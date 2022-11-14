Read full article on original website
WSLS
Virginia State Police take over UVA investigation, reveal what they say happened inside charter bus
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – Virginia State Police has announced they are taking over the criminal investigation into the deadly shooting at the University of Virginia. State Police said the suspected gunman, Christopher Jones Jr., had a handgun on the bus with him when he and his classmates were returning from a field trip to D.C. on Sunday.
WSLS
One hurt after Lynchburg shooting, police say
LYNCHBURG, Va. – UPDATE - 3:27 p.m. Lynchburg police are investigating a malicious wounding incident that is reported to have occurred in the 1500 block of Florida Ave. Thursday. Police say officers responded to 800 Greenfield Drive at 12:59 p.m. for a report of malicious wounding. When officers arrived...
WSLS
Witness says UVA shooting suspect didn’t shoot at random, targeted victims
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The University of Virginia shooting suspect, Chris Jones Jr, appeared in court for the first time Wednesday morning, and during the hearing, the Albemarle County Commonwealth’s Attorney said a witness told police that the attack wasn’t random. The shocking details emerged during court, describing...
WSLS
18-year-old convicted in connection with October 2021 armed robbery in Lynchburg
LYNCHBURG, Va. – An 18-year-old has been convicted by a Lynchburg jury in connection with an armed robbery that happened last October, according to Lynchburg’s Commonwealth Attorney. On Oct. 7, 2021, around 3:32 p.m., the Lynchburg Police Department got reports of a robbery and shots fired in the...
WSLS
Thousands of UVA students participate in vigil after horrific shooting
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – On Sunday night, the University of Virginia Police Department told its community the grounds were under attack, and if faced with danger to fight. On Monday night, the UVA grounds serve as a foundation on which this community attacks in a different way – against the grief of losing their own.
WSLS
Iron & Ale in Lynchburg to host memorial service, honor shooting victim
LYNCHBURG, Va. – Staff at a Lynchburg restaurant is remembering one of their own after he was killed in a shooting last week. The incident happened last Friday, Nov.11 at 106 Cornerstone Street, police said. We’re told first responders and bystanders at the scene attempted life-saving measures, but they...
WSLS
UVA Health: One victim of UVA shooting being released, one in critical condition
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – An official from UVA Health has shared an update on the two victims hurt in the deadly shooting at the University of Virginia. On Tuesday, Eric Swensen with UVA Health said one of those two victims is being released from UVA Medical Center, and one is in serious condition. He did not specify who was being released from the facility or who was in critical condition.
WSLS
Parents, students, officials pay their respects to victims of UVA shooting
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – While laying flowers at a makeshift memorial outside of Scott Stadium on the University of Virginia grounds, Governor Glenn Youngkin acknowledged no words nor action will bring comfort to the families experiencing this “horrific” loss. “It’s beyond anything that any parent can possibly imagine,”...
WSLS
UVA officials: School was investigating suspect’s possible gun possession, but disciplinary report was never sent
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – A University of Virginia spokesperson has confirmed that not only did the school know that the suspect in the tragic shooting possibly had a gun, but when school officials went to take disciplinary action against suspect Chris Jones, the report was never sent. University spokesperson Brian...
WSLS
Two dead after crash in Charlotte County
CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Va. – Two people are dead following a crash on U.S. 360 in Charlotte County, according to Virginia State Police. Authorities say it happened Sunday (Nov.13) shortly before 8 p.m. not far from Route 654. State Police told 10 News that 51-year-old Corey D. Williams, of Troy,...
WSLS
Lynchburg City schools lockouts, lockdowns lifted after police investigate nearby incidents, dismissals delayed
LYNCHBURG, Va. – UPDATE:. Lockdowns and lockouts at schools in Lynchburg City have been lifted, according to school officials, but dismissals will be delayed. We’re told high schools are being dismissed, middle schools will begin to dismiss at 3:45 p.m., and elementary schools will dismiss at 4:15 p.m.
WSLS
Lynchburg residents and businesses remain ‘shocked’ after shooting in Cornerstone area
LYNCHBURG, Va. – Residents and business owners in the Cornerstone area of Lynchburg are still in shock after a shooting killed one person at Iron and Ale Lynchburg Tap and Table. Outside the entrance of the restaurant now lies a memorial honoring 28-year-old Tyler Johnson. Johnson was killed on...
WSLS
UVA students looking pleased to see comfort dogs on grounds
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – University of Virginia Students are trying to cope after dealing with a traumatic incident. More students have come to the Beta Bridge to visit the growing memorial with flowers and left messages of hope to make sure the three football players who passed away are not forgotten.
WSLS
UVA Athletics remembers three football players killed in Sunday’s shooting
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – It was a very emotional press conference where University of Virginia football coach Elliott spoke about how the players are coping with this tragedy. Elliott said there are several counselors available for players right now and they are trying to spend as much time together as possible.
WSLS
Former teammates, coaches remember fallen UVA athletes
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The impact of the loss of the three UVA football players is being felt in the Commonwealth and across the country, as well as their hometowns. Their high school coaches, teammates, and administrators are now honoring and remembering Devin Chandler, D’Sean Perry, and Lavel Davis Jr. who were killed Sunday night.
WSLS
Tractor-trailer crash cleared on I-81S in Rockbridge County
ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY, Va. – UPDATE:. According to VDOT, the crash has been cleared. Southbound traffic on I-81 in Rockbridge County came to a halt after a tractor-trailer crash caused lane closures on Tuesday evening, according to VDOT. Authorities said the crash happened at mile marker 196.1. As of 7:29...
WSLS
WSLS starts new holiday initiative with Salvation Army Angel Tree program
The holidays are here, and it is time to spread some cheer!. WSLS 10 is getting into the spirit through a new initiative partnering with Salvation Army Angel Tree programs in the area, which kicks off this Wednesday. The 10 News family will take you through everything you need to...
