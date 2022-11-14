ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

Wednesday: Exploring Afrofuturism and David Kirkman’s sci-fi epic ‘Underneath’

This interview will be on “St. Louis on the Air” over the noon hour Wednesday. This story will be updated after the show. You can listen live. St. Louis filmmaker David Kirkman’s first feature film, “Underneath: Children of the Sun” is a genre-bending ride that tells the story of an enslaved person in antebellum Missouri who is propelled into an intergalactic conflict. The film is both historical and futuristic, and it contains elements of both sci-fi and fantasy.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Federal ruling takes on STL County police use of ‘wanteds’ system instead of warrants

In 2015, the U.S. Department of Justice investigated the Ferguson Police Department after the police shooting death of Michael Brown Jr. and the subsequent protests across the region. The DOJ discovered and criticized the Ferguson police use of a “wanteds” system, which permitted officers to detain and arrest people without obtaining a warrant. Yet that system remains in use by the St. Louis County Police Department, as it has been for more than two decades.
FERGUSON, MO

