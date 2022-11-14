ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brigham City, UT

Tot scores 11 in 4th quarter, No. 16 Oklahoma women beat BYU

PROVO, Utah — Madi Williams had 21 points, Nevaeh Tot scored 11 of her 18 points in the fourth quarter and No. 16 Oklahoma beat BYU 77-66 on Tuesday. Oklahoma (3-0) pulled away on an 11-0 run late in the fourth quarter, fueled by Tot, for its sixth straight victory in the series.
PROVO, UT
How sweet it is: BYU advances to NCAA 3rd round on penalties over Stanford

PROVO — In a lengthy meeting of historic regional rival soccer programs, 90 minutes wasn't enough to decide the NCAA women's soccer second-round matchup between No. 14 BYU and sixth-ranked Stanford. Neither were 110 minutes. After a 1-1 tie through two extra periods, it all came down to penalty...
PROVO, UT
Patrick Kinahan: Utah bids to make claim as Pac-12's dominant football program

SALT LAKE CITY — One year later, not much has changed for the Utah football program. The Oregon Ducks were an obstacle then and again are in the way now. Last year, as the red-clad locals can gleefully recall, Utah demolished Oregon in the penultimate game of the regular season and then followed with the customary beating of Colorado on the way to earning a spot in the Pac-12 championship game, where it again whipped the Ducks to land the Rose Bowl berth. A similar scenario presents itself again this Saturday for the Utes and the Ducks, with the winner likely advancing to the title game in Las Vegas.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Sam Houston knocks off Utah 65-55, 2nd P5 win for Bearkats

SALT LAKE CITY — Qua Grant scored 20 of his 22 points in the second half and Sam Houston State picked up its second win over a Power 5 opponent, leading Utah virtually wire-to-wire in a 65-55 win on Thursday night. The Bearkats (4-0) beat Oklahoma 52-51 in their...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Utah County rare vehicle dealer charged with fraud, theft

LINDON — A Pleasant Grove man who owns a business that sells rare 4x4 vehicles is now facing criminal charges alleging that he was paid for three vehicles and then disappeared without delivering the cars. Steven James Jackson, 46, was charged Tuesday in 4th District Court with three counts...
UTAH COUNTY, UT
Holladay woman says contractor left her with an unusable bathroom

HOLLADAY — If a contractor did bad work, you wouldn't be satisfied with the job. A Holladay woman said a restoration company left her with an unusable bathroom, but when they told her she was satisfied, she decided it was time to Get Gephardt. "The toilet was not working,"...
HOLLADAY, UT
Aggies overcome Eric Williams' 43 points, beat Toreros 91-89 in OT

SAN DIEGO — In the first road game of the season, Utah State was given everything it could handle. San Diego's Eric Williams posted a school-record 43 points, including a fadeaway 3-pointer with three seconds left in regulation to send the game to overtime, to make the night a difficult one for the Aggies.
LOGAN, UT
Utes fight back but can't overcome offensive struggles in loss to Sam Houston

SALT LAKE CITY — The Runnin' Utes fought hard and kept it close, but in the end the home team couldn't overcome the final hump and took their first loss of the season to Sam Houston 65-55. The Utes got off to a slow start offensively but secured their first lead of the night in the first two minutes of the game when guard Gabe Madsen hit a quick 3-pointer on a fast break in transition to give Utah a 3-2 lead. But 20 seconds later, the Bearkats recaptured the lead on a mid-range jumper.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Tooele man arrested, accused of killing roommate

TOOELE — A Tooele man has been arrested in connection with the apparent beating death of his roommate. Richard Perales, 55, was booked into the Tooele County Detention Center for investigation of murder, aggravated assault resulting in serious injury and domestic violence in the presence of a child. The...
TOOELE, UT
Suzanne Harrison declares victory over incumbent in Salt Lake County Council race

DRAPER — Suzanne Harrison declared victory in her race for an at-large seat on the Salt Lake County Council on Monday night. With the latest vote count update on Monday evening, Harrison, a current Democratic state representative, led incumbent Richard Snelgrove, a Republican, by more than 31,000 votes — or 10%. Harrison nearly doubled her lead since the last week, after pulling ahead by 16,000 votes on Wednesday.
SALT LAKE COUNTY, UT
Police identify man killed in hit-and-run crash in West Valley City

WEST VALLEY CITY — A man died late Monday after a hit-and-run crash in West Valley City, police said. Police identified the man Tuesday as Joel Lewis, 39. Lewis was crossing 7200 West at 3245 South when a northbound vehicle hit him. The unknown driver left the scene after hitting Lewis, according to West Valley police. Lewis died at the scene.
WEST VALLEY CITY, UT
Man stabbed during fight at Herriman park

HERRIMAN — A 37-year-old man is in critical condition after being stabbed during a fight at a park in Herriman on Thursday. The stabbing happened at the K9 Memorial Dog Park at 5105 W. Herriman Main, near the city hall building and police station, Herriman police said. Herriman Police...
HERRIMAN, UT

