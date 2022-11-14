ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlottesville, VA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WSLS

One hurt after Lynchburg shooting, police say

LYNCHBURG, Va. – UPDATE - 3:27 p.m. Lynchburg police are investigating a malicious wounding incident that is reported to have occurred in the 1500 block of Florida Ave. Thursday. Police say officers responded to 800 Greenfield Drive at 12:59 p.m. for a report of malicious wounding. When officers arrived...
LYNCHBURG, VA
WSLS

Iron & Ale in Lynchburg to host memorial service, honor shooting victim

LYNCHBURG, Va. – Staff at a Lynchburg restaurant is remembering one of their own after he was killed in a shooting last week. The incident happened last Friday, Nov.11 at 106 Cornerstone Street, police said. We’re told first responders and bystanders at the scene attempted life-saving measures, but they...
LYNCHBURG, VA
WSLS

UVA Health: One victim of UVA shooting being released, one in critical condition

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – An official from UVA Health has shared an update on the two victims hurt in the deadly shooting at the University of Virginia. On Tuesday, Eric Swensen with UVA Health said one of those two victims is being released from UVA Medical Center, and one is in serious condition. He did not specify who was being released from the facility or who was in critical condition.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
WSLS

Two dead after crash in Charlotte County

CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Va. – Two people are dead following a crash on U.S. 360 in Charlotte County, according to Virginia State Police. Authorities say it happened Sunday (Nov.13) shortly before 8 p.m. not far from Route 654. State Police told 10 News that 51-year-old Corey D. Williams, of Troy,...
CHARLOTTE COUNTY, VA
WSLS

UVA students looking pleased to see comfort dogs on grounds

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – University of Virginia Students are trying to cope after dealing with a traumatic incident. More students have come to the Beta Bridge to visit the growing memorial with flowers and left messages of hope to make sure the three football players who passed away are not forgotten.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
WSLS

Former teammates, coaches remember fallen UVA athletes

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The impact of the loss of the three UVA football players is being felt in the Commonwealth and across the country, as well as their hometowns. Their high school coaches, teammates, and administrators are now honoring and remembering Devin Chandler, D’Sean Perry, and Lavel Davis Jr. who were killed Sunday night.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
WSLS

Tractor-trailer crash cleared on I-81S in Rockbridge County

ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY, Va. – UPDATE:. According to VDOT, the crash has been cleared. Southbound traffic on I-81 in Rockbridge County came to a halt after a tractor-trailer crash caused lane closures on Tuesday evening, according to VDOT. Authorities said the crash happened at mile marker 196.1. As of 7:29...

Comments / 0

Community Policy