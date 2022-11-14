Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Weekends Only Furniture & Mattress Unexpectedly ClosingBryan DijkhuizenSaint Louis, MO
World Record Holder Will Run Olivette, Missouri Turkey TrotGreg Wilson, CFAOlivette, MO
New Eatwell Store Scheduled to Open in 2023Bryan DijkhuizenChesterfield, MO
4 Great Steakhouses in MissouriAlina AndrasMissouri State
15-year-old Victim Danced to Lloyiso Before St. Louis School ShootingSiloamSaint Louis, MO
Related
stlpublicradio.org
Remembering gay country icon Patrick Haggerty and his St. Louis comeback
Patrick Haggerty had to wait for his moment in the country music spotlight. In 1973, just a few years after he came out as gay, Haggerty and his band Lavender Country recorded their self-titled album. Like its lead singer, this album was open about its themes. It would take more...
stlpublicradio.org
Wednesday: Exploring Afrofuturism and David Kirkman’s sci-fi epic ‘Underneath’
This interview will be on “St. Louis on the Air” over the noon hour Wednesday. This story will be updated after the show. You can listen live. St. Louis filmmaker David Kirkman’s first feature film, “Underneath: Children of the Sun” is a genre-bending ride that tells the story of an enslaved person in antebellum Missouri who is propelled into an intergalactic conflict. The film is both historical and futuristic, and it contains elements of both sci-fi and fantasy.
stlpublicradio.org
International Institute of St. Louis seeks community connections with multicultural center
The International Institute of St. Louis will open the Anna E. Crosslin Multicultural Center for Excellence in January to encourage people in the region to connect with those of other cultures. Visitors will be able to take cultural education classes and attend events. Business owners also can use the center...
stlpublicradio.org
More apartments for homeless people open in north St. Louis, but great need remains
More people who need shelter will be able to find a place to stay, with two apartment buildings catering to homeless people opening in north St. Louis. But hundreds more people without reliable shelter will face dangerous conditions on the streets as colder weather arrives. Doorways welcomed its first resident...
stlpublicradio.org
Photos: CityPark preps to welcome St. Louis City 2 fans for inaugural match against Leverkusen
CityPark, St. Louis City SC’s stadium in Downtown West, features 22,500 seats, along with local eats and high-tech additions. Webster Groves’ Balkan Treat Box and south St. Louis’ Steve's Hot Dogs and Burgers are among the restaurants that will headline the footy scran offered during St. Louis City SC’s inaugural season.
stlpublicradio.org
Federal ruling takes on STL County police use of ‘wanteds’ system instead of warrants
In 2015, the U.S. Department of Justice investigated the Ferguson Police Department after the police shooting death of Michael Brown Jr. and the subsequent protests across the region. The DOJ discovered and criticized the Ferguson police use of a “wanteds” system, which permitted officers to detain and arrest people without obtaining a warrant. Yet that system remains in use by the St. Louis County Police Department, as it has been for more than two decades.
stlpublicradio.org
Belle-Clair Fairgrounds & Expo Center is for sale. Here’s what we know about future events
Editor's note: This story was originally published in the Belleville News-Democrat. You may already know this, good readers, but it’s official. The Belle-Clair Fairgrounds & Expo Center in Belleville is on the real estate market. There’s a big sign out front advertising the sale. Details for the 22.5-acre...
stlpublicradio.org
Missouri allows some disabled workers to earn less than $1 an hour. The state says it's fine if that never changes
This article was produced for ProPublica’s Local Reporting Network in partnership with The Kansas City Beacon. Sign up for Dispatches to get stories like this one as soon as they are published. One weekday morning in July, Kerstie Bramlet was at her workstation inside the Warren County Sheltered Workshop...
Comments / 0