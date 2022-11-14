Riss's Place restaurant opens second location

Montoursville, Pa. — Montoursville has another food option now—Riss's Place sub shop is opening this week.

The restaurant, located at the site of the former Cellini's sub shop at 378 Broad St., opened for business on Monday, Nov. 14. This would be the second location for the business, which opened a Muncy location a year ago on N. Main Street.

"We were given an opportunity to open a second shop in our hometown. And needless to say, we jumped on it," said Lori Mumma, who owns the shop along with her husband Evan Mumma. The Mummas also own the Loyalsock Hotel on Route 87 in Loyalsockville.

The space underwent renovations for several months prior to the sub shop moving in. The restaurant has a bright and inviting dining area, with plenty of seating for those who decide they want to eat in.

The menu features standard sub shop fare, including sandwiches, pizza, wings, salads, strombolis, and appetizers. Appetizers offered also include unique selections such as funnel cake fries and buffalo egg rolls. Both locations will have the same menu.

Hours will be Sunday noon to 7 p.m., 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Wednesday, and 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday through Saturday. Lori Mumma said they plan to stay open one hour later during the summer months, with the exception of Sundays. Updates will be posted on the Facebook page . Riss's Place can be reached at 570-567-7042.