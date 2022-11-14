Read full article on original website
Harrison County (West Virginia) Board of Health discusses RSV, immunization Thursday
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — The Harrison County Board of Health held a regular session on Thursday to go over department reports, which included discussions of both RSV and immunization. In the clinical report, health officer Dr. Nancy Joseph discussed testing and immunization traffic.
Kiwanis of Clarksburg kicks off season of giving
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Kiwanis of Clarksburg kicked off their season of giving Thursday by presenting donations to Harrison County Sheriff's Deputy Association Shop with A Deputy program; The Salvation Army Thanksgiving Dinner; and the West Virginia Veterans Nursing Facility. Kiwanis will continue their giving by donating to...
Guy Thomas Luciano
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WV News) — Mr. Guy Thomas Luciano, 101 years of age, passed away on Wedne…
Ruth Marie Cox
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Ruth Marie Cox, 67, of Shinnston, passed away on Wednesday, November 16, 2022, at her residence. She was born June 27, 1955, in New Martinsville, daughter of the late William Samuel and Juanita Mayne Smith Goudy. Ruth was a homemaker and loved spending time...
Bridgeport (West Virginia) Police leaders work to improve protection, communication with residents
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WV News) — Police Chief Mark Rogers said he has practiced humility during his first four months in the post and has tried to maintain a normal approach. “I’m always making sure that we’re doing everything we can to keep the public’s trust and to do the best job that we can possibly do day-to-day. It’s not about power, but responsibility,” the Harrison County native said. “I bear responsibility not only for myself but also for everyone else that works with me. It’s something I don’t take lightly. I try to do the best that I can.”
Morgantown, West Virginia, launches new app for resident requests
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — Morgantown 311 is a new mobile app intended to streamline citizen requests and fulfillment. The app, available on the Apple and Google Play stores, was launched on Monday, according to communications specialists Hollie Gregory, who briefed the Morgantown City Council about what it can do.
Partners After School celebrates Lights On Afterschool at Corn Maze
ACCIDENT — In honor of Lights On Afterschool, Partners After School (PAS) programs in Garrett County celebrated in different ways during the last week of October. PAS @ Oakland and Grantsville jointly participated in a fieldtrip to the Cove Run Farm Corn Maze. PAS @ Friendsville worked on a...
Free street parking will be offered again in December in Clarksburg
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — The city of Clarksburg will once again waive fees for on-street parking throughout the month of December. On-street parking will be free in the city from Dec. 1-31, allowing easier access for patrons to downtown shops, restaurants and other businesses during the holiday season, Interim City Manager Mark Kiddy announced Thursday at a regular meeting of the Clarksburg City Council.
David Carlyle Clay
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — David Carlyle Clay, 37, Clarksburg passed away on Sunday, November 13, 2022. He was born in Wheeling on September 9, 1985, a son of Edward C. and LaVonia E. Childs Clay, who survive in Stonewood.
Garrett County receives $435,000 from ARC's POWER Initiative
MCHENRY — An Appalachian Regional Commission grant of $435,000 was awarded to the Board of Garrett County Commissioners for the Broadband Customer Connect Program. This project will install, or support the installation of, 7,500 feet of broadband conduit. The conduit will then enable the deployment of fiber broadband services to approximately 300 Garrett County homes.
Grantsville Lions feed the hungry
GRANTSVILLE — The Grantsville Lions recently set up a table at the Casselman Market to collect non-perishable food and donations for the Grantsville food pantry at the Highland Thrift Store. Collected were 67 food items and $226.65 in donations, and all items and donations went to the food pantry.
Albright, West Virginia man on trial for murder of stepfather
KINGWOOD — The case of an Albright man accused of killing his stepfather should go to the jury this week. In interviews with police captured on their body cameras, Zachary Craig Saunders, 35, denied bludgeoning his stepfather, John Uphold, to death in March 2021.
Cinda Marie Forinash
JANE LEW- Cinda Marie Forinash, 71, of Ireland, passed away on Monday, November 14, 2022, following an extended illness. Cinda was born in Erie, PA, on November 8, 1951, a daughter of the late Glen McClelland and Marion McClelland. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by one brother, Samuel Tressler.
Managed Waterfowl Hunt in Garrett County
OAKLAND — The Maryland Department of Natural Resources announces a waterfowl hunting opportunity on Broadford Lake and Deep Creek Lake in Garrett County on Nov. 21, 22, and 23. Canada goose and waterfowl hunting on Deep Creek Lake and Broadford Lake is by permit and reservation only during select...
Billie Anne Cork Clevenger
NUTTER FORT, W.Va. (WV News) — On the evening of November 15, 2022, surrounded by her loving family, Billie Anne Cork Clevenger danced through the gates of heaven and into the arms of her lord and savior, Jesus Christ. Billie was born on May 11, 1934, to Fred and...
Friendsville Elementary commemorates Veterans Day
FRIENDSVILLE — The students of Friendsville Elementary School enjoyed breakfast with their veteran and then a performance from all students in grades Pre-K through 5th grade on Nov. 11 to commemorate Veterans Day. The students performed various songs, poems, and skits for the 56 veterans in attendance to thank...
Fearless Picks: West Virginia Mountaineers - Kansas State Wildcats
The panel was happy to take a loss in the standings in exchange for a win on the field as WVU upset Oklahoma with an uneven, yet undeniably gritty performance in miserable weather conditions in Morgantown. It will be cold again this week as the Mountaineers host Kansas State, but...
North Marion prepares for undefeated Roane County
RACHEL, W.Va. (WV News) — The North Marion football team's first matchup with Roane County happens to be a playoff game. The No. 3 Raiders (11-0) and No. 6 Huskies (9-2) will kickoff in the Class AA quarterfinals at 7:30 p.m. Friday at Roane County.
Judge pauses testimony in Preston murder trial
KINGWOOD — The judge called a halt to testimony Thursday in the trial of a man accused of killing his stepfather but said the trial will resume Friday, Nov. 18. Preston Judge Steve Shaffer interrupted Assistant Prosecutor Megan Fields' questioning of Michelle Heath, the fiancee of Zachary Craig Saunders, who is accused of killing John Uphold, 63, on March , 2021.
Garrett County Commission public meeting agenda set
OAKLAND — The Board of Garrett County Commissioners will meet at 4 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 22, in the commissioners’ public meeting room. The meeting also may be viewed live at www.facebook.com/garrettcountygovernment.
