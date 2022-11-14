ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montoursville, PA

Riss's Place restaurant opens second location

By Melissa Farenish
NorthcentralPA.com
NorthcentralPA.com
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0oFxBR_0jAiwZbf00

Montoursville, Pa. — Montoursville has another food option now—Riss's Place sub shop is opening this week.

The restaurant, located at the site of the former Cellini's sub shop at 378 Broad St., opened for business on Monday, Nov. 14. This would be the second location for the business, which opened a Muncy location a year ago on N. Main Street.

"We were given an opportunity to open a second shop in our hometown. And needless to say, we jumped on it," said Lori Mumma, who owns the shop along with her husband Evan Mumma. The Mummas also own the Loyalsock Hotel on Route 87 in Loyalsockville.

The space underwent renovations for several months prior to the sub shop moving in. The restaurant has a bright and inviting dining area, with plenty of seating for those who decide they want to eat in.

The menu features standard sub shop fare, including sandwiches, pizza, wings, salads, strombolis, and appetizers. Appetizers offered also include unique selections such as funnel cake fries and buffalo egg rolls. Both locations will have the same menu.

Hours will be Sunday noon to 7 p.m., 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Wednesday, and 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday through Saturday. Lori Mumma said they plan to stay open one hour later during the summer months, with the exception of Sundays. Updates will be posted on the Facebook page . Riss's Place can be reached at 570-567-7042.

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NorthcentralPA.com

Thanksgiving tips from a local chef

Thanksgiving is a food celebration. Many families have their own culinary traditions passed down each year, but sometimes we seek out new ideas, new recipes, or some way to prepare a traditional dish differently. This year, we spoke with Chef Hosch, a Williamsport-based chef with a lifetime of experience in the kitchen, plus a number of culinary credentials under his belt. Once an executive chef, Hosch now owns his own catering business: Chef Hosch and Ann Catering at the Carriage House. ...
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Mifflinburg's German Christmas market returns

Mifflinburg, Pa. — Each year, Mifflinburg hosts the Christkindl Markt, a fun German-style Christmas market featuring an abundance of festive treats. Market Street, between 4th and 6th Streets, will be filled with outdoor huts selling handmade crafts and foods on December 8, 9, and 10. Herr Memorial Library will have its own Christkindl hut selling haluski, a traditional Eastern European egg noodle dish. The library began offering haluski at the market four years ago, when staff members asked the Christkindl committee if any specific food...
MIFFLINBURG, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Williamsport presents holiday festivities

The City of Williamsport is welcoming the holiday season with a number of family-friendly activities planned for November and December. The Children’s Magical Christmas Parade will welcome Santa to town on Friday, Nov. 18 at 6 p.m. The parade kicks off at the intersection of Market and Fourth Streets heading west on Fourth Street to Elmira Street. Santa and the Mayor will light the tree on The Green (corner of...
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Cash & Carry IX opens at The Exchange Gallery on Nov. 21

Bloomsburg, Pa. — Earlier this year, The Exchange Gallery gave away 475 panels for artists to work on—these one-of-a-kind pieces of art will be on display in the gallery this November. The artwork will display on Monday, Nov. 21 before going on sale on Friday, Nov. 25. Every piece of art will cost $30. This year, artists participating in Cash & Carry IX were given over 330 eight-inch squares and...
BLOOMSBURG, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Williamsport Airport to be transformed this weekend

The Montoursville Rotary Club will be hosting a benefit Ballroom Dance in the Williamsport Airport Terminal this weekend. The dance will take place on Saturday, Nov. 19 from 7-9:30 p.m. Cost is $10 per person at the door. Years ago, the Montoursville Rotary Club started ballroom dances at Divine Providence Hospital as a fundraiser for the organization. The club split the total fundraising dollars between the hospital and the club...
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Winterfest headed to Bloomburg Fairgrounds

Bloomsburg, Pa. — Winterfest is coming back the Bloomsburg Fairgrounds later this month, with more than 150 vendors, horse-drawn carriage rides, and plenty of holiday activities for the kids. The event, which includes free admission and parking, will take place from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Nov. 25-26 in the Industrial Building. Warm up inside at the cafe area while enjoying some delicious goodies from a variety of food...
CBS Pittsburgh

Fat Butcher opens its doors in Lawrenceville

LAWRENCEVILLE, Pa. (KDKA) - Today, a new business opens in Lawrenceville.You can find Fat Butcher on Butler Street. It's stocked with locally raised cows, hogs, lamb, and chickens.According to our partners at the Post-Gazette, the man behind the knife is Steve Dawson.He said he wants to focus on the ways butchers used to process animals by using the entire animal.
LAWRENCEVILLE, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Lycoming commissioners continue talks on location of coroner's office

Williamsport, Pa. — The search for a new home for the Lycoming County coroner continues—but now a new option is on the table. During the Nov. 10 County Commissioner meeting, Commissioner Scott Metzger recounted a meeting with the Williamsport Airport Authority about possibly locating the new facility out by the Williamsport Regional Airport. Metzger said the discussion was “very good” and that these discussions will continue. He said that the...
LYCOMING COUNTY, PA
Digital Voice

Bloomsburg Fountain Flooded With Suds

The Bloomsburg Police department is on the lookout for the person(s) who are responsible for dumping soap into the Bloomsburg town fountain which resulted in soapy suds flooding the sidewalks and street. It was reported on Saturday, September 3rd, that one or more perpetrators were responsible for dumping soap into...
BLOOMSBURG, PA
WETM 18 News

Police release name of man found dead in Waverly Glen Park

WAVERLY, N.Y. (WETM) – Police have identified the man who was found dead in Waverly Glen Park last week. The Village of Waverly Police Department said that the man’s name was Thomas Bellows, Jr., 30 from Waverly. Police again said that no foul play was suspected in his death. Waverly Police are waiting for autopsy […]
WAVERLY, NY
PennLive.com

Susquehanna River fish passage will be added to Fabridam at Sunbury

A fish passage will be added to the Fabridam on the Susquehanna River at Sunbury, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources. An ongoing $3.3 million reconstruction project on the inflatable dam – officially known as the Adam T. Bower Memorial Dam at Shikellamy State Park – is expected to be completed in fall 2023, after a 2023 boating season from May to October.
SUNBURY, PA
Digital Collegian

Canyon Pizza violates 13 food safety codes, closed by State College Borough Health Department

On Tuesday, Canyon Pizza on East Beaver Avenue was closed by the State College Borough Health Department. According to Health Technician Brian O'Donnell, the pizza restaurant "was closed for numerous health violations." As reported by the Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture, Canyon Pizza received 13 inspection violations. The establishment violated a...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

'I know the trails': Woman’s 1778 ride to save Muncy settlers

Muncy, Pa. — The mid-1770s were an untamed time for what would become Lycoming County. As the American Revolution raged, settlers were moving into this area of Central Pennsylvania. The Iroquois and Lenape tribes allied themselves with the British and regularly would attack the British enemies and those of European descent west of the Susquehanna River. The local Native American tribes executed a group of settlers in an area that is near where the Family Dollar is located on Fourth Street. ...
LYCOMING COUNTY, PA
wkok.com

Lane Restrictions on Veterans Memorial Bridge Ramps in Snyder County

Montoursville, PA – There will be some bridge work on the Veteran’s Memorial Bridge in Sunbury today. The partial lane restrictions will be on the Route 61 southbound on ramp and northbound off ramp in Monroe Township, Snyder County. A concrete median barrier will be repaied. Work will be done between 7:00 and noon.
SNYDER COUNTY, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Red Kettle 2022 Christmas Campaign off to a strong start

Williamsport, Pa. — It's been two years since The Salvation Army has been able to formally kick off their Red Kettle campaign with a breakfast, so they were excited to return to the tradition in full on Wednesday morning. The 4th annual Red Kettle Kick-off Breakfast at Farrington Place in Williamsport brought together community leaders, including the city's mayor and County Commissioners, along with donors, community partners, Salvation Army staff, and volunteers. ...
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
wkok.com

New $1.4 Million Truck at Friendship Fire Company in Danville

DANVILLE – A Danville fire department is celebrating their new $1.4 million fire truck. Friendship Fire Company held a housing ceremony last Saturday afternoon, they received the new aerial truck at the end of September. The fire company says it spent the last few years raising money, and also...
DANVILLE, PA
Newswatch 16

Man dies after crash in Columbia County

DANVILLE, Pa. — Tuesday night's snowstorm is to blame for a man's death in Montour County. The coroner says Richard Tse, 57, from Easton, died after he crashed and became stuck under his box truck along Route 11 in Mahoning Township. Crews worked to rescue him, and he was...
MONTOUR COUNTY, PA
wkok.com

Snow Plow Accident in Snyder County

SHAMOKIN DAM— State Police in Selinsgrove investigated a crash involving a car and a snow plow. 55-year-old Shane Fawver of Mount Pleasant Mills was driving the plow on Route 15 in Monroe Township, Snyder County. Just before 6:00 p.m. on Tuesday, 62-year-old Melanie Wallace of Watsontown attempted to pass the plow. Snow hit her windshield causing her to run into the plow. Wallace was taken to Evangelical Community Hospital for treatment of a minor injury. Fawver was not injured.
SNYDER COUNTY, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

NorthcentralPA.com

15K+
Followers
10K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Regional online newspaper for Northcentral Pa featuring local news, events, photos, articles and more. http://www.NorthcentralPA.com Your Community News!

 https://www.NorthcentralPA.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy