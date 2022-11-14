Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
ksl.com
Intermountain takes 1st step to transform old Sears site into 'urban hospital'
SALT LAKE CITY — Intermountain Healthcare is taking the first step toward reimagining a downtown block as demolition crews inch closer to tearing down an old Sears department store that stood there for decades. A law firm for Intermountain Healthcare filed an application with Salt Lake City Tuesday, seeking...
ksl.com
Orem comes together with 'Peace and Pie' event following divisive school district election
OREM — It has been a very divisive and contentious election season. Many Orem residents strongly disagreed over Proposition 2, a proposal for the city to break off from the Alpine School District and create its own district. Ultimately, 72% of voters decided to strike it down. A week...
ksl.com
Patience and a mother's wish: How Hinckley Ropati was ready for BYU at a perfect time
PROVO — Hinckley Ropati never imagined he'd be in that position, following a bevy of blockers and sprinting for the end zone against Boise State to score a touchdown for BYU in the Cougars' 31-28 upset win over the Broncos. Years earlier, he never would've imagined playing for the...
ksl.com
'Pretty shocking': Utah woman warns others about radon after cancer diagnosis
LEHI – A Utah woman is warning others about the danger of radon after she received a stage 4 cancer diagnosis for nonsmoking lung cancer. "The oncologist explained that it had metastasized," Lehi resident Kerri Robbins said. "So it had gone from my lungs to my brain." Doctors first...
ksl.com
Popular outdoors tradition returns to northern Utah after cancellations last 2 winters
HYRUM — Horse-drawn sleigh rides are a Hardware Wildlife Management Area tradition dating back to the 1950s, offering visitors a unique way to view elk herds in northern Utah during the winter. However, two completely different issues brought the rides to a grinding halt the past two years. Public...
ksl.com
Tot scores 11 in 4th quarter, No. 16 Oklahoma women beat BYU
PROVO, Utah — Madi Williams had 21 points, Nevaeh Tot scored 11 of her 18 points in the fourth quarter and No. 16 Oklahoma beat BYU 77-66 on Tuesday. Oklahoma (3-0) pulled away on an 11-0 run late in the fourth quarter, fueled by Tot, for its sixth straight victory in the series.
ksl.com
More alleged victims prompts more charges against unlicensed Utah eye doctor
SALT LAKE CITY — A Salt Lake eye doctor scheduled to go to trial in January on charges of performing surgeries while his license was suspended — leaving at least one patient blind — is now facing new criminal charges after more alleged victims were identified. Paul...
ksl.com
How sweet it is: BYU advances to NCAA 3rd round on penalties over Stanford
PROVO — In a lengthy meeting of historic regional rival soccer programs, 90 minutes wasn't enough to decide the NCAA women's soccer second-round matchup between No. 14 BYU and sixth-ranked Stanford. Neither were 110 minutes. After a 1-1 tie through two extra periods, it all came down to penalty...
ksl.com
Patrick Kinahan: Utah bids to make claim as Pac-12's dominant football program
SALT LAKE CITY — One year later, not much has changed for the Utah football program. The Oregon Ducks were an obstacle then and again are in the way now. Last year, as the red-clad locals can gleefully recall, Utah demolished Oregon in the penultimate game of the regular season and then followed with the customary beating of Colorado on the way to earning a spot in the Pac-12 championship game, where it again whipped the Ducks to land the Rose Bowl berth. A similar scenario presents itself again this Saturday for the Utes and the Ducks, with the winner likely advancing to the title game in Las Vegas.
ksl.com
Sam Houston knocks off Utah 65-55, 2nd P5 win for Bearkats
SALT LAKE CITY — Qua Grant scored 20 of his 22 points in the second half and Sam Houston State picked up its second win over a Power 5 opponent, leading Utah virtually wire-to-wire in a 65-55 win on Thursday night. The Bearkats (4-0) beat Oklahoma 52-51 in their...
ksl.com
Utah County rare vehicle dealer charged with fraud, theft
LINDON — A Pleasant Grove man who owns a business that sells rare 4x4 vehicles is now facing criminal charges alleging that he was paid for three vehicles and then disappeared without delivering the cars. Steven James Jackson, 46, was charged Tuesday in 4th District Court with three counts...
ksl.com
Family of West Valley City fatal hit-and-run victim asks for help looking for suspect
WEST VALLEY CITY — The father of the man killed in a West Valley City hit-and-run said he wants accountability for the person who killed his son. Joel Lewis, 39, died about 10 p.m. Monday while crossing the street at 7200 W. 3245 South. Police said a car heading north hit him and didn't stop. Lewis died from his injuries at the scene.
ksl.com
Holladay woman says contractor left her with an unusable bathroom
HOLLADAY — If a contractor did bad work, you wouldn't be satisfied with the job. A Holladay woman said a restoration company left her with an unusable bathroom, but when they told her she was satisfied, she decided it was time to Get Gephardt. "The toilet was not working,"...
ksl.com
Aggies overcome Eric Williams' 43 points, beat Toreros 91-89 in OT
SAN DIEGO — In the first road game of the season, Utah State was given everything it could handle. San Diego's Eric Williams posted a school-record 43 points, including a fadeaway 3-pointer with three seconds left in regulation to send the game to overtime, to make the night a difficult one for the Aggies.
ksl.com
Utes fight back but can't overcome offensive struggles in loss to Sam Houston
SALT LAKE CITY — The Runnin' Utes fought hard and kept it close, but in the end the home team couldn't overcome the final hump and took their first loss of the season to Sam Houston 65-55. The Utes got off to a slow start offensively but secured their first lead of the night in the first two minutes of the game when guard Gabe Madsen hit a quick 3-pointer on a fast break in transition to give Utah a 3-2 lead. But 20 seconds later, the Bearkats recaptured the lead on a mid-range jumper.
ksl.com
Tooele man arrested, accused of killing roommate
TOOELE — A Tooele man has been arrested in connection with the apparent beating death of his roommate. Richard Perales, 55, was booked into the Tooele County Detention Center for investigation of murder, aggravated assault resulting in serious injury and domestic violence in the presence of a child. The...
ksl.com
Suzanne Harrison declares victory over incumbent in Salt Lake County Council race
DRAPER — Suzanne Harrison declared victory in her race for an at-large seat on the Salt Lake County Council on Monday night. With the latest vote count update on Monday evening, Harrison, a current Democratic state representative, led incumbent Richard Snelgrove, a Republican, by more than 31,000 votes — or 10%. Harrison nearly doubled her lead since the last week, after pulling ahead by 16,000 votes on Wednesday.
ksl.com
Utahn charged with causing crash that killed 2 toddlers claims drug tests were illegal
PROVO — An Eagle Mountain man accused of driving recklessly and causing a crash that killed two young children who were playing in a corral has filed a motion seeking to prevent a jury from seeing the results of his blood and urine tests from that day. Defense attorney...
ksl.com
Police identify man killed in hit-and-run crash in West Valley City
WEST VALLEY CITY — A man died late Monday after a hit-and-run crash in West Valley City, police said. Police identified the man Tuesday as Joel Lewis, 39. Lewis was crossing 7200 West at 3245 South when a northbound vehicle hit him. The unknown driver left the scene after hitting Lewis, according to West Valley police. Lewis died at the scene.
ksl.com
Man stabbed during fight at Herriman park
HERRIMAN — A 37-year-old man is in critical condition after being stabbed during a fight at a park in Herriman on Thursday. The stabbing happened at the K9 Memorial Dog Park at 5105 W. Herriman Main, near the city hall building and police station, Herriman police said. Herriman Police...
Comments / 0