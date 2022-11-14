Read full article on original website
Gaming and Investor Veterans Launch Behold Ventures
Behold Ventures, a Stockholm, Sweden-based games-focused VC fund, has launched. Co-founded in 2021 by Karl Magnus Troedsson, Sigurlina Ingvarsdottir and Magnus Kenneby, Behold Ventures focuses solely on Investments in gaming startups, primarily within the nordic business cluster. The technique is to make use of its founders expertise and community from...
What NFTs Have Changed in International Finance
Non-fungible tokens or NFTs have been stated to herald a complete new method of worldwide finance and funding throughout the globe. This text will take a look at these modifications and talk about what the way forward for NFTs and such digital funding will appear to be and what the chances are for additional progress on this modern on-line finance sector.
Nvidia reports Q3 revenue of $5.93B, down 17%
Nvidia reported earnings for the third fiscal quarter ended October 30 amid a slowdown in PC and gaming gross sales in addition to restrictions on what it could promote to China. The Santa Clara, California-based firm reported income for the third fiscal quarter of $5.93 billion, down 17% from a...
How zero trust closes security gaps in multicloud tech stacks
Mergers, acquisitions and private equity roll-ups mix firms to create new companies, resulting in extra multicloud tech stacks and elevated urgency to get zero belief proper. Acquisitions almost all the time additionally result in tech stacks being built-in and consolidated, particularly in cybersecurity. Because of this, nearly all CISOs have consolidation plans on their roadmaps, up from 61% in 2021.
Why secrets management continues to grow, Akeyless raises $65M
Each group has secrets and techniques. Fashionable enterprises have a spread of credentials, certificates and keys, which, if left within the mistaken palms, might present full entry to protected data. Because of this, an increasing number of distributors wish to innovate options to handle these secrets and techniques, in order that they’re not uncovered to 3rd events.
MotherDuck Raises $47.5M at $175M Valuation
MotherDuck, a Seattle, WA-based supplier of an information analytics platform, raised $47.5M in funding. The $35M Collection A funding spherical led by Andreessen Horowitz follows a $12.5M Seed spherical led by Redpoint. These investments put the corporate at a $175M valuation. Different traders included Madrona, Amplify Companions, and Altimeter. The...
Ramp Network Raises $70M in Series B Funding
Ramp Network, a London, UK-based cost infrastructure startup for crypto, raised $70M in Sequence B funding. The spherical, which brings the full raised by Ramp to $122.7m over the previous 12 months alone, co-led by Mubadala Capital and Korelya Capital, with participation from Balderton Capital and Cogito Capital. Following this funding spherical, Mubadala Capital’s Frederic Lardieg joins the corporate’s board as a director. Likewise, Paul Degueuse, companion at Korelya Capital, joins the Ramp board as an observer.
Renibus Therapeutics Raises $33M in Bridge Financing
Renibus Therapeutics, Inc., a South Lake, Texas-based clinical-stage biotechnology firm growing revolutionary merchandise for cardiorenal illnesses, obtained a $33m bridge financing. The spherical consisted of a $23m SAFE (Easy Settlement for Future Fairness) providing and $10m pursuant to the primary tranche of a $30m time period mortgage with Oxford Finance.
Sales enablement platform deploys AI to help organizations close sales
Whereas attempting to shut a deal, salespeople must do quite a lot of various things. Generally it’s the issues they don’t do, or don’t do proper, that make the distinction between making a sale and never making their quota. Utilizing applied sciences and providers powered by synthetic...
How Yara is using MLOps features of Amazon SageMaker to scale energy optimization across their ammonia plants
Yara is the world’s main crop diet firm and a supplier of environmental and agricultural options. Yara’s ambition is targeted on rising a nature-positive meals future that creates worth for purchasers, shareholders, and society at giant, and delivers a extra sustainable meals worth chain. Supporting our imaginative and prescient of a world with out starvation and a planet revered, Yara pursues a method of sustainable worth progress, selling climate-friendly crop diet and zero-emission vitality options. Yara can be the world’s largest producer of ammonia, nitrates, and NPK fertilizers. Their manufacturing section is subsequently an integral constructing block for delivering on their mission—with a clearly said ambition to turn into world-leading on metrics equivalent to security, environmental footprint, high quality, and manufacturing prices. Yara’s long-term goal is the “Plant of the Future” with zero emissions and low prices.
HR Acuity Acquires Speakfully
HR Acuity, a New York-based supplier of a human sources SaaS answer, acquired Speakfully, an Eau Claire, Wisconsin-based supplier of a platform for workers to voice office issues. The quantity of the deal was not disclosed. With the acquisition, HR Acuity will additional strengthen and speed up its management in...
Surgery Hero Raises £2.5M in Seed Funding
Surgery Hero (fka previously Sapien Well being Restricted), a London, UK-based supplier of a digital clinic, raised £2.5M in Seed funding. The spherical buyers included LifeArc Ventures, Crista Galli Ventures, Clarendon Fund Managers, and SFC Capital. Damien Lane (founding accomplice of Episode 1 Ventures) and Imran Hamid (former surgeon and Senior Funding Principal at LifeArc Ventures) each be a part of the board.
DGS Retail Receives Majority Investment from San Francisco Equity Partners
DGS Retail, an US-based supplier of décor, signage, fixtures, shows and different merchandise to prospects within the grocery, retail, foodservice and client model finish markets, acquired an funding from San Francisco Fairness Companions. The quantity of the deal was not disclosed. The corporate intends to make use of the...
Linktree just got content paywalls | TechRadar
The favored single-page web site builder Linktree has launched its Cost Lock function into open beta, permitting customers to gate content material behind a paywall and ship it to customers by electronic mail. The function, introduced on the Linktree blog (opens in new tab), permits customers to gate particular hyperlinks...
How automation helps secure the CI/CD pipeline, Buildkite raises $21M
Automation is one functionality no steady integration and steady supply (CI/CD) pipeline can do with out. With research displaying that 44% of builders use CI/CD of their workflow, automation is turning into essential to make sure firms have the time to check the soundness of code produced earlier than its launch.
Why enterprises are getting zero trust wrong
With distant work exploding amid the COVID-19 pandemic, zero belief has change into a safety course of that enterprises rely upon to guard hybrid working environments. But whereas so many organizations want to embrace zero-trust networking, many are getting it improper, implementing restricted entry controls or turning to “zero belief in a field” options.
Natural Language Processing (NLP) Market Size, Share & Forecast | US$ 45 billion by 2032
NEWARK, DE / ACCESSWIRE / November 17, 2022 / The worldwide Natural Language Processing (NLP) market stands at US$ 14 Mn as of now and is predicted to succeed in US$ 45 Bn at a staggering CAGR of 23% between 2022 and 2032. With rising inclination in the direction of...
CalmWave Raises $4M in Seed Funding
CalmWave, a Seattle, WA-based firm leveraging synthetic intelligence (AI) to carry operational well being to hospitals, raised $4M in Seed funding. The spherical was led by Bonfire Ventures with participation from Tau Ventures, AI2 Incubator, Seachange Ventures, Hike Ventures, and PagerDuty. The corporate intends to make use of the funds...
WP Engine extends its managed WordPress hosting solution on Microsoft Azure
WP Engine (opens in new tab) has launched its managed WordPress platform (opens in new tab) on Microsoft Azure (opens in new tab) for corporations preferring Microsoft. Out there now, companies within the US and the Netherlands can select Azure to construct and scale WordPress web sites with WP Engine.
SAP Build wields low-code for business apps, workflow automation
SAP has rolled out SAP Construct, a cloud-based, low-code utility improvement and workflow administration answer that allows non-developers to construct enterprise functions, automate enterprise processes, and design enterprise web sites. SAP Construct is constructed on the SAP Enterprise Expertise Platform (BTP). With SAP Construct, the corporate says, enterprise customers can...
