Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Alabama shrimpers encounter hovering light that follows them homeRoger MarshElberta, AL
Popular supermarket chain opens another new location in FloridaKristen WaltersMilton, FL
Middleburg faces Escambia Gators in high school football playoffsAnthony SalazarMiddleburg, FL
Publix Opens New Stores In 3 StatesBryan DijkhuizenScottsboro, AL
See Bubble Alley Art Display During Pensacola’s Foo Foo FestivalAna KimberPensacola, FL
Related
WEAR
Bubble Alley balloon display in Downtown Pensacola to stay up until 2023
PENSACOLA, Fla -- The Foo Foo Fest may be over, but Bubble Alley is here to stay until January 2023. The colorful canopy of balloons over Intendencia Street were such a hit during the 12-day festival that Downtown Improvement Board (DIB) Executive Director Walker Wilson says officials decided to keep it. DIB partners with Friends of Downtown Pensacola, which received a grant from the Foo Foo fest to create the balloon installation.
WEAR
More people turning to Northwest Florida non-profit groups this holiday season
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- Northwest Florida non-profit groups say more people are leaning on them for help this holiday season. Those organizations say families are struggling to put food on the table every day -- Thanksgiving included. As these organizations explain, you may not see the need, but we all see...
WEAR
Santa Claus to visit Cordova Mall from Nov. 18 - Dec. 24
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- Santa Claus is coming to town!. Jolly Ol' Saint Nick will be stopping by Cordova Mall in Pensacola starting Saturday. Children will get the opportunity to take photos with Santa, and to tell them how good they've been this year. He'll be at the mall from 10...
WEAR
'We need this facility': New detox program set to open at Pensacola's Lakeview Center
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- A new detox program is set to open in Pensacola as early as next month at the Lakeview Center. It's the next step in addressing addiction and the worsening opioid crisis in Escambia County. Lakeview calls it an "Addiction Receiving Facility". They tell WEAR News it's different...
WEAR
NAS Pensacola student airmen load up Operation Christmas Child
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- Olive Baptist Church Military Pastor Mike Dimick needed some strength to load thousands of Operation Christmas Child boxes onto a semi-truck. He knew exactly who to call -- Naval Air Station (NAS) Airmen Galvin Halley, Chandler Surine, Adrian Freeman and Luke Valenzuela. The four are among many...
WEAR
Empowerment Church International to host food giveaway in Escambia County
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- Empowerment Church International in Escambia County will host a food giveaway Saturday. It's set for 9 a.m. at 2 E Nine Mile Road in Pensacola. Over 10,000 pounds of food will be distributed. Limited turkey and hams will be made available. Contact 850-501-2670 for more info.
WEAR
How shelters are caring for Pensacola's homeless through the cold weather
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- Pensacola's homeless are dealing with some cold temperatures Thursday night. Area shelters are working to increase their capacity to make room for as many people as they can. Living on the streets is not easy. "Surviving is a whole lot different than having a comfortable night," Richard...
travellens.co
15 Free Things to Do in Pensacola, FL
Located in Escambia County in the western part of Florida Panhandle, Pensacola exudes a historic charm unlike other places within the state. But more than its usual local history, it also contributed greatly to America. Known as "The City of Five Flags," Pensacola has seen various ownerships throughout the years.
WALA-TV FOX10
Local Veteran shares story of becoming a business owner
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -A local Veteran shares her story how military service helped start her business with her husband. Sara and Sean Bess say they have found their military service really equipped them for business ownership – specifically a franchise. Under the Neighborly brand, Mosquito Joe offered a proven successful system that is structured and tailored to their area. The brand provides excellent marketing and business tools for an easier path to their goals. They always wanted to explore business ownership, but it is hard to do when you are moving every 2-3 years on active duty. Once Sean went into the Reserves, they could finally explore that option.
Destin Log
'Whatever the farmers have': Crop Drop Destin ready to distribute 80,000 pounds of produce
Thousands of pounds of potatoes, fruits and more are being trucked in from Georgia and South Florida as part of 14th annual Crop Drop on Saturday at Destin High School. And the event is just what it sounds like: Produce is "dropped" and then bagged and sent out to help feed people.
WEAR
How the future of Warrington Middle affects the Pensacola area military community
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- The future of Warrington Middle School will soon be in the hands of a new company -- Charter School USA -- after the Escambia County School Board voted 4-1 Tuesday night in favor of the change. Beginning in December, Charter School USA will move staff into...
WEAR
Gathering Church giving away 400 turkeys in Fort Walton Beach
FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. -- Gathering Church is giving away 400 frozen turkeys in Fort Walton Beach to families in need this holiday season. It will take place Saturday at noon in the parking lot of Gathering Church at Eglin Pkwy Suite B. Crop Drop is assisting the church with...
WEAR
Two people win Florida Lottery Fantasy 5 drawing in Escambia County
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- Two people are over $50,000 richer Wednesday morning after buying winning Florida Lottery Fantasy 5 tickets in Escambia County. The winning numbers were 10, 18, 20, 22, and 24. One of the tickets was sold at the State Line Gift Shop on Highway 97 in McDavid...
WEAR
Pensacola Foo Foo Festival 2022 wraps up successfully
PENSACOLA, Fla -- Twelve days of arts, culture, music and food have ended, leaving Pensacola locals and tourists with colorful memories of the Foo Foo Festival. The biggest of which was Bubble Alley. "I don't know who has not taken their photo under Bubble Alley," Foo Foo Festival Director and...
WEAR
Free driver's license clinic to be held in Pensacola
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- The First Judicial Circuit Court of Florida is helping people get back on the road. They're hosting a free driver's license clinic on Friday, March 24. It's for people who've had their licensed cancelled or taken away. It's from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the...
cltampa.com
A rare Monolithic dome home is now for sale in Florida
A very Epcot looking home is now on the market in Florida. Located at 634 Silvershore Dr. in Pensacola, this Monolithic dome home was built in 2007 by Bill Magenheimer and his wife Margo after their previous home was destroyed by Hurricane Ivan. "We got married after Hurricane Ivan and...
WEAR
Deputies: Man breaks into Pensacola Beach vacation rental, takes bath and makes coffee
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- A Kansas man was arrested Tuesday after the sheriff's office says he broke into a Pensacola Beach vacation rental. Zachary Murdock, 28, is charged with two counts of burglary and a single count of damaging property. The Escambia County Sheriff's Office says Murdock initially broke into...
When students leave, return for Thanksgiving, holiday break
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Students along the Gulf Coast are wrapping up their first semester of the 2022-23 school year and have a couple of breaks to look forward to as the holiday season begins. WKRG took a look at what days students will have away from the classroom for Thanksgiving break and holiday break. […]
WEAR
One-on-one: WEAR News sits down with new Pensacola Mayor D.C. Reeves
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- Pensacola Mayor-Elect D.C. Reeves will be sworn into office next Tuesday. Reeves is surrounded by powerful leaders, and he’s committed to making Pensacola a premier place to work, live and enjoy. WEAR News' Bob Solarski sits down with the Mayor-elect one-on-one. Tune into WEAR News on...
WEAR
Funeral homes concerned after Pensacola Police nearly scales back funeral escorts
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- For generations, funeral escorts from local law enforcement have been a normal procedure. Pensacola Police on Wednesday almost scaled back that tradition significantly. Earlier in the day, a memo was sent to funeral homes in the city saying Pensacola Police would no longer provide escorts for funerals...
Comments / 0