers Police officers, either threatening arrests in exchange for payment of non-existent fines or soliciting monetary donations on behalf of the department. The originating telephone numbers are spoofed (fake caller ID) making...
Ulster County Dollar General Reportedly Robbed, Police Asking for Help
The alleged burglary took place on Monday, November 14th. One of the most popular discount stores in the Hudson Valley was reportedly robbed in the early morning hours of Monday, November 14th, according to police. According to the Ellenville Police Departments Facebook page, they are now searching for a person...
Comments / 1